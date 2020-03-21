Concerns about public safety because of the rapid spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have resulted in officials from Ligonier Borough, Ligonier Township and Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce working together to coordinate communication and ensure the health and safety of their communities.
While Town Hall and the township municipal building are closed to the public, if you are in need of assistance, contact the borough office at 724-238-9852 or ligonierboro@comcast.net. In Ligonier Township, residents can call township manager Terry Carcella 724-388-2043 or tcarcella@ligoniertownship.com or township zoning officer Jim Nieusma at 941-979-2933 or jnieusma@ligoniertownship.com.
Residents are encouraged to visit the following links for the most up to date and comprehensive information:
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- Pennsylvania Department of Health — https://www.health.pa.gov
- Excela Health — https://www.excelahelath.org/
- Governor’s office — www.governor.pa.gov
* * *
Information on how to pay your Ligonier Borough taxes can be obtained by calling the tax office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 724-238-5700. Tax payments can be mailed to the Ligonier Borough Tax Office, 120 East Main St, Ligonier PA 15658.
* * *
Regarding contact information for other Town Hall offices: State Rep. Mike Reese’s office, 724-238-2155, and Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce office, 724-238-4200 or www.ligonierchamber.com.
* * *
Cook Township municipal office is closed to the public, but still can be reached by calling 724-593-7471. The supervisors have issued a emergency declaration authorizing the township’s emergency management coordinator to respond and take action as necessary for all types of emergencies.
* * *
The Cook Township Community Center is closed except for the tax office. Call the office at 724-593-3400 for possible changes.
* * *
A cohort of YMCA facilities have collaborated to create an on-demand healthy living network called YMCA 360, which includes virtual programs.
The team behind YMCA 360 has made this programming available for free to all YMCAs to share with their members and community. The content is accessible on the YMCA 360 YouTube Channel at www.YMCA360.org
* * *
Concerns about public safety related to the potential spread of the coronavirus have caused state-mandated closings and cancellation or rescheduling of the following area events or services:
* * *
Ligonier Valley Association of Churches canceled the two remaining Lenten services.
At this time, the association has not canceled the Good Friday service, April 10, at Heritage Methodist Church, but is taking a “wait and see” position.
* * *
The Darlington Volunteer Fire Department has discontinued making their caramel nut and peanut butter Easter eggs. They are able to fill the orders already received, and are asking those who have already placed orders to pick them up at the fire hall between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21. For additional information, call chairperson Nikki Rose at 724-238-1904 or Rita Horrell at 724-787-0802.
Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1, Waterford has suspended all fundraising events until further notice.
This includes bingos, fish frys (including takeout orders), the 2020 Bluegrass Festival and Veterans Anything With Wheels car show.
The volunteer firemen will advise if there are any changes.
* * *
Wilpen Volunteer Fire Company, Station 45, is re-evaluating holding their fish frys weekly.
They are still selling spring cleanup tickets. Contact any fireman and they will make arrangements to get you a ticket.
* * *
Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, Station 43, has rescheduled the Meat Bash for Saturday, May 2.
* * *
The Graceful Aging Wellness Center, is closed until further notice, and Bethlen Communities has suspending visitation on all sites and closing non-essential buildings.
There is no reopen date at this time. Bethlen Communities has established a hotline for resident family members, clients, and staff. The hotline, 724-238-6137, will be updated as new information evolves.
According to information posted on its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/gracefulagingwellnesscenter), there are no active coronavirus cases within any of Bethlen’s facilities.
* * *
Forbes State Forest announced that all public programs, events and trainings in state parks and forests have been canceled through the month of April. The cancellation applies to all public educational programs, special events such as races and festivals, and teacher and other trainings.
Overnight accommodations such as tent camping, cabins, and camping cottages will remain open. Fishing will continue to be allowed at Pennsylvania state parks and forests not closed to the public. Learn more online at http://bit.ly/33eCDsG
* * *
Powdermill Nature Center is closed for an initial period of 14 days that began Saturday, March 14. Check the Carnegie Museum of Natural History COVID-19 status page for all updates.
* * *
Fort Ligonier and Braddock Battlefield History Center are closed through Tuesday, March 31. Both facilities will reopen on Wednesday, April 1, unless events dictate a continuance.
The “Tipsy History” program scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at Fort Ligonier is being rescheduled. The third annual Seven Years’ War Symposium scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, March 28 and 29, is postponed.
* * *
Ligonier Valley Historical Society will be postponing the 29th Annual Tastes of the Town, scheduled for Thursday, April 23. The event will be rescheduled at a later date.
For additional information about this and other events, call the historical society at 724-238-6818 or email Theresa at tgrohall@compassinn.org.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley YMCA plans to reopen at 5:30 a.m. Monday, March 30.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Library plans to reopen Sunday, March 29.
* * *
On a positive note, in the face of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, parking in Ligonier Borough will be free until further notice. However, other parking violations will still be enforced.
* * *
Be aware that because of the Valley Views’ Thursday evening deadline, there maybe updates that have changed or are not included. Check websites or Facebook accounts for the most recent updates.
* * *
Among the meetings canceled for the coming week are: Ligonier Beach Park Project meeting and the Ligonier Township Planning Commission.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for Saturday’s column is the prior Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
