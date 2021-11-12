A special note from the Crop Walk:
Ligonier’s Crop Walk 2021 totals are in! We had 30 registered walkers, collecting a total of $5,381, with 10 churches participating. Thanks to our treasurer, Belinda Henry, this amount has been mailed to Church World Service to be used to help alleviate world hunger. A quarter of the total will be returned to Ligonier to be divided between the Salvation Army and Ligonier Food Pantry. This fundraiser is organized by Ligonier Valley Association of Churches.
Congratulations to St. James Lutheran Church (recruiter Rita Horrell) for raising the largest amount. Thanks to St. John’s United Church of Christ, having the largest number of walkers at 13, (recruiter Mary Giesey), Rector United Methodist (recruiter Bill Dempsey), Heritage United Methodist, (recruiter the Rev. Chuck Shaffer), Waterford United Methodist (recruiter Esther Berkey), First Church of the Brethren (recruiter Elaine Boyd), Calvary United Methodist (recruiter Bob Benner), Covenant Presbyterian (recruiter Janet Riordan), Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (recruiter Jean Slusser), and Bethel Lutheran (recruiter Pat Piper) for participating.
Special thanks to Janet Riordan and Bob and Ina Smithley for assisting with registration, and thanks to the members of St. James for their hospitality. A great community effort. See you next year!
* * *
It’s that time of year again, for the ski and snowboard swap! Welcome your favorite Winter activities with others at Heritage United Methodist Church (on the Diamond in Ligonier) for their annual Ski & Snowboard Swap. Come from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 13, to the church sanctuary to find the right equipment and accessories. You can drop off items to donate or sell from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday. Nov. 12. Contact Diana Neiderhiser for more information at 724-961-3185.
* * *
The Historic Photography Show for 2021, presented by the Pennsylvania room at the Ligonier Library, proudly presents an exhibit on Faces of Ligonier Valley, Veterans of the Korean War Era. The display can be enjoyed through Tuesday, Nov. 16. Enjoy the display of pictures and articles from that period of history. Call for hours as they are limited and differ from the library.
* * *
Compass Inn Harvest Candlelight Tours will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, and 20. Enjoy learning about the history and how people stayed and maintained our local historic inn. Tickets are encouraged, but not required.
* * *
Powdermill Nature Reserve will have you Owling at the Moon from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, with stories, fire, cider, and of course, an owl. The family-friendly event for all ages requests pre-registration but it is not required. Masks are required in the Nature Center.
* * *
Get a leg up on how to dance English country style at Fort Ligonier. Dance lessons are back at the fort with Brett Walker, an English country dance instructor. Walker welcomes all participants from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Fort Ligonier Center for History Education. Cost is $8, with additional dance classes held on Nov. 30 and Dec. 14. Masks and gloves are recommended. Spruce up your steps in time for the annual Twelfth Night Celebration on Jan. 8, 2022.
* * *
Gratitude Soup ‘n Sandwich Dinner will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at F.A.V.O.R. — Western RCO, 736 Lincoln St., Bolivar. The menu will include chicken noodle soup, stuffed pepper soup, meats, cheeses and more.
* * *
The Weeders and Seeders Garden Club of Ligonier will host the “How to Design a Home Garden” presented by Rebecca Griffith of Shadowwood Gardens Nursery. It will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Loyalhanna Watershed Barn in Ligonier Township.
* * *
Join Fort Ligonier as they commemorate George Washington’s Friendly Fire incident from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12. Fort Pitt Museum’s assistant director will speak and Fort Ligonier will unveil a new exhibit. Get your tickets for this special event through Eventbrite or by calling the fort at 724-238-9701.
* * *
The 2021 Masonic Blood Drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, in the St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church of Ligonier.
* * *
Light Up Ligonier with Santa’s arrival to town with the Diamond Christmas lights and magical fun at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26. Grab some hot chocolate, a sleigh ride and pictures for the holiday season.
* * *
Remember to shop local, shop small business, support local on Saturday, Nov. 27, in town and the surrounding area. Get a start on your holiday shopping while enjoying all the town offers. Enjoy a beverage, grab some hostess gifts, teacher, family, friends gifts, dine out, and while you’re around, don’t forget to buy some gift cards from businesses or a gift certificate from the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, which is good for all the businesses. The town is waiting for you!
* * *
Start the most wonderful time of the year with the Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s Festival of Lights: The Art of Christmas...Trees, Wreaths, and Other Treasures. Every age will enjoy admiring all the beautifully decorated trees and festive decorations that take over the Ligonier Town Hall Community Room. The festival begins from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and continues daily through Tuesday, Dec. 7. Admission is $5 for ages 13 and up, $1 for ages 5 to 12 and free for children under 5.
* * *
The Toast of the Trees Gala and Auction will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, to kick off the yuletide fun with bidding, beverages and bites. For advanced reservations, call 724-238-6818 or email tgrohall@compassinn.org. Tickets are $60 for members and $65 for non-members.
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.