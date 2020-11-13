Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1, Waterford, will offer a Whistle Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.
Come see the new whistle and support the fire department by purchasing a chicken and biscuits dinner. Cost is $10 each. Meals are to go only, but feel free to eat at the picnic tables under the pavilion.
* * *
Compass Inn Museum will be hosting self-guided Harvest Tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.
Experience life as a traveler of the early 19th century. Peer into the daily routine of the Armor family, understanding the bustling business of a stagecoach stop.
For the safety of visitors, advanced ticketing is required. You can register online at any time, including the day of the tours, even moments before if the time slot is still available.
Purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/.../harvest-tours-tickets...
For your safety and for those around you, face masks are required.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Football Boosters’ “Chow Down for the Team” fundraiser continues this week.
The last one on the schedule will be held at the Brick Yard Cafe, Washington Street, Bolivar, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, featuring an all-you-can-eat breakfast.
Each restaurant has pledged a percentage of their profits back to the organization.
* * *
A “pay what you can” indoor flea market, with hundreds of items from clothing to home decor, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 14 and Dec. 5, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 15 and Dec. 6, in the Bolivar Community Center, Lincoln Street.
Proceeds benefit FAVOR — Western PA, a recovery community organization and resource for those seeking recovery. The organization offers educational groups, family support groups, trainings and more.
Additional information about the organization is available on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/FAVORWesternPA/ or call 724-676-2111.
* * *
Heritage United Methodist Church, located on the Diamond, will host a cash and carry Ski Swap from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 14, in the sanctuary. Masks are required.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Library will host a free “CyBird Learning--Owls From Around the Worldki” virtual program starting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.
The library has partnered with the National Aviary to explore owls, one of the most recognizable birds on earth, yet they remain elusive to many because of their habits and behaviors.
Participants of all ages will learn about owls from around the world and discover the adaptations that make them successful hunters, day and night.
No registration is necessary. Plan on joining 10 minutes prior to show time.
For additional information on how to join the program, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1080352792397429?active_tab=about or call the library at 724-238-6451.
* * *
Loyalhanna Watershed Association’s semi-annual birdseed fundraiser will continue daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Saturday, Nov. 19, at the lower Watershed barn, old Route 30, Ligonier Township.
Stock up on Loyalhanna Custom Mix for your fall feathered friends. Contact Josh Penatzer at 724-238-7560, ext. 2# for additional information.
* * *
Join the ladies of the Women’s Business Network (WBN) Ligonier Chapter from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, in Connections Café, South Market Street, Ligonier Borough, for an evening of networking.
WBN is a women’s only networking group that helps women business owners thrive and build community.
Check out WBN’s website for additional information at https://wbninc.com/ You can join in-person or virtually. RSVP to faith@smallthingsoften by Tuesday, Nov. 17, or reach out with any questions.
* * *
Powdermill Nature Reserve Route 381, Rector, will host a Family Nature Walk at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
Participants will meet in the atrium before heading outside to explore the beauty of fall. This family-friendly experience is open to participants of all ages.
Pre-registration is required. Register everyone in your party. For additional information and/or register, call 724-593-6105.
* * *
Ligonier Masonic Lodge will hold its annual Toy Drive/Stuff A Truck event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during Small Business on Saturday, Nov. 28.
Stop by and make a donation. If you would like to make a donation but can’t email LigonierLodge331@gmail.com to make additional drop off dates and times. The lodge will be collecting up until Friday, Dec. 11. Donations go to support the Ligonier Chapter of The Salvation Army.
* * *
Rita Horrell, Crop Walk coordinator, reported the 2020 totals: 58 registered walkers, a total of $4,135 collected and 10 churches participating.
Belinda Henry, Walk treasurer, has mailed the collection to Church World Service to be used to help alleviate world hunger. A quarter of the total will be returned to Ligonier to be divided between the Salvation Army and Ligonier Food Pantry. This fundraiser is organized by Ligonier Valley Association of Churches.
St. James Lutheran Church, recruiter-Rita Horrell, raised the largest amount at $1,400, and Bethel Lutheran Church, recruiter-Pat Piper, had the largest number of walkers at 15.
Other participating churches included: Rector United Methodist, recruiter-Bill Dempsey; Heritage United Methodist, recruiter-the Rev. Chuck Shaffer; St. John’s United Church of Christ, recruiter-Belinda Henry; Waterford United Methodist, recruiter-Esther Berkey; First Church of the Brethren, recruiter-Elaine Boyd; Calvary United Methodist, recruiter-Bob Benner; Covenant Presbyterian, recruiter-Janet Riordan, and Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, recruiter-Jean Slusser.
* * *
Ligonier Borough Public Works continues to pick up piles of leaves multiple times during the week, depending on weather and other responsibilities.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, in the municipal complex, canceled for lack of an agenda; Ligonier Borough Planning Commission, Tuesday, Nov. 17, canceled for lack of an agenda, and Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, in the municipal complex.
For additional information regarding township meeting attendance specifics, contact James H. Nieusma at jnieusma@ligoniertownship.com, Tracy Krowchak at tkrowchak@ligoniertownship.com or call the office at 724-238-2725.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
