Santa’s arrival is Friday, Nov. 25, from 6:30-8 p.m. Word from the wise, get there early to get a good spot to see the big guy.
Congrats to the special child who won the raffle to help Santa turn the lights on for Christmas on the Diamond Friday night.
* * *
Saturday, Nov. 26, is Small Business Saturday. Have fun going around town, picking up gifts for the special people in your life. Make a day out of it and dine in the restaurants, grab a beverage to mill around town, and don’t forget those photo ops on the Diamond. If you can’t quite decide what to buy, grab a gift card to one of the many establishments around. Another gift idea is joining the different places that we have as members such as the fort, historical society, and the watershed, to name a few.
* * *
The Ligonier Lodge No. 331 F&AM will be holding its fifth annual Stuff a Truck Toy Drive and Open House Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Diamond. New toy donations are accepted and appreciated no matter how small. All donations support the Ligonier chapter of the Salvation Army.
* * *
Did you know we have our own local radio station? Tune in to The Valley AM 1620 that is run by the Adams Family. Go to ligonierradio.com for more information on how to tune in and enjoy those favorite hits and tunes for the Christmas season.
* * *
When you’re out and about especially at Giant Eagle don’t forget some change or even that long green paper money to throw in the Salvation Army red kettle. Maybe I’ll see you the day we volunteered to ring the bell. All donations are greatly appreciated.
* * *
Take the children to SAMA Ligonier to the children’s holiday ornament workshop Saturday, Dec. 3, from 1-4 p.m. $10 for a family which includes all materials and some cookies to enjoy. Old St. Nick himself is rumored to make an appearance if he’s not too busy. Reserve your spot by calling the museum at 724-238-6015 or reserve online https://bit.ly/3UQJ6Un
* * *
The Chestnut Ridge Community Center has its monthly square dance Dec. 3, from 7-10 p.m. Live music, food and refreshments available to purchase, and no experience needed. For more info call Jane at 724-235-9793.
Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Tristan Tappe will be available with Shop With A Cop info and accepting donations. The program helps children have a smile on their face for Christmas and get to shop with PSP for something on their Christmas wish list. She will also give a presentation and answer any questions that the public might have. It’s a great cause and is always enjoyed by everyone. Please join them, all are welcome. Call Jane as listed above with any questions.
* * *
Free parking on the following Saturdays to make your shopping and dining easier during the holiday hustle and bustle: Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10 and 17 all day. Thanks to the Ligonier Borough and Elek Wealth Management.
* * *
Now is the time to be ugly. The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Ugly Sweater Contest. The rules are: 1. Post a picture in your ugliest sweater in Ligonier from Nov. 25 to Dec. 9 on Visit Ligonier Facebook and use hashtag #visitligonier #uglysweaterjinglejam 2. Photos will be posted on Visit Ligonier Dec. 13. 3. Vote for your favorite between noon Dec. 13 and noon Dec. 19 by hitting “LIKE.” 4. Top three photos with the most “LIKES” will receive Chamber gift certificates.
Grab your 2022 Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce ornament to keep or gift from the Chamber office at Town Hall. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. $20 or $26 includes shipping and handling to mail. Makes a great gift to collect every year. Look for each year to feature a different treasure of town.
* * *
The most delicious event that you are not allowed to eat is happening Dec. 2-12. The 18th Annual Gingerbread House Walk and Contest. This year it is generously sponsored by Bethlen Communities, Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, Quacked Glass Studio and Song of Sixpence. The contest will benefit the Ligonier Valley Police K-9 Fund. Gingerbread creations will be on display throughout the participating merchants. Entry fees and forms must be turned in by Nov. 23. Mail or drop off your form at the Chamber of Commerce office in Town Hall or mail to 120 E. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658, or register at www.ligonier.com under Gingerbread House Contest on the Sponsored Events page. Deliver your piece to the assigned location Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All houses will be on display with voting available at each location for the public to vote on “Community Favorite.” There will be bidding on the houses to raise money for the K-9 fund. Prizes will also be given after being judged.
* * *
Bakeries, restaurants and coffeeshops, oh my. Get your tickets for the Jingle Jam Weekend Cookie Walk Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy the goods of over 15 bakeries and food from restaurants and coffee house treats. Tickets are $10 at www.ligonier.com to register.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce 2023 calendar is available to keep you organized and knowing what day it is. These also make wonderful gifts. Don’t forget your service people like postal people, newspaper deliverer, teachers, activity instructors, neighbors and anyone else. Each calendar is $15 and can be purchased at the Chamber office, El Vaquero, Ligonier Giant Eagle, and O’Shea’s Ligonier Sweet Shop. Call the Chamber with your calendar questions 724-238-4200. They can be mailed for those homesick friends and family.
* * *
Town Wide Open House is Dec. 4 from noon to 5 p.m. More details will be available. It’s a day to shop for the Christmas season and enjoy all the town has to offer.
* * *
Join Santa for brunch at Foggy Mountain in the Walnut Room. Sunday, Dec. 4, beginning at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the big guy will be ready to say hello and see all.
Please reserve a free toddler ticket for children 3 and under so that we can seat your party appropriately. To ensure groups are seated together, please purchase tickets in one transaction. Adults (13+) $25, 4-12 years old, $15, 0 to 3 years old, free. Free tickets are only reserved in advance and are non-refundable. All ticket sales are final. Ticket includes brunch, cookie kit, non-alcoholic drinks and a visit with the big guy himself.
* * *
The jolly guy will be at the Oak Lodge for breakfast. Join Santa at Oak Lodge Sunday, Dec. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to noon for a breakfast buffet, refreshments, explore the village and spend time with Santa. Tickets are available for purchase through Dec. 2 or until sold out. Go to www.oaklodgepa.com to register. Costs are $20 for adults, $15 for children 10 and under.
* * *
As always it’s a pleasure to list the events around our beautiful town. Send your event our way to have it included. There’s so much to enjoy and do around here.
* * *
Enjoy the hustle and bustle, but remember to take some time to focus on the true spirit and meaning of this season.
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to: brshirey@gmail.com.
