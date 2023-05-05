The Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC) invites you to come and join them for bingo along with the local HT High Flyers Jump Rope Team. The concept of mobile bingo was created so that they bring the bingo to you. This can be a better way to raise funds for your organization’s needs. Regular bingo starts at 6. The next mobile bingo is May 5 at Ligonier Town Hall Community Room where they are having a fundraiser for HT High Flyers Competitive Jump Rope Team. Doors open at 5 p.m., and bingo begins at 6 p.m. Each event offers 18 games with specials and “quickies” added. Food, instant win tickets, tip boards, rippies, 50/50, and prizes are offered. Follow the DAPC on Facebook, go to derrarea.org, or contact Sean Kemmerer at 724-607-3233 for more information.
May 6, from 7-10 p.m., live music. Square Dance at Chestnut Ridge Community Center, 1574 state Route 259, Fairfield Township. Great family fun.
Treasures, trash, white elephants, junk, whatever you want to call it, someone is looking for it. The annual Washington Street Yard Sale is happening with a twist, and the community of Ligonier is encouraged to join in. Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to noon, people will have their goods out for purchase. Please no early birds. Bring cash and room to take your findings home. All are welcome and encouraged to take part in this fun event. The beloved Washington Street Yard Sale was something I grew up loving and participating in.
One of my favorite local events is approaching, Free Museum Day, Sunday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. I remember when they first started hosting this, I have tried to never miss it. You can explore six Ligonier Valley museums including Antiochian Heritage Museum, Compass Inn Museum, Fort Ligonier, Ligonier Valley Rail Road Museum, Lincoln Highway Experience, and the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art for free! Grab the family and friends for a day filled with exploring. Trust me, even if you’ve been to them all before there’s always something to learn and see. What better way to explore the local museums than for free?
Friendly PSA: While it is that time of year (seems all too often) for political signs, there are borough requirements for sign sizes and placing. Have a question, call the borough office at 724-238-9852. There should never be signs placed on the Diamond (bandstand roundabout) no matter what for and signs should never be placed in the rights of way (sidewalk area to grassy to road), they can be on your property by your home and landscape. Thank you for keeping our town what it is, after all it is so loved and cherished for what we have and get to enjoy.
The Ligonier Valley Veterans Honor Guard is actively seeking new members from the Ligonier area. The honor guard provides ceremonial support during veterans and patriotic holidays as well as military honors for veteran funerals and dedications. Uniforms and equipment are provided. Member eligibility requirements: any veteran regardless of organization affiliation, Sons of the American Legion members, American Legion Riders members. Interested persons should contact Jim Tobias at 724-454-3012 or Carl Penrod at 724-771-8223.
The next school board meeting for the Ligonier Valley School District is Monday, May 8, at the Ligonier Valley High School auditorium. Come at 5:30 p.m. for the committee of the whole meeting and/or the 6:30 p.m. regular board meeting. See what the latest is in the school district. The subsequent meetings are June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9 and Nov. 13.
Grab a sub or two and call it lunch! The Ligonier Valley football program will be selling Marianna 14-inch subs (Italian flavor only onsite) May 13 and June 10. Can’t say I didn’t warn you. Grab yours around the Diamond around 9 a.m. and by the administrative building for the school district near Giant Eagle. This helps the players with their training expenses.
Wine, Whiskey and Sweets Walk will tickle your taste buds Saturday, May 13, from 1-5 p.m. around town. Sample over 15 local wines, whiskeys and sweets. These walks are always a fun time to enjoy with a friend or two. Be sure to register and reserve your spot at https://ligoniervalleychamberofcommerce.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/nPeqbJxP?sourceTypeId= Website&mode=Attendee or pop into the Chamber at Town Hall to have some assistance or call 724-238-4200. Happy sipping!
A little scarecrow told me that the Ligonier Country Market opens Saturday, May 20, starting at 8 a.m. to noon at the market grounds. Enjoy all the market offers and tell your friends and family to meet you at the market.
A message brought to you by Zach. The Free Bike Drive will happen Sunday, May 21, from noon to 2 p.m. Do you have an old bike collecting dust? Well, maybe someone could use it. We are collecting used bikes to donate for free to the children in our community. Drop a used bike off Sunday, May 21, from noon to 1 p.m. Pick up a free bike from 1-2 p.m. All bikes are free, and any donations made will fund Heritage’s Youth Group: TBA. Feel free to email me with special pickup requests, I don’t mind picking up and transporting it to the church. Call 724-238-2627 or email Heritage1Youth@gmail.com.
Also, the Heritage Church’s Family Day at Ligonier Camp & Conference Center is scheduled for June 11 from 5-7 p.m. Come explore Ligonier Camp and celebrate the end of another successful school year. There will be a cookout and drinks/snacks provided by Heritage Youth Group. This event is free and open to any students, parents, grandparents, cousins...whoever! LCCC is also providing us with outdoor Lazer Tag for the kids. Covered dishes are more than welcome to help feed our families. If you plan on bringing something email Heritage1youth@gmail.com.
If you were part of the LVHS Class of 1983 (I was only 1) they are looking for updated email and mailing addresses. There’s a ton of graduates they don’t have. Reach out if you are one to make sure that they have the right contact information for you. Email lvhs83@gmail.com with your information.
Mark your calendars for Antiques on the Diamond Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find all the antique treasures that you could want. Make a day out of it and go check out the quaint shops, choose a restaurant to dine in, and grab a beverage to enjoy all while enjoying town. Sharpen up your bargaining/haggling skills too along with some good cold cash.
The first Night Market of the season is Thursday, June 15, from 5-8 p.m. around the Diamond area. Have fun shopping the vendors as well as the town’s businesses and eateries. Make it an evening event.
Our local dance studio will be performing Saturday, June 17, at the Town Hall. Ticket information will be available soon. This is an open-to-the-public performance. You’ll catch me at both shows with my dancer!
The Ligonier Lodge 331 F&AM will be hosting its second Sporting Clays Shoot June 24 at the Butler Creek Sporting Clays. Get your reservation before June 17 by contacting Damian Hart at 724-691-4338. An individual is $100, a team is $400, and just dinner only is $35. You get 100 birds, a cart included, and prime rib dinner (BYOB). Wish to sponsor this event? Inquire as there are $100 station sponsorships.
Our community is so blessed to have this format to list events and news for free regarding our amazing community of Ligonier. When you have something to include make sure that you put Valley Views in the subject line so that it is noted and not potentially lost. Let’s enjoy what all is offered!
We can accomplish so much more when we come together rather than going against each other.
Valley Views items may be emailed to: brshirey@gmail.com.
