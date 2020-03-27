“The Bricks Live In Your Living Room” will be aired on the Bricks facebook from 8 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 28.
The group encourages you to order takeout from your favorite local restaurant or bar, hook your phone, tablet or computer to Bluetooth speakers and enjoy a night of music.
For additional information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
The Ligonier Valley Library will remain closed until at least April 6. The Deputy Secretary of Libraries made this decision in cooperation with the same one made by Gov. Tom Wolf and the Secretary of Education for schools.
Patrons are asked to keep items until all of the Westmoreland County Public Libraries re-open. Items currently checked out will auto-renew and overdue fines and fees incurred during the closure will be waived.
Do not leave any materials outside any of the public libraries.
Ligonier Valley Library has also decided to cancel its Books & Brew 2020 event scheduled for May 2. Instead they will continue to work toward holding a Books & Brew in 2021.
For additional information on the status of other programs, visit the library’s website at www.ligonierlibrary.org/ and follow the library on Facebook.
Every effort will be made to update and post information as it becomes available.
Powdermill Nature Reserve, Rector, has canceled the Earth Day activities scheduled for Saturday, April 18.
DCNR has closed all State Park and Forest facilities until Thursday, April 30.
This includes restrooms, cabins, RV and tent camping, picnic pavilions, events/programs, offices, visitor centers, lodges, shooting ranges and playgrounds.
The public will still be able to access trails, lakes, forests, roads, and parking areas. DCNR encourages practicing social distancing while enjoying open spaces by avoiding groups and crowds, and visitors should be respectful of the natural places and use the bathroom before they leave home.
Boat launches and fishing will continue to be allowed. Rangers and park managers are still on duty.
Learn more by visiting http://bit.ly/33eCDsG or https://bit.ly/2J8w3uz #FlattenTheCurve.
Ligonier Borough is taking the following measures to ensure the health and safety of the community. The public bathrooms in the borough and Friendship Park will be closed for the foreseeable future.
Although the Cook Township office is closed, emergency road maintenance and office support will continue to be provided.
Cook Township Supervisors plan to hold their regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, but the meeting will be brief and out of concern about public health safety in-person attendance is discouraged.
The agenda is posted on the website, http://www.cooktwp.com/ and any questions or comments may be submitted to the office secretary, 724-593-7471, prior to the meeting.
The agenda includes a motion to extend the Declaration of Emergency to April 14. A copy of the Declaration is posted on the township’s website.
There will be no public hearing to discuss the application to form an agricultural security area in Cook Township. The supervisors will consider comments regarding the application submitted to the office secretary prior to the April 1 meeting, at which time they may take action on the application.
The Ligonier Valley YMCA’s Silver Sneaker Crowd is encouraged to check out these live stream workouts that they can do from home,
https://facebook.com/events/s/facebook-live-stream-silversne/2537792109767386/?ti=icl
Ligonier Valley Association of Churches canceled the Lenten service scheduled for Wednesday, April 1.
Wilpen Volunteer Fire Company’s remaining Lenten Fish Fries have been canceled. Representatives of the fire department related that the decision was difficult, but done for the safety of the first responders, their families and the community.
St John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Wilpen Road, has postponed the Halupki sale scheduled for Sunday, April 5.
A new date will be scheduled.
An indoor flea market, craft and antique show, originally scheduled for March 21, will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, in the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown.
Cost is $10 for pre-reserved space with table provided, $15 with table the day of the sale. Pre-register by contacting Pat at 724-238-2630.
Food will be available for purchase from the Community Center kitchen.
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art-Ligonier Valley’s board members and Gala Chairs have postponed the Derby Day Gala, scheduled for May 2, to a later date this year.
As soon as this healthcare crisis ends, the event will be reschedule with the same theme.
Visit SAMA’s website, www.sama-art.org, periodically for online programs through their Facebook tutorials and virtual tours.
Ligonier Valley museums have postponed the annual “Free Museum Day” scheduled for May 3. A new date will be announced in the following weeks.
Concern for public safety has required the governor to temporarily close church doors to the public, Church services continue to be available over the internet.
Additional information can be found on each church’s website.
There is a group of people in the United States attempting to do the same thing an advisor to Winston Churchill did during World War II, organize people to drop what they are doing every day at the prescribed hour for one minute to collectively pray for the safety of their country, its people and peace.
Anyone wanting to participate is asked to stop what they are doing at 9 p.m. daily and for one minute pray for the safety of the United States, its troops and citizens.
Common thoughts in the area are that something good has to come out of this very scary time we are all going through together.
There is hope that everyone will continue to go back to times when families, friends and neighbors spent time together and helped one another when needed.
There have been many interesting experiences posted on Facebook, everything from someone paying a handicapped person’s grocery bill to neighbors organizing “Bear Hunt.” The hunt involved people placing a teddy bear in their window and individual families taking their children on a walk to hunt them.
Residents are urged to visit local merchants websites to keep aware of all the things that will be available when they reopen. They will need support to survive and maintain Ligonier’s shopping district.
In the meantime, consider purchasing gift cards directly from them online to help meet their ongoing expenses.
