Ligonier Country Market (LCM) shoppers are reminded to observe Coronavirus safety precautions at the 2020 season opening from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 23, at the Loyalhanna Watershed Association Farm, located at the intersection of West Main Street and Springer Road, Ligonier Township.
Craft vendors will not be able to participate until later in the season as they aren’t considered essential businesses according to government guidelines
The LCM’s weekly Market Sprouts Kids’ Club, musical entertainment, and other special features are on hold until further notice.
Additionally, health officials are advising farmer markets to prohibit shoppers’ use of restrooms and portable toilets. No portable toilets will be available for LCM shoppers until further notice.
Before attending the market each Saturday, visit ligoniercountrymarket.com and/or LCM’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LigonierCountryMarket/ to review the latest prevention and safety guidelines plus any updates.
* * *
According to information posed on Ligonier American Legion Post 267, the annual Memorial Day service will not be held this year in Ligonier because of the current situation.
The 12th annual PA Hero Walk, scheduled for June 13 to 27, is being temporarily postponed due to the coronavirus. Contingency dates for the walk will be Sept. 12 to 26.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Library will partner with local teen, Kingsleigh Cathey, for a free virtual writing camp from 9 a.m to noon, each day, June 15-19.
This camp is geared for children ages 8 to 13. They must participate in all five sessions.
It is limited to the first 25 children to register. If more than 25 attempt to register, a waiting list will be started. Ensure that your child is committed to participating in all five sessions..
Additional details and the registration form is available at https://forms.gle/opFbiCmoe8Ma1LZF9
Until the library reopens, you can only contact Heather Oates, children’s librarian, by email lvlkids@ligonierlibrary.org with any questions.
* * *
The Forbes State Forest district office, Route 30, Laughlintown, officially ‘opened’ to the public today, May 22. It is a modified opening, meaning that members of the public are not permitted inside the office, instead individuals will be directed to one of the front windows by clerical staff.
The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.
If you are in need of a permit for firewood or camping, you can still submit your applications via mail, email or by calling the office.
The office can be reached by phone at 724-238-1200 or email at FD04@pa.gov. The mailing address is P.O. Box 519, Laughlintown, PA 15655.
* * *
Ligonier Valley School District Foundation will hold a fundraiser being organized by the learners in the district with the proceeds benefiting the Food 2 Go 4 Kids program.
The event will be a drive thru bake sale held at The Barn at Ligonier Valley, Springer Road, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26.
Among the baked goods offered will be assorted types of cookies, brownies, gobs, cupcakes, cakes and breads. There will also be gluten-free options of chocolate chip cookies, peach pie, apple pie and cinnamon bread.
If you would like to pre-order baked goods go to https://www.facebook.com/lvsdfoundation/ and click on the pre-order link.
* * *
Join the Ligonier Valley Library children’s department for the virtually kicks-off of their summer reading program at 1 p.m. Monday, June 8.
Heather Oates, children’s librarian, plans to wear a special outfit for opening day.
Information about “Beanstack,” and how to register your child for their very own summer reading challenge, plus events planned for the summer will be disclosed.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley YMCA Child Development is currently accepting enrollment for the following summer day camps:
Discovery, ages 3, 4 and 5; before June 1; Explorer, age 5 after June 1 and completed kindergarten and first grade, and Adventure, completed second through fifth grades.
For additional information, contact Jessica at jstehley@ligonierymca.org, Kathi at kbetton@ligonierymca.org or call the YMCA at 724-238-7580.
* * *
The following polling place change has been made for the June 2 primary election in Ligonier Borough: It has been relocated from Town Hall, on the Diamond, to the former Ligonier Borough Police Station, 112 North Fairfield St., Ligonier.
* * *
Paid metered and permit parking will resume on Monday, June 1, it remains free until then.
At this month’s Ligonier Borough Council meeting, it was decided to keep borough facilities closed while in the yellow phase. This includes Town Hall, the court yard restrooms and playground.
The borough office remains accessible by phone 724-238-9852 and email at ligonierboro@comcast.net.
* * *
The Fort Ligonier Days Festival — currently scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9-11 — has not been canceled at this time.
At borough council’s May meeting, it voted unanimously to make a final decision whether to canceling the event or develop alternate plans at its June 11 meeting or no later than July 1.
* * *
Ligonier Borough, Ligonier and Cook Township offices will not be open for contact by phone or internet on Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.
Staff availability, by phone and internet, will resume on Tuesday, May 26.
* * *
Meetings scheduled for the coming week include: Virtual meeting Ligonier Township Supervisors, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, and Ligonier Borough Planning Commission, Tuesday, May 26, canceled.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for Saturday’s column is the prior Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
