Remember as always to shop local and support our wonderful local businesses that we are so blessed to have in our town. I challenge you to browse the shops, eat at the restaurants and gift some local experiences.
* * *
Did you know we have our own local radio station? Tune in to The Valley AM 1620 that is run by the Adams Family. Go to ligonierradio.com for more information on how to tune in and enjoy those favorite hits and tunes for the Christmas season.
* * *
Congrats to the Scarecrow Contest winners: “A Sweet Proposition” by Walking Ladies and sponsor Scamps Toffee won first place, “Gladys the Gardener” by Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art won second place, and “You are Magic” by Song of Six Pence and Quacked Glass Studio won third place from the judges. The community favorite winners are: first place, “El Vaquero Cantina” by El Vaquero Mexicano; second place, “Follow Your Noses” by Scentsational Ideas, and third place, “Bluey” by Ligonier Paw on Main.
* * *
What better way to kick off the Christmas spirit than by assisting Santa in flipping the magical switch to light the Diamond up for Light Up Night on Nov. 25. Take a chance by purchasing a ticket for $1 or six for $5. Purchase them at Abigail’s Coffeehouse, Ligonier Valley Library and Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce. Tickets on sale Nov. 1-20 with drawing Nov. 21 on Visit Ligonier. Light Up Ligonier is Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m.
* * *
Grab your 2022 Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce ornament to keep or gift from the Chamber office at Town Hall. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. $20 or $26 includes shipping and handling to mail. Makes a great gift to collect every year. Look for each year to feature a different treasure of town.
* * *
The local DAR Chapter will be putting up small wooden signs at the site of their future America250! commemorative marker. Weather permitting the DAR and CAR will be at the site Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.
* * *
The Chestnut Ridge Community Center will have its fun square dance, live music, and food to purchase Nov. 5 from 7-10 p.m. It’s a fun family event with great music. All skill levels are welcome.
* * *
Rippie Party time at the New Florence Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 Nov. 5 with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Free admission, food, drinks, BYOB. Play rippies (pull tabs) and take some chances to win.
Sub sale for the New Florence Fire Company Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until sold out.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Air Force Junior ROTC presents its annual Holiday Craft Show Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ligonier Valley High School. Shop 50 craft and vendors to help with your holiday shopping list. There is food available to purchase as well as a 50/50 drawing and live music. The cadets will have face painting for kids. Make it a day in town.
* * *
The Ligonier Country Market Holiday Market is happening Saturday, Nov. 5, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Market Field. Make those lists and check them twice to have them ready to shop your favorite vendors one more time before the snow flies.
* * *
“Whooooo” doesn’t want to go Owling at the Moon? Powdermill Nature Reserve in Rector will have a bonfire, craft, owl pellet dissections and more activities at their Owling at the Moon event Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. This is open to all ages with children under 18 being accompanied by an adult. Pre registration is requested but not required. https://carnegiemnh.org/event/owling-at-the-moon/.
* * *
Chestnut Ridge Community Center will host a Game Commission presentation and open discussion Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. This is open to the public and will be a very interesting presentation like last year. They hope to see you. 1574 Route 259.
* * *
Go vote. Nov. 8 is Election Day. Get to the closest poll.
* * *
Don’t cook Tuesday, Nov. 8; instead, eat some delicious spaghetti, bread, salad and cake. The Pleasant Grove UMC Election Spaghetti Dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cook Township Community Center in Stahlstown. $8 for adults and $4 for children, with children 3 and under free.
* * *
The ever popular ski and snowboard swap is happening Nov. 10 and 11, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Heritage United Methodist Church (on the Diamond). It’s cash and carry so come prepared with those bills. Contact Diana for more info: 724-961-3185. Donations for the food bank are welcome.
* * *
Dinner done, you can thank me later. Grab some dinner Nov. 15 at the Forks Inn and support our local Junior ROTC. A portion of all proceeds from your order goes to support them.
* * *
Santa’s Arrival is Friday, Nov. 25, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Word from the wise, get there early to get a good spot to see the big guy.
* * *
Bakeries, restaurants and coffee shops, oh my. Get your tickets for the Jingle Jam Weekend Cookie Walk Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy the goods of over 15 bakeries and food from restaurants and coffee house treats. Tickets are $10 at www.ligonier.com to register.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce 2023 calendar is available to keep you organized and knowing what day it is. These also make wonderful gifts. Don’t forget your service people like postal people, newspaper deliverer, teachers, activity instructors, neighbors and anyone else. Each calendar is $15 and can be purchased at the Chamber office, El Vaquero, Ligonier Giant Eagle, and O’Shea’s Ligonier Sweet Shop. Call the Chamber with your calendar questions 724-238-4200. They can be mailed for those homesick friends and family.
* * *
Town Wide Open House is Dec. 4 from noon to 5 p.m. More details will be available. It’s a day to shop for the Christmas season and enjoy all the town has to offer.
* * *
The jolly guy will be at the Oak Lodge for breakfast. Join Santa at Oak Lodge Sunday, Dec. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to noon for a breakfast buffet, refreshments, explore the village and spend time with Santa. Tickets are available for purchase through Dec. 2 or until sold out. Go to www.oaklodgepa.com to register. Costs are $20 for adults, $15 for children 10 and under.
* * *
As always, it’s a pleasure to list the events around our beautiful town. Send your event our way to have it included. There’s so much to enjoy and do around here.
* * *
This is the month to reflect on what you have to be thankful for and show your gratitude.
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to: brshirey@gmail.com.
