Brush up on your history with a full weekend of living history at Fort Ligonier. This event talks about more than just what happened in our neck of the woods, but also all around the world with the war. Have fun with the re-enactors, explore the museum and site. The event is Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28.
* * *
Saturday, May 28, join the children’s program, Market Sprouts, at the Ligonier Country Market to make bird-feeders as an onsite craft or take supplies home to make your own from 9 a.m. to noon.
* * *
Keep up to date on all the different alerts for around town with the Savvy Citizen app. The gas line replacement in the borough began Tuesday, May 24, with the closure of North Graham from East Church to East Wellington. They anticipate a week, but it’s subject to change. Future gas line replacements will proceed down East Church Street on a block by block basis.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Library’s Summer Reading Challenge begins with pre-registration May 31. If you’ve participated in a reading challenge before on Beanstack, simply re-download the app and there is no need to reregister, just log in. If you’re new, go to https://ligonierlibrary.beanstack.org and register. This is for all ages. There are different age categories and challenges for all. Stay tuned for the many events to enjoy.
* * *
Powdermill Nature Reserve presents Nestlings Nook and Storybook Tuesday, May 31, from 10 to 11 a.m. The week’s theme will be a favorite topic of mine... feathers. Meet at the Nature Center for a birth themed program for the little flock ages 3-5 to have some fun. This is rain or shine so come enjoy a story, make a craft, and take a small bird walk on a nature trail. Pre-registration is required for this event. Find the form listed in the Facebook event or call 724-593-6105.
* * *
A delicious time kicks off at the Lincoln Highway’s 9th SupperMarket. Join them every week in the air-food festival on Wednesdays, June 1 to Aug. 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Highway Experience. Dine on the lawn while enjoying the creations of local chefs, BYOB of choice, and take in the tunes of live music. Cost is $5/car with additional costs to try the food from the chefs’ booths. Bring a chair, blanket, or picnic wares. Please no outside food or pets.
* * *
Get your writing caps ready for the Forbes State Forest 2022 Storybook Trail Story Writing Contest. This is brought to you by the Ligonier Valley Library. The contest runs from June 1-Aug. 1 with the contest winner being announced Aug. 5. This is a community-wide story writing contest. You, your child and/or your entire family are welcome to participate in writing, illustrating and submitting a short story. This is an open contest to everyone... children, teens, adults and families. The chosen winner wins the privilege of having their story featured along the Storybook Trail at Forbes State Forest in Laughlintown. This trail allows people to visit and enjoy nature while reading a story along the footpath. Each story needs to be 10-25 pages long. Illustrations are recommended. Writing templates will be available for pickup at the library. For full details go to www.ligonierlibrary.org. Please remember stories must be family friendly. The handwriting final copy must be legible or the story may be typed up with illustrations included and follow the template. The theme is wonders of water... this can include rain, stream, pond, puddle, or anything water related. On your mark, get set, write.
* * *
R.K. Mellon Elementary PTO presents the school picnic at Idlewild scheduled Friday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Pavilion D-2. In addition to the park fun, there will be a basket raffle, photo booth and more. Get your ticket through the PTO for $26.99 for the day. Contact the RKM PTO for information.
* * *
The famous Antiques on the Diamond town event is Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., around the Diamond. Enjoy finding some unique finds while milling around town.
* * *
The 16th Annual Cash Bash for Darlington Volunteer Fire Co. will happen 4 to 9:15 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the fire hall. Get your tickets for many chances to win some of that long green. Contact the fire hall or a member to get your tickets. They are sure to sell out.
* * *
The American Legion Post 267 Riders have organized their second annual Benefit Ride. This year, the ride is “Ride for Renee,” scheduled June 4. Registration starts at 9 a.m. with the event running from noon to 6 p.m. There will be food, fun and a basket raffle. Renee Kerklo is a member of the riders group that has helped raise thousands of dollars for veterans and their families who are in need. Now she is asking to help raise money for her daughter’s education fund. Basket donations are being accepted as you can make arrangements by calling Matt Will at 304-290-8262 or Tom Wynkoop at 724-689-5223. Pre-registration before May 28 will be $20/motorcycle, $5/passenger. After May 28, registration will be $30/motorcycle, $10/passenger. All proceeds go to her daughter’s education fund.
* * *
Treat yourself at the Sandwich and Salad Luncheon Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond. According to Ina Mae Smithley, chair of public relations, the popular luncheon held during “Antiques on the Diamond” will feature pulled pork and chicken salad sandwiches, pasta salad, pie, gob cake, pretzel salad and beverages. You are welcome to dine in or take out. The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, chair of the Outreach Program, said “all proceeds will benefit local and global missions.”
* * *
It’s music to the ears with the Sunday Night Band Concerts striking up their tunes beginning 7 p.m. Sunday, June 5, around the Town Hall area and on the bandstand part of the Diamond. Tune into the Allegheny Brass Band kicking off the season. Bring your chairs, and grab some ice cream and beverages from the local places that are open. It’s a great time for all ages.
* * *
The Ligonier Night Market begins with the first one of the season Thursday, June 16, at 5 p.m. Enjoy shopping vendors around the Diamond and Main streets. You’re sure to find some goodies and enjoy the town in the evening. Make a night of it and pop into a local restaurant to enjoy a meal.
* * *
Have a safe and reflective Memorial Day weekend. Let us remember those who served our country proudly.
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.