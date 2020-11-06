The Ligonier Valley Football Boosters’ “Chow Down for the Team” fundraiser continues this week, featuring eat-in or takeout from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at El Vaquero on the Diamond.
The last fundraiser on the schedule will be held at the Brick Yard Cafe, Washington Street, Bolivar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.Saturday, Nov. 14, featuring all-you-can-eat breakfast.
Each restaurant has pledged a percentage of their profits back to the organization.
* * *
Come to the Chestnut Ridge Community Center (CRCC) located along Route 259, Fairfield Township, Saturday, Nov. 7, and enjoy square dancing from 7 to 10 p.m.
There will be a live band and refreshments available for purchase. Masks requested and social distance will be practiced as much as possible.
Cost of admission is $5 per person. Help support the Community Center by attending this fun event. For additional information, contact Jane Guyer 724-235-9793.
Note that Route 259 will be closed on the west side of the center. CRCC board members recommend using Route 711 North, turn left onto Knupp Road just before Champion Lakes Golf Course and continue to a “T” turn left onto Route 259; the center is about 1 1/2 miles on the left.
* * *
Calvary United Methodist Church will host a special presentation of the first two episodes of “The Chosen,” about Jesus Christ, on the big screen in the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, West Main Street, on Sunday, Nov. 8.
The first episode “I Have Called You By Name” will be shown at 1:30 p.m. There will be an intermission at 2:25 p.m. and the second episode “Shabbat” at 2:40 p.m.
Admission is free. Attendees are encouraged to purchase drinks, popcorn and other snacks from the concession stand to help support the Diamond Theatre.
* * *
Heritage United Methodist Church, located on the Diamond, will host a cash and carry Ski Swap from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 14.
Drop off your clean, in good working order, skis and snowboarding items from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, in the sanctuary. Mark all items with your name, asking price and any problems.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Library is open to the public for regular hours of operation: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Patrons are welcome to use library services in-person and/or via the library’s website at www.ligonierlibrary.org/. Masks must be worn in the library at all times.
Lobby and curbside pickup are still available upon request. Borrowed items can be returned inside the library or in the outside drop box. At this time, no item donations for Re-Readables can be accepted.
Check the website for updates on new virtual and Zoom programs.
With assistance from the Westmoreland County Federated Library System, the library now has expanded high-speed WiFi access to reach beyond the library walls. Access is available from the Diamond and the municipal parking lot between the library and the Ligonier Valley YMCA.
* * *
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art — Ligonier Valley is closed until Thursday, Nov. 12, for installation of their next exhibition, the 25th Annual Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts Exhibition.
* * *
Ligonier Valley Library children’s department is offering “Take and Make” crafts during the months of November and December.
Intended to be made at home, they include instructions and what you will need to make a fun craft with family and friends. This month they will have a special turkey table decoration for you to create for Thanksgiving Day.
The craft packets are available at the children’s department desk. For additional information, call 724-238-6451.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley YMCA, West Church Street, is adding Sunday hours starting Nov. 8. Hours of operation are: 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Fort Ligonier is selling raffle tickets to win a print of Flash Point, signed by the artist, Chas Fagan, to be drawn on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Cost is $50 per ticket and can be purchased at the fort, South Market Street, or online at fortligonier.org.
Proceeds benefit the fort’s education programs and preservation projects.
For additional information, call the fort at 724-238-9701. Hours of operations are 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
* * *
Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond is holding a Holiday Food Drive. Non-perishable food and monetary donations are being collected now for the December Food Pantry Distribution.
Make checks payable to Heritage United Methodist Church earmarked Food Pantry. Any questions, call Bob Winters at 724-238-2431
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Library Children’s Department is sharing information about Blackburn Center’s online empathy program geared towards young children that includes a parent guide and several stories with messages that can be shared with all ages.
The program goal is to help prevent bullying and other forms of violence or abuse. Because of COVID-19, the center is offering these resources virtually. There are two series to watch; the first is available at www.blackburncenter.org/empathybrochure and the second at www.blackburncenter.org/empathy-series-brochure-2.
Among the many books read in the series available for cheat out at the Library are: “Hands are not for Hitting,” “The Knight and the Dragon,” “The Big Umbrella” and “Hey, Little Ant.” For additional information, visit www.ligonierlibrary.org or call 724-238-6451.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has selected Amy Beitel of Ligonier as the new executive director, effective Monday, Jan. 4.
Until January, she will be working on a part-time basis, familiarizing herself with the Chamber activities, and visiting the membership community. Along with several volunteers, she will increase the office efficiency and provide coverage on a full-time basis.
* * *
Starting Monday, Nov. 9, Ligonier Township will be closing off a portion of Mountain Road near the intersection with Kinsey Farm Road to replace drainage pipes. It is anticipated the road will be reopened by Thanksgiving.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Police Commission will meet at 5 p.m. and the Ligonier Township Supervisors at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, in the municipal complex.
In-person attendance at the meetings will be very limited. The meeting will be available on Zoom. Contact jnieusma@ligoniertownship.com to get Zoom information.
Comments to be read on record can be emailed to Terry Carcella, tcarcella@ligoniertownship.com or mailed to Carcella at 1 Municipal Park Dr., Ligonier, PA 15658.
For additional information, call the township at 724-238-2725, ext. 111 and speak to Tracy Krowchak.
* * *
Ligonier Borough Council meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, will be via Zoom. Meeting access information will be available on the borough website, ligonierboro.com or call the office at 724-238-9852.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Valley School Board, committee meeting 5:30 p.m., business meeting 6:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 9, in Ligonier Valley High School auditorium, Springer Road, and Ligonier Township Recreation Board, 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 9, in the municipal complex.
* * *
Municipal offices in Ligonier Borough, along with Cook and Ligonier townships, will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observation of Veteran’s Day.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
