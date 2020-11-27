Nov. 27, 2020

There’s still time to purchase a ticket to enter the Ligonier Valley Library’s fundraising table raffle for a chance to own a unique piece of Ligonier history.
This decorative end table was made from recycled wood from Diamond Park trees. It was created by award-winning furniture designer and master woodworker Paul Sirofchuck.
Tickets are $10 and will be available for purchase until shortly before the drawing takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Four runners-up will win a library tote bag. Winners do not need to be present at the drawing. All proceeds from the raffle benefit the library.
For additional information, call 724-238-6451.
* * *
Support local small businesses Saturday, Nov. 28, during Small Business Saturday and continue through this holiday season. Spending money locally helps everyone in the community prosper.
Check out the raffle items in the Post and Rail Men’s Shop window. Purchase tickets at participating stores starting Friday, Nov. 27. The drawings will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, in the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce office, Town Hall.
In support of local businesses, there will be free parking for shoppers in Ligonier Borough tomorrow and for the next three Saturdays.
Keep your eyes open for a portly, jolly, white-bearded man wearing a red coat with white fur collar and cuffs, white fur cuffed red trousers, red hat with white fur, and black leather belt and black boots walking around town.
* * *
Ligonier Masonic Lodge will hold it’s annual “Stuff A Truck” toy drive event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during Small Business Saturday, Saturday, Nov. 28.
Stop by and make a donation. If you would like to make a donation but can’t make it, email LigonierLodge331@gmail.com to make additional drop-off dates and times.
The lodge will be collecting up until Friday, Dec. 11. Donations go to support the Ligonier Chapter of The Salvation Army.
* * *
Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) invites you to turn your love of feeding birds into scientific discoveries through “Project FeederWatch.”
This citizen science opportunity runs from November to April on days of your choosing.
A small participation fee helps cover program costs. Learn more detains about participation at https://feederwatch.org/about/detailed-instructions/
* * *
“Connect With Love — The Ligonier Paper Chain,” an online event, will be hosted by the Ligonier Valley Library.
The library and Bethlen Homes are partnering to create paper chains for residents this holiday season.
Pick up a take and make paper chain craft packet at the library, or use paper you already have at home. Gift wrap, newspaper and construction paper make treasurable paper chains.
Write a secret message on your chain to cheer up a resident and make their holiday season brighter. Drop off your completed chain at the library, anytime after Saturday, Dec. 5, to be hung up at Bethlen Homes.
Join in a Zoom event at 2 p.m. Dec. 5, for virtual Christmas story readings, a vintage ornament talk by Don Lachie, and paper chain crafting, if you want to wait and make your paper chain together.
Join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83496537327 Meeting ID: 834 9653 7327.
For additional information, call 724-238-6451.
* * *
Compass Inn Museum’s Holiday Candlelight Tours kick off Saturday, Nov. 28. The Inn will be decorated with handmade wreaths, garlands, period-correct decorations and other festive trimmings, as well as being adorned in natural light from candles and fireplaces.
Register for one of the tours offered from 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 28, Dec. 12 and 13, by going to Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s Eventbrite page. Additional information on the event or to access registration, visit https://www.facebook.com/compassinnmuseum/ or call 724-238-4983.
* * *
Stop and shop at Fort Ligonier’s Museum Store’s 25 percent off sale from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Black Friday, Small Business Saturday or Museum Store Sunday, Nov, 27-29 and support the fort.
Proceeds will benefit Fort Ligonier’s education programs and preservation projects. For additional information, visit http://fortligonier.org/ or call 724-238-9701.
* * *
A Holiday Whiskey sale will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5-6, at Fort Ligonier, South Market Street.
This is the last whiskey sale of the year. A limited quantity of the 1762 Whiskey made expressly for Fort Ligonier by the award-winning Wigle Whiskey will be offered.
Cost is $50, plus tax, for one per 375 ml. bottle or two for $90, plus tax.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Board of Education will meet virtually at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, for an open meeting. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct the annual organization of the board as required by the Pennsylvania Public School Code and to consider general business before the board.
For additional information, visit https://www.lvsd.k12.pa.us/apps/news/article/1335173 or call 724-238-5696.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, in the municipal complex, and Ligonier Township Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, in the municipal complex
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library.
