Fort Ligonier VFW Post 734, with Commander Michael Hootman, and American Legion Byers Tosh Post 267, with Commander Roy Hutchinson, will host a Memorial Day program beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Donaldson Field, Boquet Street, near the playground.
All are invited to attend a luncheon at the VFW, East Main Street, beginning at noon. Attendees will be able to enjoy live music from 1 to 4 p.m.
* * *
Join Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1 Sunday, May 30, for the first annual “Graduating Senior Parade,” by coming out and cheering for the Ligonier Valley graduating class of 2021.
The graduates will line up at the high school at 6:30 p.m. in a decorated vehicle and be escorted by area emergency vehicles, departing from the high school at 6:45 p.m.
The tentative route is up West Main Street, around the Diamond, continue up East Main Street, left on Bell Street, left on Church Street, right on Market Street (Route 711), left on Peoples Road, left on Springer Road and ending at the high school.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Marching Band will be performing at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30, in front of Town Hall in Ligonier Borough.
The band is made up of Ligonier Valley High School learners from grades 6 to 12. On Sunday, they will be joined by marching band alumni and will perform a variety of selections from their halftime show, pre-game show and stand tunes.
* * *
Fort Ligonier, South Market Street, Ligonier, will be open for regular hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Memorial Day, May 31.
* * *
“Cruella” will be shown at Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, West Main Street, Ligonier, at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 28-29, and 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30.
Tickets are $8 for general admission seating or upgrade to sweet seats for an additional $4.
* * *
Join the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce at Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse, North Market Street, Ligonier, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, to play “Music Bingo.”
Purchase your favorite items from Carol and Dave’s menu, then buy a bingo card for $5.
All songs will be from the 1980s and ‘90s. Prizes and 50/50 available.
For additional information, call the Chamber at 724-238-4200.
* * *
A volunteer from the Valley Center for Active Adults will be available, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, and from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, to complete the application for 2020 rent/property tax rebate (PA1000 booklet).
Bring your completed landlord certification for the rent rebate or the spring/fall property tax receipt, proof of income and the PA1000 booklet.
The center is located on Kalassay Drive, off Carey School Road.
* * *
Bethlen’s Graceful Aging Wellness Center reopens Tuesday, June 1, to members.
The center is quickly adjusting to the new COVID-related requirements. Check the website https://www.facebook.com/gracefulagingwellnesscenter later this week to learn more about what in-person classes and work outs will look like.
* * *
Movie Under the Stars featuring, “Raya and the Lost Dragon” will be shown starting at 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 4, at the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711 South, across from the flax scutching grounds.
There will be a basket raffle, and popcorn/drinks available for purchase. Bring your own blankets or chairs. In case of rain it will be moved inside the Center.
Sponsored by The Main Street Wine Bar, admission is free.
* * *
The Ligonier Chamber of Commerce is bringing dozens of antique dealers to town, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5, for Ligonier’s Antiques on the Diamond’s 34th season.
Dozens of quality antique dealers will display their antiques and collectibles on the Diamond and East and West Main streets.
For additional information, call the Chamber office at 724-238-4200 or visit www.ligonier.com.
* * *
Come to the Chestnut Ridge Community Center, located along Route 259, Fairfield Township, from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 5, to enjoy square dancing.
There will be a live band and guided instructions via a live caller; no experience necessary.
Cost of admission is $5 per person. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Help support the community center by attending this fun event. For additional information, contact Jane Guyer 724-235-9793.
* * *
Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold their 9th annual Golf Experience on Monday, June 21, at Ligonier Country Club, on Country Club Road off Route 711 South.
This is the Chamber’s biggest fundraiser and helps fund many events that support local merchants throughout the year.
The scramble format schedule includes: registration, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:15 a.m., shotgun start, noon and dinner 5 p.m.
For additional information, contact the chamber at 724-238-4200.
* * *
Ligonier Pharmacy, South Fairfield Street, has Ligonier Valley Rams rain jackets, umbrellas and assorted spirit wear to cheer on the various Rams teams.
A portion of the proceeds is donated back to the schools. The pharmacy is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
* * *
Ligonier BSA Troops 372 and 1372 are welcoming boys and girls ages 11 to 18 at this time. It’s the perfect time to join for a summer of fun.
For meeting information, email troop372ligonier@gmail.com
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Cook Township Supervisors, 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, in the office, Route 711 South, and Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, in the municipal complex, Route 711 North,
* * *
Town Hall, located on the Diamond, the Ligonier Township Office, Route 711 North, and the Cook Township office, Route 711 South, will be closed in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 31.
* * *
Have a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day weekend.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
