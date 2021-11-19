Excitement is arriving at Compass Inn via Netflix, which will be filming “The Pale Blue Eye” at the museum. The Holiday Candlelight Tours will be canceled due to the production being on location. Catch a glimpse of celebs around the area and be sure not to miss it when it airs.
* * *
Get a leg up on how to dance English country style at Fort Ligonier. Dance lessons are back at the fort with Brett Walker an English country dance instructor. Brett welcomes all participants from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30, at the Fort Ligonier Center for History Education. Cost is $8 with an additional dance class to be held on Dec. 14. Masks and gloves are recommended. Spruce up your steps in time for the Annual Twelfth Night Celebration on Jan. 8, 2022.
* * *
The 2021 Masonic Blood Drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church of Ligonier.
* * *
Light Up Ligonier with Santa’s arrival to town with the Diamond Christmas lights and magical fun at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26. Grab some hot chocolate, a sleigh ride, and pictures for the holiday season.
* * *
Remember to shop local, shop small business, support local on Saturday, Nov. 27, in town and the surrounding area. Get a start on your holiday shopping while enjoying all that our town offers. Enjoy a beverage, grab some hostess gifts, teacher, family, friends gifts, dine out, and while you’re around don’t forget to buy some gift cards from businesses or a gift certificate from the Chamber which is good for all the businesses.
* * *
Start the most wonderful time of the year with the Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s “Festival of Lights: The Art of Christmas...Trees, Wreaths, and Other Treasures.” Every age will enjoy admiring all the beautifully decorated trees and festive decorations that take over the Ligonier Town Hall Community Room. The festival begins from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and runs daily through Tuesday, Dec. 7. Admission is 13-plus-year-olds $5, ages 5 to 12 $1, under age 5 free.
The Toast of the Trees Gala and Auction will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, to kick off the yuletide fun with bidding, beverages and bites. For advance reservations, call 724-238-6818 or email tgrohall@compassinn.org. Tickets are $60 for members and $65 for non-members.
* * *
Save the date for a Diamond Theatre original play, “The Greedy Christmas.” A comedy about heat in December in Miami and things just not how they should be, in which people become greedy and Santa is sued — the nerve! Performances are set for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5. Tickets on sale 30 minutes before showtime. Adult cost is $12 and kids age 10 and under $10. Come see some of your local favorites act greedy in “The Greedy Christmas.”
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
