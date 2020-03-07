March 7, 2020

Darlington Volunteer Fire Company will be making and selling caramel nut and peanut butter Easter eggs again this year.
Peanut butter eggs covered in chocolate will only be available in half-pound portions at a cost of $7. The cost of the caramel nut eggs is $13 for one pound and $7 for a half pound.
Co-chairs of the project, Nikki and Kurt Rose, said that orders may be placed by calling Nikki at 724-454-1904 and leaving a message or by calling the fire hall at 724-238-9469 on Saturdays.
Deadline for orders is March 25. All orders must be picked up between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. April 4 or between 7 and 9 p.m. April 6.
* * *
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will serve its spring chicken and biscuit dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown.
The dinner includes chicken and gravy with biscuits and mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, homemade desserts and a drink.
Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 4 to 12, free for children 3 and under. Proceeds benefit the church.
* * *
Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” will be shown at the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
Set in a suburban fantasy world, it is about two teenage elf brothers who embark on a quest to discover if there is still a little magic left somewhere.
* * *
The March bag sale at Open Hands Ministry Clothing Boutique, located in the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711 South, Stahlstown, will be held from Monday, March 9, through Saturday, March 14. A small grocery store bag full of clothing is $1 per bag, while a small kitchen bag of clothing is $3 per bag.
Monies raised stay in the community and fund local projects to help the elderly and disabled, as well as provide layettes for newborns of financially struggling families.
Open Hands is looking for volunteers to serve shoppers by assisting with sales and directing them to the items they are looking for. Volunteers man the shop in segments from two to three hours. If interested in helping out or if you have any questions, call volunteer scheduler Esther Berkey at 724-238-4844.
Donations of clothing or other items can be taken to the boutique during hours of operation.
Regular hours are 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. The boutique is closed Friday and Sunday.
Monetary donations to support these projects and help defray the costs of rent/utilities can be made by sending contributions to Open Hands Ministries, P.O. Box 896, Ligonier PA 15658.
* * *
A “Land and Water Conservation and Restoration Chat” will be hosted by the Chestnut Ridge Community Center at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10.
Join in on a conversation with Western Pennsylvania Conservancy’s Laurel Highlands Watershed and Land Protection team, including watershed project manager Greg Schaetzie and land protection manager Jane Menchyk.
Learn about the conservancy’s land and water conservation and restoration projects and its work with landowners and community partners in the Ligonier Valley. Also learn about options that might be available to you, including the expanded federal conservation easement tax incentives.
No registration is required and light refreshments will be served. For additional information, call 724-238-2492 or email laurelhighlands@paconcerve.org. The center is located along Route 259 in Fairfield Township.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Association of Churches will offer a Lenten Service, “I AM the Door” beginning at noon on Wednesday, March 11, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, North Market Street, Ligonier Borough.
The speaker will be the Rev. Frank Hodges of Heritage United Methodist Church. The theme for the 2020 Lenten services is “The Seven I AM’s of Christ” from the Gospel of John.
Members of the congregation will serve a luncheon following the service for a nominal charge.
Join the Socrates Café on the second Thursday of every month from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Ligonier Valley Library Community Room.
A Socrates Café is a discussion club that brings together a group of diverse individuals on a regular basis to consider some of the profound issues of the universe.
On Thursday, March 12, the group will discuss “What Obligations Do We Have to Future Generations?”
This program is free and no registration is needed.
For additional information, call the library at 724-238-6451.
* * *
Wilpen Volunteer Fire Department, Wilpen Road, will offer Lenten Fish Fry dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13.
* * *
Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1, Waterford, will offer Lenten Fish Fry dinners, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13.
* * *
An indoor flea market, craft and antique show will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 21 in the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown.
Cost is $10 for a pre-reserved space with a table provided and $15 with a table on the day of the sale. Pre-register by contacting Pat at 724-238-2630.
Food will be available for purchase from the Community Center kitchen.
* * *
Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, Station 43, North Fairfield Street, Ligonier Borough, will host the “Alm Famous Annual Meat Bash” from 7 to 10 p.m. March 21, Doors open at 6 p.m.
There will be a freezer full of meat raffled off, along with 50/50 and other small games of chance.
Pre-sale admission tickets are available by contacting any borough firefighter or Gene Stouffer at genestouffer@aol.com. Remaining tickets will be sold at the door (seating is limited).
Cost of tickets is $10 each and includes all-you-can-eat food, beverages and a chance for the final night door prize valued at $100.
* * *
Due to overwhelming interest in the Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s Native Plant Sale pre-order catalog, it is being released early this year. The catalog provides a look into what sale will be offering, allowing ample time to plan your 2020 native garden.
Although the catalog is being released early, the submission date is still April 1. To get a catalog, call the historical society at 724-238-6818 or email Amanda at aseim@compassinn.org.
* * *
Ligonier Valley High School will present the musical, “The Wizard of Oz,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday March 26-28 in the high school auditorium, Springer Road, Ligonier Township.
Cost of tickets is $10 for adults, $8 for students K-12 and senior citizens and $5 for children under 5. Tickets are general admission and available at the door.
* * *
Even though spring does not arrive until March 19, time will spring forward in the early morning hours on Sunday, March 8.
Looking back at February, there were two interesting dates: Groundhog Day on 02022020 and later in the month on 02202020.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Valley School Board, committee meeting at 5:30 p.m. and regular board business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the high school auditorium; Ligonier Township Recreation Board, Monday, March 9, canceled; Ligonier Valley Police Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the township municipal building; Ligonier Township Supervisors, 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the municipal building, and Ligonier Borough Council, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Town Hall.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for Saturday’s column is the prior Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
