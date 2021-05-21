Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA) is encouraging turtle watchers to get their cameras ready because the warm weather will have turtles on the move through late May and June.
A prize is being offered this year to the citizen scientist who submits the greatest number of turtle sightings to the iNaturalist project. Just download the free iNaturalist app, find “Loyalhanna Turtle Watch” under projects, and join. Be sure to add each turtle observation you have to the project.
There will also be prizes awarded to anyone who spots all five of the native turtle species in the 2021 season. That’s the box turtle, wood turtle, painted turtle, snapping turtle and the elusive spiny softshell turtle.
For additional information, call 724-238-7560.
* * *
Compass Inn Museum, Laughlintown, will continue reduced operations, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, until Tuesday, June 1, when the museum will return to full operations and capacity with Docent lead tours available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday until Oct. 24.
Living history weekends begin with “Hammer In: A Blacksmithing Event” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 19, with smithies from Compass Inn Museum and the Pittsburgh Area Artists Blacksmith Association demonstrating their craft.
The “Professor Chalmers Bodkin-Childs Patent Medicine & Magic Show” will be presented from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 19-20. Based upon an actual medicine show of the early 1800s, there will be magic, juggling, feats of strength and dexterity, fire-eating and escapology.
Regular admission rates will apply to these events and include tours of the historic museum and out buildings: adults, $12; adults, ages 62 plus, $11; youth, ages 6 to 17, $8; active military and Ligonier Valley Historical Society members, free.
For additional information, call 724-238-6818.
* * *
A memorial service will be held for Brad Mooney, Fort Ligonier’s longtime historic restorationist’s, at 11 a.m. May 22 in the upper level of the Fort.
* * *
Heritage United Methodist Church, on the Diamond, Calvary United Methodist Church, North St Claire Street, and Bethel Lutheran Church, Bethel Church Road, are collecting wipes and all sizes of diapers for the Western PA Diaper Bank through the month of May.
Donations can be brought to the Heritage Church office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. For additional information, call the office 724-238-2627.
* * *
SCOOB! Will be shown at the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, West Main Street, at 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 21-22, and 7 p.m. Sunday, May 23.
* * *
Summer reading programs begin Monday, June 14, and runs through Friday, Aug. 13, at the Ligonier Valley Library with the summer theme “Tails and Tales.”
In-person and virtual programs are available. Many will be held outside. A few of the planned events include a magic show, Stage Right, puppet making workshop and a kite flying event.
This summer’s reading challenge happens through Beanstack. Pre-registration, for all ages, is now open at https://ligonierlibrary.beanstack.org.
Participants will unlock badges while they read and complete activities. As you unlock badges you will earn fun prizes.
Stay up-to-date with all of the library’s events at https://www.ligonierlibrary.org/kids.
For additional information, call 724-238-6451 and ask for Heather Oates, children’s librarian, or Bobbi McDowell, children’s department clerk.
* * *
The Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA) is offering a variety of free, outdoor summer programing for children in multiple age groups and grade levels beginning on June 15.
They include: “Tiny Tadpole Tuesdays” — pre-school/pre-K (ages 4 and 5), June 15, 22, 29 and July 20, 27, 1 to 2:30 p.m.;
“Watershed Wednesdays” — students entering grades 1 to 6, June 16, 23, 30, July 21, 28 and Aug. 4, 11, 18, and grades 1 to 3, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and grades 4 to 6, 9: to 11 a.m., and “Watershed Stewardship Program” — students entering grades 9 to 12, June 15, 22, 29 and July 20, 27, 10 a.m. to noon.
For additional information or to receive a registration packet, contact Lynne Donnelly, program instructor, at loyalhannaed@gmail.com or call 724-757-5122.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Library’s Pennsylvania Room invites family history enthusiasts to a meeting of the Genealogy Forum beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, in the Library’s community room.
This will be a “Networking Night” where everyone can share up-dates and get re-acquainted.
Forum meetings are free and open to the public. Everyone, whether you consider yourself a beginner or an advanced genealogist, is welcome. Masks are required in the library.
* * *
Heritage United Methodist Church’s Outreach Committee will hold a “Sandwich & Salad Luncheon” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, as a part of the Antiques on the Diamond activities.
* * *
The Ligonier Township office is now open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday following the CDC guidelines for masks. Anyone who is fully vaccinated does not need to wear a mask. All staff members have been vaccinated. Appointments are encouraged but not required.
* * *
The Ligonier Borough office, located in Town Hall, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
* * *
The Ligonier Township Supervisors workshop meeting on Tuesday, May 25, and the Ligonier Township Planning Commission meeting on Thursday, May 27, are both canceled for lack of agendas.
* * *
The Ligonier Borough Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, May 25, canceled for lack of an agenda.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.