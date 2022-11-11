Remember as always to shop local and support our wonderful local businesses that we are so blessed to have in our town. I challenge you to browse the shops, eat at the restaurants and gift some local experiences.
* * *
Did you know we have our own local radio station? Tune in to The Valley AM 1620 that is run by the Adams Family. Go to ligonierradio.com for more information on how to tune in and enjoy those favorite hits and tunes for the Christmas season.
* * *
What better way to kick off the Christmas spirit than by assisting Santa in flipping the magical switch to light the Diamond up for Light Up Night on Nov. 25. Take a chance by purchasing a ticket for $1 or six for $5. Purchase them at Abigail’s Coffeehouse, Ligonier Valley Library and Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce. Tickets on sale Nov. 1-20 with drawing Nov. 21 on Visit Ligonier. Light Up Ligonier is Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m.
* * *
Grab your 2022 Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce ornament to keep or gift from the Chamber office at Town Hall. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. $20 or $26 includes shipping and handling to mail. Makes a great gift to collect every year. Look for each year to feature a different treasure of town.
Don’t forget to have your young one write to Santa and mail it on the steps of Town Hall. You can’t miss the special holiday mailbox that arrives when Santa makes his appearance. He usually sends a note back if you provide your address. Make it an occasion, mail it on light up night, grab some hot chocolate from Abigail’s and go shopping for some goodies, stocking stuffers, and even advent calendar fillers.
* * *
The ever popular ski and snowboard swap is happening Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8 a.m. to noon. Drop-off will be Nov. 10 and 11, from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Heritage United Methodist Church (on the Diamond). It’s cash and carry so come prepared with those bills. Contact Diana for more info at 724-961-3185. Donations for the Food Bank are welcome.
* * *
Have you ever toured the Compass Inn area by candlelight? If you have you know how special it is and if you haven’t, get thee to the inn right away. The Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s Compass Inn Museum is hosting its Harvest Candlelight Tours of the early 1800s stagecoach. Get your tour Saturday, Nov. 12 and Nov. 19, from 4-8 p.m. You can purchase your ticket on site. Prices are $14 for adults, $12 for adults 62+, and $10 for children ages 6-17, with active military and children 5 and under free. The tour will provide you with the sights and smells of a harvest meal.
The holiday Candlelight Tours will begin Saturdays and Sundays in November and December from 4-8 p.m. Nov. 26, 27, and Dec. 3, 4, 10, and 11. Step back in time and enjoy a tour with the warm glow of candles all throughout the inn. Learn how they prepared meals and lived life. Admission is the same as above.
* * *
Dinner done, you can thank me later. Grab some dinner Nov. 15 at the Forks Inn and support our local Junior ROTC. A portion of all proceeds from your order goes to support them.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Association of Churches is pleased to present a Thanksgiving program Sunday evening, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church on North Market Street in Ligonier. Rev. Jordan Harris of Covenant Church will be offering the main sermon, “Give Thanks and Sing.” Also taking part in the program will be the Rev. Christine Doren of Trinity United Methodist Church, the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken of Fort Palmer Church and Bethlen Communities and the Rev. John Schaffer of First Church of the Brethren. Also participating will be music by the choirs of Covenant, Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church and St. James Lutheran Church. The Deacons of Covenant will be serving refreshments after the service. The community is invited to attend this service to “give thanks for what we have available in our local churches and community and to sing the praises and thanksgiving of our Lord and Christ.” Janet Riordan
* * *
Santa’s arrival is Friday, Nov. 25, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Word from the wise, get there early to get a good spot to see the big guy.
* * *
Get a picture of your pooch and the jolly guy himself Sunday, Nov. 27, from 1-3 p.m. at Paws on Main. Bouncy balls, squirrels, and treats can be told to Santa as they get their photo taken with Santa and tell him what good boys and girls they’ve been all year.
* * *
It’s the most magical time of year with the warm glow of Christmas lights and trees decorated to the nines. Enjoy the 39th year of the Festival of Lights beginning Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Tuesday, Dec. 9. There are all kinds of trees, wreaths, and garlands decorated in the Christmas spirit, some with whimsy, tradition, and so many themes that amaze the tree admirers every year. This is a holiday tradition for many and if it isn’t already part of yours I suggest you make it. The enchanting event is in the Community Room of Town Hall located at 120 East Main St.
* * *
Bakeries, restaurants and coffee shops, oh my. Get your tickets for the Jingle Jam Weekend Cookie Walk Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy the goods of over 15 bakeries and food from restaurants and coffee house treats. Tickets are $10 at www.ligonier.com to register.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce 2023 calendar is available to keep you organized and knowing what day it is. These also make wonderful gifts. Don’t forget your service people like postal people, newspaper deliverer, teachers, activity instructors, neighbors and anyone else. Each calendar is $15 and can be purchased at the Chamber office, El Vaquero, Ligonier Giant Eagle, and O’Shea’s Ligonier Sweet Shop. Call the Chamber with your calendar questions 724-238-4200. They can be mailed for those homesick friends and family.
* * *
Town Wide Open House is Dec. 4 from noon to 5 p.m. More details will be available. It’s a day to shop for the Christmas season and enjoy all the town has to offer.
* * *
The jolly guy will be at the Oak Lodge for breakfast. Join Santa at Oak Lodge Sunday, Dec. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to noon for a breakfast buffet, refreshments, explore the village and spend time with Santa. Tickets are available for purchase through Dec. 2 or until sold out. Go to www.oaklodgepa.com to register. Costs are $20 for adults, $15 for children 10 and under.
* * *
As always, it’s a pleasure to list the events around our beautiful town. Send your event our way to have it included. There’s so much to enjoy and do around here.
* * *
Count your many blessings, name them one by one.
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to: brshirey@gmail.com.
