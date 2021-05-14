The 2021 Merchant Penny Wars fundraiser beat previous years by raising a total of around $3,400 that will provide food for learners in the Ligonier Valley School District who would otherwise go hungry on the weekends.
After the final collection and count, the Wicked Googly came in first with 110,434 points. Points earned by other participants included Beauty Boutique (26,129), Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse (25,522), Ligonier VFW (24,724), Betsy’s of Ligonier (23,288), Scamps Toffee (14,091), 2nd Chapter Books (13,193), Post and Rail (9,622), Abigail’s Coffeehouse (8,722) and Allegory Gallery (6,000).
* * *
There are a number of events scheduled for the weekend including:
- Kids Night out, for children ages 4 to 12 years, at the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 14. Cost is $5 per child.
- Ligonier Country Market opens the 2021 season, from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 15, on the Loyalhanna Watershed Farm near the intersection of West Main Street and Springer Road, Ligonier Township.
- An outdoor flea market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711 South, Stahlstown.
* * *
The Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, West Main Street, will be showing the action packed thriller, “Wrath of Man,” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 14-15, and 7 p.m. Sunday, May 16.
* * *
An auction is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at the Chestnut Ridge Community Center located on Route 259, Fairfield Township.
Hendrick Auction Sales will be conducting the live auction of items including patio furniture, garden decorations, household furniture, tools, collectibles and more.
* * *
Join Heritage United Methodist Church for the third annual Family Day from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at Ligonier Camp and Conference Center, Route 711 North.
The grill will be smokin’ and numerous activities will include group games and outdoor laser tag in the camp’s upper pavilion area.
This is a free event and open to all ages and any families in the area.
Any questions, email Heritage1Youth@gmail.com
* * *
Meatloaf dinners will be available for pick up from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 21, in Waterford United Methodist Church, Route 271.
The menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, apple sauce, dinner roll and dessert. The meal is takeout only; there will be no phone orders and individuals must come to the church to place and pick up orders.
Cost is a donation of $9 for adults and $4 for children ages 3 to 10 years.
For additional information, call Donna at 724-238-6834.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Library’s Pennsylvania Room invites family history enthusiasts to a meeting of the Genealogy Forum beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, in the library’s community room.
This will be a “Networking Night” where everyone can share updates and get reacquainted.
Forum meetings are free and open to the public. Everyone, whether you consider yourself a beginner or an advanced genealogist, is welcome. Remember to wear your mask.
* * *
Ligonier American Legion Post 267 will hold a Memorial Day service starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, on Donaldson Field, North Fairfield Street, next to the playground.
Bring a chair as there is no seating available.
* * *
Join the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce at Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse, North Market Street, Ligonier, from 6 to 8 p.m. June 2 to play “Music Bingo.”
Purchase your favorite items from Carol and Dave’s menu, then buy a bingo card for $5.
All songs will be from the 1980s and ‘90s. Prizes and 50/50 available.
For additional information, call the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce at 724-238-4200.
* * *
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley (SAMA) will hold its 19th annual Garden Party from 5 to 9 p.m. June 12, with reservations required by June 1.
Celebrating “Woodstock: An Aquarian Experience” reminiscent of the late 1960s will be held inside the museum and under the tent. Guests will be treated to live music performed by Acoustic Fingers. Games of chance will be offered, along with a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.
Woodstock-themed food will be served by the Ligonier Country Club.
A second special exhibition “Looking for the Light in Dark Times” will also be on view in the main gallery and the artists, Jonelle Summerfield and mother, Jolene Joyner, will be present to greet visitors and discuss their work.
The museum is located on Boucher Lane off Route 711 South. Call 724-238-6015 or visit https://www.sama-art.org/ for additional information.
* * *
Information posted on the Food2Go4Kids Facebook stated: “Unfortunately, we have decided to cancel our bake sale for this year.
“We had very limited interest so far with the posts we’ve already made. Combine that with additional end-of-year school responsibilities beyond what we initially expected, it just didn’t seem feasible that we’d be able to put the necessary time into it to do it right and have enough interest to make it profitable.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused anyone. We are so thankful for the generosity we’ve seen over the past few weeks towards this program. We’ve raised over $5,000 between Trivia Night and the Merchant Penny Wars.”
* * *
The Ligonier Valley YMCA is offering college students short-term memberships for one-month and three-month terms. It begins the day you pay and at the end of your term it cancels itself, so there is no need to have a written cancelation at the end.
For additional information or to join visit the Y, located on West Church Street, or call 724-238-7580.
* * *
Local voting places for the 2021 municipal primary will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at the following locations: Cook Township at the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown; Ligonier Borough in the Town Hall community room, and Ligonier Township at Laughlintown, Rector, Darlington, Wilpen, Waterford and the township municipal building.
Don’t forget to wear a mask.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Police Department (LVPD) would like to notify Ligonier area residents about reports of phone scams involving Social Security. The Social Security Administration won’t call you and ask for personal information or to send money.
If you have been a victim of a scam, you can call the LVPD at 724-238-5105 and file a report. Reports and complaints are not taken from Facebook Messenger.
* * *
Writing from personal experience, caller ID can be faked. I have received calls where the ID showed the name of someone I talk to often, only to answer and find out it is not them. I now wait for them to identify themselves on the answering machine.
A recent experience was with an email not being from the person named in the “from box.” Favor was in the “subject box” and the message was a question about an Amazon account. I replied that my daughter had one.
Then I received an email asking us to purchase an EAmazon card and our friend would send us a check.
This did not sound right and when my daughter got home, she related that our friend’s email addresses had been hacked.
Another friend already had forwarded three cards before she was notified of the scam. Fortunately, she was able to cancel and block them.
The wonders and benefits of modern technology.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board, Tuesday, May 18, canceled for lack of an agenda, and Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, in the municipal complex
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
