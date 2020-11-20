If you need help paying heating bills or have a heating emergency, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) may be able to help you.
Applications are available at the Valley Center for Active Adults, Kalassay Drive. They are located outside the center under the overhang from the center’s parking lot and are available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
You can also apply online at www.compass.state.pa.us or by calling the statewide LIHEAP hotline at 1-866-857-7095.
* * *
Compass Inn Museum will be hosting Harvest Tours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 21-22.
Advanced ticketing is required since space is limited. Timed-entry tickets will help ensure paced arrivals and moderated attendance numbers. For the safety of visitors and staff, groups for each time slot will be limited to eight people.
Tours will start every half hour. Face masks are required, and there will be social distancing.
The link to purchase tickets can be found at https://www.facebook.com/compassinnmuseum/
For additional information, call 724-238-4983.
* * *
Starting Monday, Nov. 23, the Ligonier Valley Library’s children’s department will have a Christmas countdown Santa craft project geared for children ages 3 to 7.
They will only be available at the children’s desk for patrons when checking out items. All that is needed to complete the craft is glue and crayons, cotton balls and Santa will be provided.
For additional information, contact Heather Oates, children’s librarian, at 724-238-6451.
* * *
Valley Center for Active Adults, Kalassay Drive, is collecting nonperishable items for the Ligonier Food Pantry.
They can be placed outside under the overhang from the center’s parking lot between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
* * *
The Diamond will be decorated and lit for the holidays even though Light Up Ligonier has been canceled.
Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce Holly-Days have a variety of activities scheduled including merchant specials, an Ugly Sweater contest, merchant raffle and a Gingerbread House Walk contest.
Upload a photo of your ugly sweater, taken with an identifiable Ligonier background, to #Visit.Ligonier or #UglySweaterHollyDays from Nov. 27-29. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third-place winners.
Items donated for the annual merchant raffle are on display in the Post and Rail Men’s Shop window, on the Diamond. Raffle tickets can be purchased from Nov. 27-28 at participating stores.
A Gingerbread House Walk contest will be held from Dec. 4-13.
There will be free parking for shoppers in Ligonier Borough on four Saturdays, Nov. 28, and Dec. 5, 12, 19.
* * *
“The Croods: A New Age,” is a movie about a prehistoric family the Croods challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved.
It will be shown at the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, West Main Street, at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27-28, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Library is hosting a virtual teen book club for teens in ninth through 12th grade. The next meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, via Zoom. December’s book is “Uglies” by Scott Westerfeld.
Registration is required and teens can register through the links on the library’s website at https://www.ligonierlibrary.org/ya-today/
For additional information, contact Annamae Bolen, youth services librarian, 724-238-6451.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce Chamber’s 2021 calendar can be purchased in the Chamber office, Town Hall; Ligonier Giant Eagle, South Walnut Street; O’Shea’s Candies, and El Vaquero Mexicano Restaurante, both on the Diamond. Cost is $13 each.
* * *
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley will celebrate the work of local artists with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts 25th Annual Regional Juried Art exhibition.
Currently on view until Jan. 31, the exhibition features work by artists from 19 southwestern counties of Pennsylvania.
Featured works will span a variety of media including acrylic, oil, pastel, photography, watercolor, wood, masonry and many others.
For additional information, visit http://www.sama-art.org/, call 724-238-6015 or email ligonier@sama-art.org
* * *
Fort Ligonier’s Museum Store will hold a 25% off sale from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Museum Store Sunday, Nov. 27-29.
Items suitable for Christmas gift ideas and stocking stuffers include everything from books, prints, colonial games and toys to jams, teas, a new garden flag and a selection of 18th century-inspired items.
Proceeds from purchases benefit Fort Ligonier’s education programs and preservation projects.
For additional information, email office@fortligonier.org or call 724-238-9701.
* * *
BSA Troop 372 will be selling Christmas trees in the lot next to Fat Daddy’s Place, off Route 30 West, starting on Black Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Weekly hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Proceeds from the fundraiser are used to send Scouts to camp.
* * *
Ligonier Township Supervisors meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Nov, 24, was canceled for lack of an agenda.
The Ligonier Township Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 26, has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, in the township building and on Zoom.
For additional information, email James Nieusma jnieusma@ligoniertownship.com or call 724-238-2725, ext 116.
* * *
The Ligonier Borough office and Town Hall will be closed for the Thankgsiving holiday, Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26-27.
Ligonier Township municipal offices will be closed on Thursday, Friday and Monday, Nov. 26, 27 and 30, in observation of Thanksgiving.
The Cook Township municipal office will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
