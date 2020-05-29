Raffle tickets are still available for Fort Ligonier’s fundraiser with the proceeds divided equally between the Ligonier Valley Association of Churches Food Pantry and the fort.
Enter to win one of three packages. Tickets cost $10 each and can be purchased online at www.fortligonier.org/event/
The winners will be drawn at random by George Washington (Matt Gault, assistant director of education at Fort Ligonier) via Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 31. Prior to the drawing, Washington will explain the significance of an 18th century lottery and why it relates to the current pandemic.
Among the items offered in some, but not all of the packages, include dinners at various restaurants that are valid through Thursday, Dec. 31; Giant Eagle gift cards, and lantern-lit Sunset Tours of the Fort at dusk.
Specific details on what each package includes can be reviewed by visiting the above site.
For additional information, call the fort at 724-238-9701.
* * *
Eric Vogelsang, Ligonier Valley School District Foundation’s coordinator of the Food2go4Kids program, expressed thanks to all who donated their time, baked goods and money to help the foundation’s fundraising bake sale raise more than $1,300.
“We are so appreciative of the generosity of the Ligonier community,” Vogelsang said. “Thanks to Tuesday’s efforts the Food2Go4Kids program will be able to feed 150 more kids.”
He also acknowledged the efforts of a team of middle and high school kids who came in on the evening of Memorial Day and worked all day Tuesday in the heat to help out their community, plus a special thanks to Forks Inn for donating the ice cold water.
* * *
The application for Farmers Market Vouchers is available at the Valley Center for Active Adults, 135 Kalassay Drive. Use the side parking lot entrance. Due to the coronavirus, the center is only open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays.
To be eligible for the vouchers you must be 60 years old or older or will turn 60 by Dec. 31, 2020, and have a total household income of $23,606 for one person or $31,894 for two.people.
For additional information, call the center at 724-238-7942.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Library is now able to accept returns at their outside book drop located near the main entrance. If the book drop is full, hold on to the items and bring them back another day. Do not leave items outside the library where they could be damaged or stolen. Patrons are responsible for their library items.
Patrons are currently able to place holds on Ligonier library materials. They will be notified by phone when their items are ready for pickup. At the time of notification, they can chose between curbside or lobby pickup.
Library staff will post updates and additional information on their Facebook page and website. If you need to contact the library with a question, you can use Facebook messenger. You can call the library at 724-238-6451, but definite hours of operation have not yet been set.
Library staff is also excited to announce that this summer, in addition to the children and teen reading challenges, there will be an “Adult Summer Challenge!” The challenges will begin on Monday, June 8.
Additional information will be posted on the library’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ligoniervalleylibrary/and website https://www.ligonierlibrary.org.
* * *
Open Hands Ministry Boutique, located in the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711 South, Stahlstown, is opening its doors on Monday, June 1.
Regular hours of operation are 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, closed Friday and Sunday.
Under current regulations, customers and volunteers are expected to wear masks, practice proper hand hygiene, and social distancing. The number of customers will be limited to three or five at a time.
A bag sale will be held Monday, June 8, through Saturday, June 13. A small grocery store bag full of clothing is $1 per bag, while a small kitchen bag of clothing is $3 per bag.
The boutique is seeking volunteers. The position involves assisting shoppers with sales and directing them to the items they are looking for. Volunteers man the shop in two — and -three-hour segments.
Monies raised stay in the community and fund local projects to help the elderly and disabled, as well as provide layettes for newborns of financially struggling families. Anyone interested in helping out or has any questions, call volunteer scheduler Esther Berkey at 724-238-4844.
Anyone wanting to donate to the project can mail contributions to: Open Hands Ministries, P.O. Box 896, Ligonier, PA 15658. These donations defray the costs of rent and utilities.
* * *
Ligonier Valley School District will continue the grab-and-go meals until Tuesday, June 30.
During the month of June, a full week of breakfasts and lunches will be distributed every Tuesday and Thursday.
Tuesday distributions will consist of two breakfasts and two lunches, while Thursday distributions will consist of three breakfasts and three lunches.
Anyone currently participating in the grab-and-go meals program and no longer wishes to participate, or plans to participate for the first time, needs to call or email Becky Shafron at 724-238-5696 or rshafron@lvsd.k12.pa.us.
* * *
Fort Ligonier’s “Weapons of War Wednesdays” program will be offered at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, via YouTube and Facebook Live, because the fort is not permitted to be physically open because of coronavirus mandates. See a musket demonstration and hear a narration about 18th century life at the fort.
* * *
Darlington Volunteer Fire Company, Station 42, will host a Wing Night from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at the firehall.
The menu will include their almost famous fresh cut boardwalk style French fries and chicken wings with homemade secret firefighter made sauces.
This will be a takeout only event.
* * *
Ligonier Valley YMCA Child Development Programs have reopened. Check the Y’s website http://ligonierymca.org/home/child-development-2/ for updates and drop off procedures.
For additional information, contact jstehley@ligonierymca.org.
The Y is still awaiting clearance to open the entire facility, but staff is working behind the scenes to prepare for a quick and safe reopening.
* * *
Graceful Aging Wellness Center located in the Bethlen Community, Kalassay Drive, is hosting Cathy’s Coffee Clutch using Zoom at 9 a.m. Mondays
Make your favorite beverage, sit in your most comfortable chair and start the week off by chatting with friends. Everyone is welcome to attend. Email Cathy Graham to receive your Zoom invitation at cgraham@bethlen.com.
* * *
The following scam alert was posted in Holy Trinity Parish’s weekly bulletin:
“Scammers are out there and in some cases are now posing as priests and other clergy. You might receive an email or text that appears to be from your pastor or another priest that you may know, requesting funds.
“You should be suspicious of any request for funds of any type via an email message, text and/or phone call. Know that priests will NEVER ask for financial transactions via email, text or phone calls.”
* * *
Brush pickup in Ligonier Borough consists of logs no bigger than 6 inches in diameter, and no longer than 6 feet. Twigs should be in neat small piles.
Loose material such as hedge trimmings, leaves, yard and garden waste must be placed in paper lawn and leaf bags. Bags may be purchased at Agway, Giant Eagle, Lowe’s and Walmart.
Ligonier Borough public works will pick up brush and yard bags on Mondays (weather permitting). Place on curbside and not on streets.
* * *
Reminder: Free parking in Ligonier Borough municipal parking lots ends Monday, June 1.
* * *
Cook Township Supervisors will hold their regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, in the municipal office. The meeting will be brief and in-person attendance is discouraged in an attempt to limit exposure to the Coronavirus.
The agenda will be posted to the website, http://www.cooktwp.com/ prior to the meeting and any questions or comments may be submitted to the office secretary, cooktwp@lhtot.com> prior to the meeting.
* * *
The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, in the municipal building. Information on how the meeting will be conducted was not available on the municipal authority or township websites.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for Saturday’s column is the prior Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
