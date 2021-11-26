Light Up Ligonier with Santa’s arrival to town with the Diamond Christmas lights and magical fun at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26. Grab some hot chocolate, a sleigh ride and pictures for the holiday season.
* * *
To kick off that favorite time of year, Ligonier Borough will offer free parking on Saturdays during the holiday season beginning Nov. 27 through Dec. 18. A special thank you to Elek Wealth Management and Ligonier Borough for sponsoring this holiday gift.
* * *
Boy Scout troops 372 and 1372 will be selling Christmas trees from Nov. 26 to Dec. 23, with hours beginning Black Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hours will continue from 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
All Colorado Blue Spruce trees are $50, tree stands are $5, and tree bags and wreath hooks are $1. Your support is greatly appreciated and helps the Scouts earn their way to camp.
* * *
Remember to shop local, shop small business, and support local on Saturday, Nov. 27, in Ligonier and the surrounding area. Get a start on your holiday shopping while enjoying all that our town offers. Enjoy a beverage, grab some hostess gifts, teacher, family, friends gifts, dine out, and while you’re around don’t forget to buy some gift cards from businesses or a gift certificate from the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, which is good for all the businesses. The town is waiting for you!
* * *
Help “Stuff a Truck” with your new unwrapped toy donations for the Ligonier Lodge No. 331 F&AM. Look for signs for reserved parking spots to unload your gracious gifts. Lodge members will be available to help unload and set up to accept cash donations to purchase toys. All donations go to Toys for Tots that help children in need have a brighter Christmas. While you are there, pop into lodge for its open house.
* * *
Fort Ligonier’s special Whiskey Sale Weekend will have the fort’s own A Mad Sort of Fool rye whiskey available for purchase from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27-28. Get yours quickly, as they will sell out fast with limited quantities available.
Get a leg up on how to dance English country style at Fort Ligonier. Dance lessons are back at the fort with Brett Walker, an English country dance instructor.
Dance classes will also be held Nov. 30 and Dec. 14. Masks and gloves are recommended. Spruce up your steps in time for the annual Twelfth Night Celebration on Jan. 8, 2022.
Start the most wonderful time of the year with the Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s Festival of Lights: The Art of Christmas ... Trees, Wreaths and Other Treasures. Every age will enjoy admiring all the beautifully decorated trees and festive decorations that take over the Ligonier Town Hall Community Room. The festival begins from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, daily through Tuesday, Dec. 7. Admission is $5 for 13-plus years old, $1 for ages 5 to 12 and free for children under 5.
The Toast of the Trees Gala and Auction will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, to kick off the yuletide fun with bidding, beverages and bites. For advanced reservations, call 724-238-6818 or email tgrohall@compassinn.org. Tickets are $60 for members and $65 for non-members.
* * *
Ligonier Valley Library’s annual tree decorating party will be held Saturday, Dec. 4. Stop in the library between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for free fun for all ages.
Participants will get to add a decoration to the Children’s Department tree, grab a Take and Make craft for your family, and read a Christmas story in the reading corner. Every child will receive a special cookie and book to take home. Help our library get into the Christmas spirit. Free fun for all ages.
* * *
Take a Family Nature Walk with the Powdermill Nature Reserve. Join them and hit the trail with the family-friendly event. Pre-registration is required with limited space. Registration will be available online or by calling 724-593-6105.
* * *
Join the Christian Church of Waterford for its pancake fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 11. The delicious fun begins at 8 to 11 a.m. or until they sell out.
The all-you-can eat meal includes, pancakes, sausage, coffee, juice, water and fellowship. Cost is $12 for adults (ages 13 and up) and $5 for kids (ages 1-12). Gluten free pancakes are available. All proceeds go towards their mission trip to Jordan in July 2022. You won’t go home hungry and be helping the church.
* * *
A birdie told us that the jolly, white bearded, big guy will be at the Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Company breakfast on Sunday, Dec. 12. The breakfast with Santa will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the department community room. Cost for adults is $10, $7 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. Enjoy your meal with Santa, plus the first 75 children under 12 will get treat bags. Always support your fire station.
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.