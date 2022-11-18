Remember as always to shop local and support our wonderful local businesses that we are so blessed to have in our town. I challenge you to browse the shops, eat at the restaurants and gift some local experiences. Another gift idea is joining the different places that we have as members such as the fort, historical society, and the watershed, to name a few.
* * *
Did you know we have our own local radio station? Tune in to The Valley AM 1620 that is run by the Adams Family. Go to ligonierradio.com for more information on how to tune in and enjoy those favorite hits and tunes for the Christmas season.
* * *
Let your hair down at the beloved local group, Hollow Tree Players’ performance, “The Rumpled Tale of Rupunzel,” this weekend only. Bring the kids or enjoy the performance by yourself, it’s always an entertaining time and these ladies work so very hard to provide a top-notch original piece. Catch the play Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 1 p.m. at the Ligonier Town Hall on the Diamond. Tickets are $5 and all net proceeds go to local children in need. Tell “Gertrude” I sent you.
* * *
This Sunday, Nov. 20, at 9 a.m., Dr. Roderick “Doc” Booker will be presenting “Spirituals and Their Coded Messages” at St. John’s UCC in Darlington at 117 Youngstown-Ridge Road, Ligonier Township, and Christ United Church of Christ at 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe, at 11 a.m. He is filled with a wealth of education and information so when he presents something it’s a must attend event.
* * *
Santa’s arrival is Friday, Nov. 25, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Word from the wise, get there early to get a good spot to see the big guy.
What better way to kick off the Christmas spirit than by assisting Santa in flipping the magical switch to light the Diamond up for Light Up Night on Nov. 25. Take a chance by purchasing a ticket for $1 or six for $5. Purchase them at Abigail’s Coffeehouse, Ligonier Valley Library and Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce. Tickets on sale Nov. 1-20 with drawing Nov. 21 on Visit Ligonier. Light Up Ligonier is Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m.
* * *
It’s a dot of fun at the holiday workshop at SAMA Nov. 19, from 1-4 p.m. Step by step, make your masterpiece with dot art for $25 with the SAMA Ligonier Auxiliary with all materials and snack included. Make art for yourself or a nice handmade gift to give. Register by going to https://bit.ly/3TsgRu8
Take the children to SAMA Ligonier to the children’s holiday ornament workshop Saturday, Dec. 3, from 1-4 p.m. $10 for a family which includes all materials and some cookies to enjoy. Old St. Nick himself is rumored to make an appearance if he’s not too busy. Reserve your spot by calling the museum at 724-238-6015 or reserve online https://bit.ly/3UQJ6Un
* * *
Free parking on the following Saturdays to make your shopping and dining easier during the holiday hustle and bustle: Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10 and 17 all day. Thanks to the Ligonier Borough and Elek Wealth Management.
Now is the time to be ugly. The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Ugly Sweater Contest. The rules are: 1. Post a picture in your ugliest sweater in Ligonier from Nov. 25 to Dec. 9 on Visit Ligonier Facebook and use hashtag #visitligonier #uglysweaterjinglejam 2. Photos will be posted on Visit Ligonier Dec. 13. 3. Vote for your favorite between noon Dec. 13 and noon Dec. 19 by hitting “LIKE.” 4. Top three photos with the most “LIKES” will receive Chamber gift certificates.
Grab your 2022 Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce ornament to keep or gift from the Chamber office at Town Hall. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. $20 or $26 includes shipping and handling to mail. Makes a great gift to collect every year. Look for each year to feature a different treasure of town.
* * *
The most delicious event that you are not allowed to eat is happening Dec. 2-12. The 18th Annual Gingerbread House Walk and Contest. This year it is generously sponsored by Bethlen Communities, Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, Quacked Glass Studio and Song of Sixpence. The contest will benefit the Ligonier Valley Police K-9 Fund. Gingerbread creations will be on display throughout the participating merchants. Entry fees and forms must be turned in by Nov. 23. Mail or drop off your form at the Chamber of Commerce office in Town Hall or mail to 120 E. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658, or register at www.ligonier.com under Gingerbread House Contest on the Sponsored Events page. Deliver your piece to the assigned location Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All houses will be on display with voting available at each location for the public to vote on “Community Favorite.” There will be bidding on the houses to raise money for the K-9 fund. Prizes will also be given after being judged.
* * *
Bakeries, restaurants and coffeeshops, oh my. Get your tickets for the Jingle Jam Weekend Cookie Walk Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy the goods of over 15 bakeries and food from restaurants and coffee house treats. Tickets are $10 at www.ligonier.com to register.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce 2023 calendar is available to keep you organized and knowing what day it is. These also make wonderful gifts. Don’t forget your service people like postal people, newspaper deliverer, teachers, activity instructors, neighbors and anyone else. Each calendar is $15 and can be purchased at the Chamber office, El Vaquero, Ligonier Giant Eagle, and O’Shea’s Ligonier Sweet Shop. Call the Chamber with your calendar questions 724-238-4200. They can be mailed for those homesick friends and family.
* * *
Town Wide Open House is Dec. 4 from noon to 5 p.m. More details will be available. It’s a day to shop for the Christmas season and enjoy all the town has to offer.
* * *
Join Santa for brunch at Foggy Mountain in the Walnut Room. Sunday, Dec. 4, beginning at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the big guy will be ready to say hello and see all.
Please reserve a free toddler ticket for children 3 and under so that we can seat your party appropriately. To ensure groups are seated together, please purchase tickets in one transaction. Adults (13+) $25, 4-12 years old, $15, 0 to 3 years old, free. Free tickets are only reserved in advance and are non-refundable. All ticket sales are final. Ticket includes brunch, cookie kit, non-alcoholic drinks and a visit with the big guy himself.
* * *
The jolly guy will be at the Oak Lodge for breakfast. Join Santa at Oak Lodge Sunday, Dec. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to noon for a breakfast buffet, refreshments, explore the village and spend time with Santa. Tickets are available for purchase through Dec. 2 or until sold out. Go to www.oaklodgepa.com to register. Costs are $20 for adults, $15 for children 10 and under.
* * *
As always, it’s a pleasure to list the events around our beautiful town. Send your event our way to have it included. There’s so much to enjoy and do around here.
* * *
May you enjoy the first snowflakes and chilly air as we gear up for the holidays.
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to: brshirey@gmail.com.
