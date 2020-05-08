Fort Ligonier is sponsoring a fundraising raffle with proceeds divided equally between the Ligonier Valley Association of Churches Food Pantry and the fort.
The winners will be drawn at random by George Washington (Matt Gault, assistant director of education at Fort Ligonier) via Facebook Live at 6 p.m. May 31. Prior to the drawing, Washington will explain the significance of an 18th century lottery and why it relates to the current pandemic.
Enter to win one of three packages; tickets cost $10 each. Only 1,000 will be sold. Go to fortligonier.org to purchase tickets.
Available packages include:
- Package No. 1 — dinner for four guests at the Ligonier Country Club, plus two bottles of Malbec wine and two tickets for Fort Ligonier’s Sunset Tour;
- Package No. 2 — $150 in Giant Eagle gift cards, personal care supplies, assorted teas and a book from Fort Ligonier’s museum store. This package will be delivered and dropped off at the winner’s front door (within a 10-mile radius of Fort Ligonier) by George Washington;
- Package No. 3 — Dinner and spirits for four at the Road Toad, and two tickets for Fort Ligonier’s Sunset Tour.
Dinner prizes are valid through Dec. 31. Sunset Tours include wine, cheese and a lantern-lit tour of the fort at dusk. Tours are offered on June 26, July 31 and Aug. 14, and do not have to be scheduled the same date as dinner.
“Thank you for supporting the Ligonier Valley Association of Churches Food Pantry and Fort Ligonier by purchasing a raffle ticket,” said Julie Donovan, director of marketing and public relations at Fort Ligonier.
“Our community and its nonprofit organizations have been significantly impacted by the pandemic. Our heartfelt thanks for your support.”
* * *
A correction to an item in last week’s Views about family and friends of the Ligonier Valley Class of 2020 looking for ways to recognize the 143 members of the senior class. Anne and Sean Haines are the parents of one of the seniors.
* * *
This summer, the Ligonier Valley Library children’s department is going to have their summer program, “Imagine Your Story,” take their 2020 summer reading adventure virtual.
The program will introduce patrons to “Beanstack!”
“More information will be coming soon, but we are hoping it makes summer reading enjoyable and fun even if we cannot be together. We are hoping for the best, but planning for a virtual summer just in case,” explained Heather Oates, children’s librarian.
“We have a week-long writing camp in the works and are partnering with a local teen who will be bringing ‘Kids Tales’ to the library. Check out their program at http://kidstales.org/.”
“Many events are planned for in person, but if need be, we will bring them to you in other ways.”
“A Chapter A Day with Mrs. Oates” along with other links are available on the library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ligoniervalleylibrary/
* * *
Join Forbes State Forest and the Tick Research Lab of Pennsylvania for a tick webinar from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 27.
This webinar will be presented by Nicole Chinnici, director of the Dr. Jane Huffman Wildlife Genetics Institute at East Stroudsburg University.
She will provide information about the different species of ticks in Pennsylvania, tick identification, tick borne illness, tick prevention and safety and current research being conducted at the tick research lab.
There will be a question-and-answer opportunity after the presentation.
This will be a remote event that participants can stream from home on laptops, tablets, smartphones or desktop computers. It will not take place in Forbes State Forest office.
The webinar is free and pre-registration is not required. Individuals must have internet access to participate. Be sure your device has audio capabilities.
Note that you cannot join the webinar prior to the set date of the event. The link to join the webinar can be found at https://esu-online.zoom.us/j/92164621390
Direct any questions about the program to rmahony@pa.gov.
* * *
Currently, Forbes State Forest is seeing high volumes of visitation in popular areas. To encourage wise dispersed recreation and to promote social distancing, forestry staff is highlighting different areas.
This week, the Mountain Streams trail system is highlighted with ample parking at the trail head off Route 381 just outside of Jones Mill.
There are many natural and historical features within this tract of forest land. Much of this landscape is second growth forest, containing a mix of hardwood forest and old farmsteads reverting back to forest.
Both Indian Creek and Camp Run are fishing destinations within the mountain streams tract. Camp Run is a designated Wild Brook Trout Enhancement Area. Refer to Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission rules and regulations for fishing guidelines. For more information, visit https://www.fishandboat.com/…/FishingReg…/Pages/default.aspx
There are no restrooms or portable water available within this area. During any outing on state forest land, respect any posted closings, respect nature by packing out what you pack in and respect other trail users.
* * *
The 7th Annual Loyalhanna Sojourn is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 27. The event will begin at the Cardinal Park launch in Latrobe and continue nine miles downstream to the takeout launch at Gray Wing Park in New Alexandria.
Paddlers of all ages and levels of experience are welcome to attend this one-day float. Registration cost is $20 per person and includes event insurance, shuttle transportation, refreshments and a commemorative T-shirt.
Register online at www.latroberecreation.org.
* * *
Ligonier Valley Police Commission, will hold a meeting online at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, online.
Residents or business owners in the community that wish to address the commission may send their comments or questions to jnieusma@ligoniertownship.com before 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Anyone wishing to attend will need to provide their name, address, and the device info they will use to sign in.
Unidentified users will not be permitted to join the meeting.
Anyone that wishes to observe the meeting must contact jnieusma@ligoniertownship.com before 2 p.m. Tuesday.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for Saturday’s column is the prior Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
