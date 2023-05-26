Byers-Tosh American Legion Post 267 and Fort Ligonier VFW Post 734 will be holding their annual Memorial Day service Saturday, May 27, on the Diamond in Ligonier. The service will begin promptly at 11 a.m.
The Diamond location is a change from the last several years due to a scheduling conflict at the Donaldson Ballfields.
All participants are invited to a light luncheon at Legion Post 267, 109 Kelly St., Ligonier, following the service.
***
The scarecrows are in full force at the Ligonier Country Market from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the Market grounds. Enjoy all the market offers and tell your friends and family to meet you at the market. There is something for everyone there! Grab breakfast, brunch, or lunch while you shop for fresh produce, baked goods, delicious sweets and treats, crafts, and who knows what else. I have my favorites that my family and especially children have grown up with. Be sure to check out the Children’s Garden if you have younger ones with you.
This week at the Market: Tim Schmider.
Hailing from the Allegheny Mountains, east of Pittsburgh, Tim is a country musician with a voice that has been described as “pure genuine country.” Despite never singing publicly until the age of 25, he now travels all of Pennsylvania and into other states to perform. Drawn to that “three chords and the truth” style country, Tim is notably influenced by classic, red dirt and outlaw country. He can be seen performing your classic country favorites from artists like George Strait and Johnny Cash, to today’s outlaw and Americana like Cody Junks and Tyler Childers.
Market Sprouts — Kids Program
Plant a pumpkin! Grab a pumpkin seed, get your photo taken and prepare a journal for the journey. Plan to bring your pumpkin back Sept. 16 and paint it. This is absolutely a fun activity to do with your younger ones.
***
The monthly Ligonier Night Market will kick off its 2023 season at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 15, around the Diamond and along Main Street in historic downtown Ligonier.
Established in 2020, the event enables shoppers to buy fresh produce, farm-raised meats, craft-made beverages, and other food products from more than 30 local farmers and food processors. And last year, crafters and artisans joined the Night Market to sell their hand-made goods and products – ranging from unique woodcrafts to original artwork and more.
The Ligonier Country Market (LCM) and the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce co-sponsor the Night Market, which will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. the third Thursday of each month through September (June 15, July 20, Aug. 17 and Sept. 21).
“The Night Market is entering its fourth year, and we’re gearing up to deliver another exciting and successful season for shoppers, visitors, market vendors and town merchants,” said Cari Frei, the LCM’s executive director. “And, as always, we encourage everyone to join us not only for the Night Market, but also to spend time browsing the shops and other stores in and around town and perhaps enjoying a meal in a local restaurant. And if you’re coming from a fair distance away, consider booking a hotel room in the area and spending the weekend.”
Offering more than 30 unique specialty retail shops, some of the region’s best-known restaurants, a world-class history museum, and more, downtown Ligonier is a regional shopping, leisure and entertainment destination. The Night Market offers yet another reason for area residents and visitors to come to Ligonier and shop, dine and support local owner-operated businesses.
“As the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, we are proud to co-sponsor the Ligonier Night Market,” said Amy Beitel, the Chamber’s executive director. “It continues to provide an opportunity for the vendors, as well as our merchants and restaurants, to showcase their products and services and increase foot traffic for our retailers.”
Market — Every Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon
Ligonier Night Market — third Thursday of the month, June-September
Harvest Dinner — Aug. 12
Holiday Market — Nov. 4
***
Our beloved amusement park, Idlewild, opened May 20 for a season of riding, food, splashing and fun. SoakZone opens a week later. Be sure to get those passes. They’ve been sprucing up the park since last season; I can’t wait to see the updates in person!
***
A message brought to you by Zach. “The Heritage Church’s Family Day at Ligonier Camp & Conference Center is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. June 11. Come explore Ligonier Camp and celebrate the end of another successful school year. There will be a cookout and drinks/snacks provided by Heritage Youth Group. This event is free and open to any students, parents, grandparents, cousins...whoever! LCCC is also providing us with outdoor Lazer Tag for the kids. Covered dishes are more than welcome to help feed our families. If you plan on bringing something please email me at Heritage1youth@gmail.com.”
***
Don’t forget the baseball/softball concession stand is open a lot because of the season! Go down and support them while grabbing a beverage, ice cream/popsicle, candy and actual meal. P.S., there’s baseball cards for sale too! Be sure to bring your card as it is cashless, don’t say I didn’t warn you.
***
The track at Weller Field will be closed with construction for a new track surface and handicap seating installed to the bleachers. What an exciting time and much needed additions! Once the construction is finished the track and field will be open to the public once again.
***
Friendly PSA: While it is that time of year (seems all too often) political sign time, there are borough requirements for sign sizes and placing. Have a question? Call the Borough Office, 724-238-9852. There should never be signs placed on the Diamond (bandstand roundabout) no matter what for, and signs should never be placed in the rights of way (sidewalk area to grass to road). They can be on your property by your home and landscape. Thank you for keeping our town what it is; after all it is so loved and cherished for what we have and get to enjoy.
***
Chestnut Ridge Community Center square dance will be Sunday, June 4, 2-5 p.m. Live music and food available for purchase. Great family fun.
***
Make sure you know there are still school board meetings throughout the summer at the Ligonier Valley High School auditorium. Come at 5:30 p.m. for the planning meeting and/or the 6:30 p.m. regular board meeting. See what the latest is in the school district. The next meetings are June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9 and Nov. 13.
***
Al Ludwig was a wonderful local man and teacher. There is an Al Ludwig Memorial Fund that hosts a number of fundraisers as well as free programs for youth and more. June 2-3, there’s a Chasing Trout Fly Fishing Camp for youth ages 9-16 free for the first 20 registered fishers. Shucks, my son isn’t quite 9, but this sounds absolutely amazing, hats off to the planners and committees. Friday, June 2, is 10 a.m. to noon for the seminar at the Fishing Platform at Millcreek Memorial Park in town and Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the fishing part at Sheedy’s Pond in Stahlstown with lunch provided. Register now at www.almemorialfund.com (registration will automatically cut off once the 20-fisher limit is reached).
There’s also the Al Ludwig Memorial Fund Junior Golf Camp Saturday, June 10, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Ligonier Country Club for ages 8-12 and any skill level. It’s a half-day camp working on chipping, putting, and full swing instruction led by Ligonier Country Club’s PGA head golf professional Sean Knaus and the Ligonier Valley High School golf team. Register at almemorialfund.com. Open to the first 24 golfers who register; registration will automatically cut off once the golfer limit is reached.
***
Mark your calendars for Antiques on the Diamond Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find all the antique treasures that you could want. Make a day out of it and go check out the quaint shops, choose a restaurant to dine in, and grab a beverage to enjoy all while enjoying town. Sharpen up your bargaining/haggling skills too, along with some good cold cash.
***
Heritage Methodist Church on the Diamond, Ligonier, will be offering a Sandwich and Salad Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3. According to Ina Mae Smithley, chair of public relations, the popular luncheon held during “Antiques on the Diamond” will feature pulled pork or chicken salad sandwiches, pasta salad, pretzel salad, and a variety of pies and beverages. Lunch will be available for dine in or takeout. Chuck Shaffer, HMC outreach chair, noted “all proceeds benefit over 20 local and global missionaries and mission projects.”
***
Our local dance studio will be performing Saturday, June 17, at the Town Hall. Ticket information will be available soon. This is an open-to-the-public performance. You’ll catch me at both shows with my dancer! Dance families will be purchasing tickets soon and then tickets are available to purchase at the studio. Call to check if they are open at 724-238-3400.
In other dance news, something exciting is happening at the studio. Students from Bridget Dawn’s Studio of Performing Arts are attending Disney World in December to dance their hearts out down Main Street and a showcase. If you know a dancer they are looking for sponsors as well as businesses and individuals. Cheer on our local dancers all the way to Disney. What an amazing opportunity for these performers.
***
The Ligonier Lodge 331 F&AM will be hosting its second Sporting Clays Shoot on June 24 at the Butler Creek Sporting Clays. Get your reservation before June 17 by contacting Damian Hart at 724-691-4338. An individual is $100, a team is $400, and dinner only is $35. You get 100 birds, a cart included, and prime rib dinner (BYOB). Wish to sponsor this event? Please inquire as there are $100 station sponsorships.
***
Our community is so blessed to have this format to list events and news for free regarding our amazing community of Ligonier. When you have something to include make sure that you put Valley Views in the subject line so that it is noted and not potentially lost. Let’s enjoy what all is offered!
***
May we honor those who lost their lives while doing the ultimate in defending our country.
***
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
