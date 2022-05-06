Washington Street Yard Sale Day is back from the past, scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7. No early birds please. Enjoy shopping the whole street and finding some new treasures.
* * *
It’s that time again, go kick up your heels with some square dance fun 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Enjoy the Chestnut Ridge Community Center square dance. All are welcome to join in and there’s no need to worry about skill levels.
* * *
Did you forget your Wine, Whiskey and Sweets Walk tickets? There are some still available for 1 to 5 p.m. this Saturday, May 7. Get to the Chamber of Commerce or call 724-238-4200 to snag your tickets. Have fun sampling the libations and sweets as well as shopping the merchant sidewalk sales.
* * *
It’s baseball/softball season. Be sure to catch a local game and cheer on the youth as they give it their best. Also, word of advice, bring some cash for the concession stand, you will thank me later.
* * *
Idlewild Park is opening this Saturday, May 7. A nice start to the spring and summer seasons. Be sure to check their website for the days of operation while they continue opening more for the park season. Happy riding.
* * *
Friendly FYI from the Ligonier Borough Public Works on Savvy Citizen. South Market Street is northbound only, South Market Street southbound is West Main to Walnut Street for the gas line replacement work. The detour continues for at least another week. There is no parking on the north side of West Main during the detour hours. They thank you for understanding and being patient.
* * *
Join the Wilderness Wildlife Museum Kids Fish Derby starting Saturday, May 7, at 7 a.m. for check-in. Call 724-593-9400 or email info@wildnernesswildlife.org. There’s a $20 donation to participate. Please bring your own equipment and preferred bait. There are first, second, third, and fourth prizes including some handy fishing gear. The awards luncheon begins at noon with pizza, salad and beverages catered by Rosalie Jioio’s Little Italy. Good luck young fishers.
* * *
Treat mom to the breakfast buffet at Fairfield Community Room this Sunday, May 8/Mother’s Day, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. She can enjoy not cooking and have sausage, bacon, pancakes, French toast, eggs, biscuits and gravy, beverages, and dessert. The menu is subject to change. Prices are adults $12; 6 to 12 years of age $7; and 5 years and under free.
* * *
Support the High Flyers jump rope team 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, May 9, at Gino’s Pizza of Ligonier. Gino’s will generously donate 5% of the total purchase. Thank you from the jumpers.
* * *
Giddy up, put on your best derby hats, and place your bets at Night at the Races May 14 hosted by the Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1. Start the night with “horsedeuvres” (get it?) at 5:15 p.m. and bets beginning at 6 p.m and race fun taking off at 7 p.m. Enjoy food catered by Myriam’s Table, libations including beer and seltzers, a live horse race called by a professional, music being served up by It Takes 2, and different games to enjoy. Purchase your tickets at https://ligonier-vol-hose-co-no-1.square.site/product/night-at-the-races-event-ticket/104?cs=true&cst=custom or contact a department member. As always, support your local fire department.
* * *
A doggone time is happening to celebrate Midnight Izzy’s Pet Supplies 5th anniversary party. Starting 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, come enjoy the festivities with food and fun. Giveaways every hour and a special book signing with Denise Lawson and Banana and the sled dogs. They hope to see you at 331 West Main St.
* * *
Youth can enjoy some free fishing at Tubmill Trout Unlimited, 110 Altimus Drive, Bolivar, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 14. All children 16 years and under can enjoy food, beverage and fishing. Can’t make it Saturday?... come Sunday at noon. Prizes are drawn all day Saturday. Get your rods ready.
* * *
Powderpuff football with the senior/sophomore ladies playing junior/freshmen ladies 1 p.m. May 15 at Weller Field. All proceeds, which are a donation of your choosing, go to Action for Animals. Cheer on the ladies playing and help a good cause.
* * *
Play bingo with a twist, Musical Bingo at the Ligonier VFW 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 19, for $5. Call 724-238-4994 for reservations. Have fun with music from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.
* * *
A meatloaf dinner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 20, in the Waterford United Methodist Church, Route 271. Eat-in or takeout. The menu includes: meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, dinner roll and dessert. Cost is a donation of $11 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 10 years. For additional information, call Donna Smithly at 724-238-6834.
* * *
Looking ahead toward warmer weather, the Ligonier Country Market will kick off its weekly Saturday Market May 21 and is excited to welcome shoppers back for the market’s 47th season. The LCM is held from 8 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, at the Loyalhanna Watershed Association Farm, which is located off West Main Street and Route 30 in Ligonier Township. Mark your calendars and write those lists so you’re ready to shop.
* * *
The Cook Township Community Center presents the Backyard Brewfest. Saturday, May 21, from 1 to 6 p.m., you can get libations, food, enjoy the kids corner, listen to music, and just chill out. Bring the family. Tickets are available https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-backyard-brewfest-tickets-296362266517?fbclid=IwAR0pHkQgcjq5hOspbvimFeuRPAtUVcxdSPZsb8EOPUG51RfTFcI86YVlm-w with drinkers $25, non-drinkers $13, kids 4-12 ages $4 and 3 years and under free. Money from this event goes to community children outreach programs as well as upgrades to the facility.
* * *
Saturday, May 28, join the children’s program, Market Sprouts, at the Ligonier Country Market to make bird-feeders as an onsite craft or take supplies home to make your own from 9 a.m. to noon.
* * *
R.K. Mellon Elementary PTO presents the school picnic at Idlewild scheduled Friday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pavilion D-2. In addition to the park fun, there will be a basket raffle, photo booth and more. Get your ticket through the PTO for $26.99 for the day. Contact the RKM PTO for information.
* * *
The 16th Annual Cash Bash for Darlington Volunteer Fire Company will happen 4 to 9:15 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the fire hall. Get your tickets for many chances to win some of that long green. Contact the fire hall or a member to get your tickets. They are sure to sell out.
* * *
Oh the merry month of May!
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
