Fort Ligonier will be selling a limited quantity of the fort’s 1762 whiskey created by the Pittsburgh-based, award-winning Wigle Whiskey, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 8.
Cost is $50 for a 375 ml bottle or two for $90. The whiskey was inspired by the Archibald Blane watercolor painting of Fort Ligonier that hangs in the museum’s History Gallery. He painted it in 1762 when he was in command of the frontier outpost.
Current hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For additional information, call 724-238-9701 or visit https://www.fortligonier.org/
* * *
Kids Night Out, for children ages 4 to 12 years, will be held at the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 14.
There will be dancing, playing games and pizza. Cost is $5 per child.
* * *
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley (SAMA) currently has an artworks exhibition of 1960s memorabilia and posters from the Mark Del Costello collection.
This exhibit of authentic music posters includes Jimi Hendrix and the Grateful Dead. These featured posters, created by noted artists, representing the original Woodstock held in August 1969, will be on display through Saturday, July 31.
The museum is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with free admission. Call 724-238-6015 or visit https://www.sama-art.org/ for additional event and exhibition information.
* * *
Meatloaf dinners will be available for pickup from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 21, in Waterford United Methodist Church, Route 271.
The menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, apple sauce, dinner roll and dessert. The is dinner takeout only. No phone orders; come to the church to place and pickup your order.
Cost is a donation of $9 for adults and $4 for children ages 3 to 10 years. For additional information, call Donna at 724-238-6834.
* * *
Join the Ligonier Valley Library’s Socrates “Virtual” Café’s discussion “Freedom of the Press” regarding the right to report news or circulate opinions without censorship from the government.
Some of the questions that will be discussed from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 13, include: Why was/is freedom of the press so important? How is it exercised or not in the U.S. and other countries? Should there be limitation? How has new technology, computers, smartphones, etc., and new mediums YouTube, Blogs/Vlogs, Facebook, etc. affected the exercise of this freedom? Is the freedom exercised in a positive or negative way?
Enjoy the discussion from the comfort of your home via a library-hosted Zoom chat room using a personal computer, tablet or smartphone.
Everyone must register to attend including those who have attended previous virtual or in-person. An email with your unique login information will be sent after you register.
Go to the LVL Socrates Virtual Cafe Zoom registration page at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYtcuyrqD0uGNZtSSHbbLlcOK8gmTqs9KUP
For additional information or assistance in registering, contact the library at 724-238-6451.
* * *
An outdoor flea market is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711 South, Stahlstown.
Set up will be from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. Cost of pre-paid reserved space is $10. Contact Pat at 724-238-2630
Food will be available for purchase in the center’s kitchen.
* * *
Ligonier Country Market will open its 2021 season from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 15, at the Loyalhanna Watershed Farm, near the intersection of West Main Street and Springer Road, Ligonier Township.
There will be more than 130 vendors offering fresh picked produce, straight from the farm beef, poultry, eggs, honey, maple syrup, specialty breads, pastries and hot cooked foods, plus a variety of flowers from annuals to perennials to fresh cut arrangements.
Also available will be handmade crafts, including jewelry, purses, country crafts, wood items, pet items, dog treats, candles and more.
No pets are permitted in the market’s vendor area. Service animals are allowed with proper credentials. Stop and check in with your service animal at the red executive director’s tent. The market area is tobacco free; no smoking or chews allowed. Vaping is also not permitted on the grounds.
* * *
Heritage United Methodist Church, located on the Diamond; Calvary United Methodist Church, North St. Clair Street, and Bethel Lutheran Church, Bethel Church Road, are collecting wipes and all sizes of diapers for the Western PA Diaper Bank through the month of May.
Donations can be brought to the Heritage Church office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. For additional information, call the office 724-238-2627.
* * *
The Food2Go4Kids Drive-Thru Bake Sale needs donations of assorted homemade baked goods from community members, including breads, pies, cookies, cakes, etc.
Know what you will be donating and the quantity by Friday, May 21, to allow time for preparation of a pre-order list. All donations can be dropped off at The Barn, Springer Road, from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, May 30, the day of the sale that runs from noon to 3 p.m.
Proceeds go to providing food for Ligonier Valley School Distict learners on the weekend. Any questions or interests in donating, email Morgan Wing at mowing@st.lvsd.us or Zoe Ferry at zoferry@st.lvsd.us
* * *
The first band concert of the 2021 season, sponsored by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, will kick off with the Ligonier Valley High School Marching Band at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30, on the Diamond.
Ligonier Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas will be on hand to welcome everyone. BSA Scout Troop 372 will assist with the concert’s logistics.
These concerts are made possible by contributions received from individuals, organizations and grants.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved into Town Hall or canceled. All inclement weather announcements will be made by 5 p.m. and announced on Visit Ligonier on Facebook.
The schedule of bands performing includes: June 6, Jeannette Community Band; June 13, Swing City; June 20, Blairsville Community Band; June 27, Scottdale Area Concert Band; July 11, Kiski Valley Community Band; July 18, East Winds Symphonic Band; July 25, Community Band South; Aug. 1, Penn Trafford Community Band; Aug. 8, Big Fat Jazz; Aug. 15, Delmont Concert Band, and Aug. 22, The Wally Gingers Orchestra.
For additional information, call the chamber at 724-238-4200 or visit www.ligonier.com.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Library is conducting a community survey to gather information to assist in creating a strategic plan to help define programs and services for the future and would like to hear from you.
The main focus at the library is to serve the community in the best way possible. Filling out the survey will help them assess their strengths and weaknesses, and maintain the highest standards of service to the community.
It only takes seven minutes to complete the online survey. Your responses are confidential and go directly to The Hill Group, the organization helping the library with this planning process. No one at the library will see your individual responses.
Fill out the survey online at https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6261377/LV-Library-General
Contact The Hill Group Inc. at 412-722-1111 or info@hillgroupinc.com with any questions or technical difficulties.
* * *
Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival will be held Sept. 18-19 in Monticue’s Grove, Route 711, Stahlstown.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley School Board will hold a committee meeting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 10, in the Ligonier Valley High School auditorium, Springer Road.
* * *
The Ligonier Township Recreation Board meeting scheduled for Monday, May 10, has been canceled.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Police Commission will meet at 5 p.m. and Ligonier Township Supervisors at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, in the municipal complex.
A limited number of residents can attend in-person. Email before 2 p.m. the day of the meeting to find availability. Masks are required.
The meetings will be available on Zoom. Comments to be read can be emailed to Terry Carcella at tcarcella@ligoniertownship.com or mailed to Carcella at 1 Municipal Park Drive, Ligonier, PA 15658.
To attend remotely, contact Jim Nieusma by 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, by emailing jnieusma@ligoniertownship.com or calling 724-238-2725, ext. 116.
* * *
The Ligonier Borough Council meeting will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13. Information to sign on will be available on the borough website on Monday, May 10, at ligonierboro.com or by calling the office at 724-238-9852.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
