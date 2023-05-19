Well done voters for getting out there and doing your duty as citizens. Congrats to those who made it onto the November ballot. See you at the polls in November!
The scarecrows told me that the Ligonier Country Market opens this Saturday, May 20, starting at 8 a.m. and running until noon at the market grounds. Enjoy all the market offers and tell your friends and family to meet you at the market. There is something for everyone there! Grab breakfast, brunch, or lunch while you shop for fresh produce, baked goods, delicious sweets and treats, crafts, and who knows what else. I have my favorites that my family and especially children have grown up with. Be sure to check out the Children’s Garden if you have younger ones with you.
Our beloved amusement park, Idlewild, opens May 20 for a season of riding, food, splashing and fun. SoakZone opens a week later. Be sure to get those passes. They’ve been sprucing up the park since last season; I can’t wait to see the updates in person!
A message brought to you by Zach. “The Free Bike Drive will happen Sunday, May 21, noon to 2 p.m. Do you have an old bike collecting dust? Well, maybe someone could use it! We are collecting used bikes to donate for FREE to the children in our community. Drop a used bike off Sunday, May 21, at noon-1 p.m. Pick up a FREE bike from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. All bikes are free, and any donations made will fund Heritage’s Youth Group: TBA. Feel free to email me with special pickup requests, I don’t mind picking up and transporting it to the church. Call 724-238-2627 or email Heritage1Youth@gmail.com.
“Also, the Heritage Church’s Family Day at Ligonier Camp & Conference Center is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. June 11. Come explore Ligonier Camp and celebrate the end of another successful school year. There will be a cookout and drinks/snacks provided by Heritage Youth Group. This event is free and open to any students, parents, grandparents, cousins...whoever! LCCC is also providing us with outdoor Lazer Tag for the kids. Covered dishes are more than welcome to help feed our families. If you plan on bringing something please email me at Heritage1youth@gmail.com.”
Don’t forget the baseball/softball concession stand is open a lot because of the season! Go down and support them while grabbing a beverage, ice cream/popsicle, candy and actual meal. P.S., there’s baseball cards for sale too! Be sure to bring your card as it is cashless, don’t say I didn’t warn you.
The track at Weller Field will be closed with construction for a new track surface and handicap seating installed to the bleachers. What an exciting time and much needed additions! Once the construction is finished the track and field will be open to the public once again.
Friendly PSA: While it is that time of year (seems all too often) political sign time, there are borough requirements for sign sizes and placing. Have a question? Call the Borough Office, 724-238-9852. There should never be signs placed on the Diamond (bandstand roundabout) no matter what for, and signs should never be placed in the rights of way (sidewalk area to grass to road). They can be on your property by your home and landscape. Thank you for keeping our town what it is; after all it is so loved and cherished for what we have and get to enjoy.
The Ligonier Valley Veterans Honor Guard is actively seeking new members from the Ligonier area. The Honor Guard provides ceremonial support during veterans and patriotic holidays as well as military honors for veteran funerals and dedications. Uniforms and equipment are provided. Member eligibility requirements: Any veteran regardless of organization affiliation, Sons of the American Legion members, American Legion Riders members. Interested persons should contact Jim Tobias at 724-454-3012 or Carl Penrod at 724-771-8223.
Make sure you know there are still school board meetings throughout the summer at the Ligonier Valley High School auditorium. Come at 5:30 p.m. for the planning meeting and/or the 6:30 p.m. regular board meeting. See what the latest is in the school district. The next meetings are June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9 and Nov. 13.
Al Ludwig was a wonderful local man and teacher. There is an Al Ludwig Memorial Fund that hosts a number of fundraisers as well as free programs for youth and more. June 2-3, there’s a Chasing Trout Fly Fishing Camp for youth ages 9-16 free for the first 20 registered fishers. Shucks, my son isn’t quite 9, but this sounds absolutely amazing, hats off to the planners and committees. Friday, June 2, is 10 a.m. to noon for the seminar at the Fishing Platform at Millcreek Memorial Park in town and Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the fishing part at Sheedy’s Pond in Stahlstown with lunch provided. Register now at www.almemorialfund.com (registration will automatically cut off once the 20-fisher limit is reached).
There’s also the Al Ludwig Memorial Fund Junior Golf Camp Saturday, June 10, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Ligonier Country Club for ages 8-12 and any skill level. It’s a half-day camp working on chipping, putting, and full swing instruction led by Ligonier Country Club’s PGA head golf professional Sean Knaus and the Ligonier Valley High School golf team. Register at almemorialfund.com. Open to the first 24 golfers who register; registration will automatically cut off once the golfer limit is reached.
Mark your calendars for Antiques on the Diamond Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find all the antique treasures that you could want. Make a day out of it and go check out the quaint shops, choose a restaurant to dine in, and grab a beverage to enjoy all while enjoying town. Sharpen up your bargaining/haggling skills too, along with some good cold cash.
Heritage Methodist Church on the Diamond, Ligonier, will be offering a Sandwich and Salad Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3. According to Ina Mae Smithley, chair of public relations, the popular luncheon held during “Antiques on the Diamond” will feature pulled pork or chicken salad sandwiches, pasta salad, pretzel salad, and a variety of pies and beverages. Lunch will be available for dine in or takeout. Chuck Shaffer, HMC outreach chair, noted “all proceeds benefit over 20 local and global missionaries and mission projects.”
The first Night Market of the season is Thursday, June 15, from 5-8 p.m. around the Diamond area. Have fun shopping at different vendors as well as the town’s businesses and eateries. Make it an evening event! Thanks neighbor, Ina, for the above information.
Our local dance studio will be performing Saturday, June 17, at the Town Hall. Ticket information will be available soon. This is an open-to-the-public performance. You’ll catch me at both shows with my dancer! Dance families will be purchasing tickets soon and then tickets are available to purchase at the studio. Call to check if they are open at 724-238-3400.
In other dance news, something exciting is happening at the studio. Students from Bridget Dawn’s Studio of Performing Arts are attending Disney World in December to dance their hearts out down Main Street and a showcase. If you know a dancer they are looking for sponsors as well as businesses and individuals. Cheer on our local dancers all the way to Disney. What an amazing opportunity for these performers.
The Ligonier Lodge 331 F&AM will be hosting its second Sporting Clays Shoot on June 24 at the Butler Creek Sporting Clays. Get your reservation before June 17 by contacting Damian Hart at 724-691-4338. An individual is $100, a team is $400, and dinner only is $35. You get 100 birds, a cart included, and prime rib dinner (BYOB). Wish to sponsor this event? Please inquire as there are $100 station sponsorships.
Our community is so blessed to have this format to list events and news for free regarding our amazing community of Ligonier. When you have something to include make sure that you put Valley Views in the subject line so that it is noted and not potentially lost. Let’s enjoy what all is offered!
“All things seem possible in May!”
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
