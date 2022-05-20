Fox’s Pizza of Ligonier will be hosting a free concert in Pondstone Park this Saturday, May 21, at 5 p.m. Bring a chair, friends and family, and your appetite. There will be pizza by the slice or whole pizza pies to purchase. Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse will be selling beer and be open for dining.
It’s baseball/softball season. Be sure to catch a local game and cheer on the youth as they give it their best. Also, word of advice, bring some cash for the concession stand; you will thank me later.
Idlewild Park is open for limited operation; be sure to check their website and calendar to plan accordingly.
A meatloaf dinner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 20, in the Waterford United Methodist Church, Route 271. Eat-in or takeout. The menu includes: meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, dinner roll and dessert. Cost is a donation of $11 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 10 years. For additional information, call Donna Smithly at 724-238-6834.
Looking ahead toward warmer weather, the Ligonier Country Market will kick off its weekly Saturday Market May 21 and is excited to welcome shoppers back for the market’s 47th season. The LCM is held from 8 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, at the Loyalhanna Watershed Association Farm, which is located off West Main Street and Route 30 in Ligonier Township. Mark your calendars and write those lists so you’re ready to shop.
The Cook Township Community Center presents the Backyard Brewfest. Saturday, May 21, from 1 to 6 p.m. you can get libations, food, enjoy the kids corner, listen to music, and just chill out. Bring the family. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-backyard-brewfest-tickets-296362266517?fbclid=IwAR0pHkQgcjq5hOspbvimFeuRPAtUVcxdSPZsb8EOPUG51RfTFcI86YVlm-w with drinkers $25, non-drinkers $13, kids 4-12 ages $4 and 3 years and under free. Money from this event goes to community children outreach programs as well as upgrades to the facility.
Brush up on your history with a full weekend of living history at Fort Ligonier. This event talks about more than just what happened in our neck of the woods, but also all around the world with the war. Have fun with the re-enactors, explore the museum and site. The event is Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28.
Saturday, May 27, join the children’s program, Market Sprouts, at the Ligonier Country Market to make bird-feeders as an onsite craft or take supplies home to make your own from 9 a.m. to noon.
On Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., join Powdermill Nature Reserve and Carnegie Museum of Natural History for a day of adventure at Biodiversity Day. Go for guided hikes, specimen identification, fieldwork demos and much more. The scientists and collection managers will show you so much at this event. All ages are welcome as well as experience levels. Come for all of the event or some of it. Advanced registration is appreciated, but not required.
Powdermill Nature Reserve presents Nestlings Nook and Storybook Tuesday, May 31, from 10 to 11 a.m. The week’s theme will be a favorite topic of mine... feathers. Meet at the Nature Center for a birth themed program for the little flock ages 3-5 to have some fun. This is rain or shine so come enjoy a story, make a craft, and take a small bird walk on a nature trail. Pre-registration is required for this event. Find the form listed in the Facebook event or call 724-593-6105.
Get your writing caps ready for the Forbes State Forest 2022 Storybook Trail Story Writing Contest. This is brought to you by the Ligonier Valley Library. The contest runs from June 1-Aug. 1 with the contest winner being announced Aug. 5. This is a community-wide story writing contest. You, your child and/or your entire family are welcome to participate in writing, illustrating and submitting a short story. This is an open contest to everyone... children, teens, adults and families. The chosen winner wins the privilege of having their story featured along the Storybook Trail at Forbes State Forest in Laughlintown. This trail allows people to visit and enjoy nature while reading a story along the footpath. Each story needs to be 10-25 pages long. Illustrations are recommended. Writing templates will be available for pickup at the library. For full details go to www.ligonierlibrary.org. Please remember stories must be family friendly. The handwriting final copy must be legible or the story may be typed up with illustrations included and follow the template. The theme is wonders of water... this can include rain, stream, pond, puddle, or anything water related. On your mark, get set, write.
R.K. Mellon Elementary PTO presents the school picnic at Idlewild scheduled Friday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Pavilion D-2. In addition to the park fun, there will be a basket raffle, photo booth and more. Get your ticket through the PTO for $26.99 for the day. Contact the RKM PTO for information.
The 16th Annual Cash Bash for Darlington Volunteer Fire Co. will happen 4 to 9:15 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the fire hall. Get your tickets for many chances to win some of that long green. Contact the fire hall or a member to get your tickets. They are sure to sell out.
The American Legion Post 276 Riders have organized their 2nd Annual Benefit Ride. This year, the ride is “Ride for Renee,” scheduled June 4. Registration starts at 9 a.m. with the event running from noon to 6 p.m. There will be food, fun and a basket raffle. Renee Kerklo is a member of the riders group that has helped raise thousands of dollars for veterans and their families who are in need. Now she is asking to help raise money for her daughter’s education fund. Basket donations are being accepted as you can make arrangements by calling Matt Will at 304-290-8262 or Tom Wynkoop at 724-689-5223. Pre-registration before May 28 will $20/motorcycle, $5/passenger. After May 28, registration will be $30/motorcycle, $10/passenger. All proceeds go to her daughter’s education fund.
Treat yourself at the Sandwich and Salad Luncheon Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond. According to Ina Mae Smithley, chair of public relations, the popular luncheon held during “Antiques on the Diamond” will feature pulled pork and chicken salad sandwiches, pasta salad, pie, gob cake, pretzel salad and beverages. You are welcome to dine in or take out. The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, chair of the Outreach Program, said “all proceeds will benefit local and global missions.”
The Ligonier Night Market begins with the first one of the Season Thursday, June 16, at 5 p.m. Enjoy shopping vendors around the Diamond and Main streets. You’re sure to find some goodies and enjoy the town in the evening. Make a night of it and pop into a local restaurant to enjoy a meal.
Enjoy the events and the warmer and sunnier weather! Cheers!
