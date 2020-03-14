“Annie Jr.,” based on Harold Gray’s “Little Orphan Annie” comic strip, will be presented at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Valley School of Ligonier, located on Lupine Lane off Linn Run Road Rector.
The show is free and open to the public.
* * *
This is the last day for the March bag sale at Open Hands Ministry Clothing Boutique, located in the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711 South, Stahlstown,
A small grocery store bag full of clothing is $1 per bag, while a small kitchen bag of clothing is $3 per bag.
The boutique will be open from 10 a.m. to noon.
* * *
Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” will be shown at the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, West Main Street, at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 15.
“The Call of the Wild” is scheduled for next weekend, March 20-22.
* * *
St John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Wilpen Road, is currently taking orders for their halupki (stuffed cabbage) sale. Cost is $25 for a dozen or $15 for half a dozen.
The order deadline is March 29. Pick up is April 5. Pre-order by calling Stevie 724-238-2286 or Barb 724-238-5800 and leaving your name, phone number and quantity wanted.
Payment is due at time of pickup. Cash or check only (no credit cards accepted).
* * *
Weeders and Seeders Garden Club of Ligonier will hold its first meeting of 2020 at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the Loyalhanna Watershed Nimick Family Education Center, located along Old Lincoln Highway west.
There will be a special program followed by a meeting covering the garden programs, tours and events for 2020.
The program is free and open to the public.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Association of Churches will offer a Lenten Service, “I AM the Good Shepherd” beginning at noon on Wednesday, March 18, in Calvary United Methodist Church, North St. Clair Street, Ligonier Borough.
Speaker will be the Rev. Josh Ricketts of Calvary Church.
The theme for the 2020 Lenten Services is “The Seven I AM’s of Christ” from the Gospel of John.
Members of the congregation will serve a luncheon following the service for a nominal charge.
* * *
Hosted by Heritage United Methodist Church “Christian Adventure,” a free program open to all children in kindergarten through fifth grade, will be held from 4:15 to 6 p.m. each Wednesday starting March 18 and continuing to May 6.
Children will learn about the books of The New Testament and the categories of those books.
Sign up by Monday, March 16, online by visiting http://ligonierhumc.org/ or by calling the office at 724-238-2627.
Transportation will be provided from R.K. Mellon Elementary School and Valley School of Ligonier. During renovations, check the church calendar for meeting locations.
* * *
A free speaker series, offered by Laurel Highlands Conservation Landscape/PA, will be hosted by the Loyalhanna Watershed Association, Old Lincoln Highway West, from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.
The environmental council will explore climate impacts on the Laurel Highlands and will include presentations covering mitigation and adaptation strategies of state agencies, including an overview of the DCNR’s Climate Change Action Plan, state energy policy efforts and work that is underway and is planned to adapt to a changing climate.
For additional information or to register, visit www.loyalhannawatershed.org/index.php/events or contacting Susan Huba at 724-238-7560, ext. 1#.
* * *
Whether you already know how to play Mahjong or want to learn, join the Ligonier Valley Library’s Mahjong group from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, March 16, in the library.
No registration is required. The program is free and open to the public.
* * *
“Moonlight and Snow” will be the topic for the Nature at Night program at Powdermill Nature Reserve at 7 p.m. p.m. Wednesday, March 18.
With spring right around the corner, sunlight is lingering on the tops of trees a bit longer. The stillness of the evening lets us listen to wind whispering in the still-bare branches, an owl hooting in a nearby tree, or the distant yip of coyotes.
Join Powdermill staff for one more winter hike and listen for the forest to come alive as night settles in. Bring a flashlight or headlamp, jacket, boots and gloves.
For additional information, call 724-593-6105. Powdermill is located along Route 381 in Rector.
* * *
Wilpen Volunteer Fire Department, Wilpen Road, will offer Lenten Fish Fry dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 20
Menu options include: fried fish, baked fish or shrimp, the Steeler Platter (four perogi served over haluski), the Wilpen Whaler (fish sandwich topped with french fries and coleslaw), fried fish sandwich; baked fish and roll, perogi, haluski, mac ‘n cheese, french fries and green beans.
Eat-in meals include beverages and dessert. Takeout orders are available by calling 724-238-7221.
* * *
Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1, Waterford, will offer Lenten Fish Fry dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 20.
Adult dinner choices are a baked or fried fish sandwich for $10, chicken tenders for $8 and shrimp for $10.50. Dinners include cole slaw, parsley potatoes or French fries, choice of green beans or mac and cheese, dessert and drinks.
Children’s dinner portions are $5 and sodas are $1. Takeout orders are an extra 50 cents.
To place an order, call 724-238-5270. The fire hall is located along Route 271.
* * *
The “Alm Famous Annual Meat Bash” hosted by Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, Station 43, North Fairfield Street, Ligonier Borough, originally was scheduled from 7 to 10 p.m. March 21, but has been pushed back to May 2 because of health concerns regarding the new coronavirus.
There will be a freezer full of meat raffled off, along with 50/50 and other small games of chance.
Pre-sale admission tickets are available by contacting any borough firefighter or Gene Stouffer at genestouffer@aol.com. Remaining tickets will be sold at the door (seating is limited).
Cost of tickets is $10 each and includes all-you-can-eat food, beverages and a chance for the final night door prize valued at $100.
* * *
Youth and teen soccer registration is now open at the Ligonier Valley YMCA, West Church Street, for children ages 4 to 14 years at all levels of experience and ability.
All sessions will be held at Ligonier Camp and Conference Center, Route 711, located north of Ligonier Borough.
Call the YMCA’s welcome center at 724-238-7580, ext 0 to register. A coaches meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.
* * *
Forbes State Forest will host a “Springtime Shuffle” from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 20.
Celebrate the arrival of spring on a moderate two-mile hike and look for signs of spring in the forest.
The program is free, but registration is required. For additional information or to register, contact rmahony@pa.gov or 724-259-2201.
* * *
Tipsy History will be discussed from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Fort Ligonier, South Market Street, Ligonier.
Enjoy a slightly tamer, version of Comedy Central’s hilarious “Drunk History” series and sip on a spirit while immersed in a casual conversation with Fort Ligonier’s museum professionals.
This is an adult event for ages 18 and up. An ID is required for spirits.
Cost is $15 for Fort Association members, 20 for non-members and $10 for college students (student ID required). RSVP by calling 724-238-9701 or register through Eventbrite by Thursday, March 19.
* * *
Travel Lemming, a blog created to promote emerging travel destinations around the world, asked their readers to narrow 30 top emerging destinations down to the top five by voting for their favorites.
Laurel Highlands came in third. It was described “as an enchanted woodland retreat just an hour outside Pittsburgh with a travel treasure trove for everything from adventure sports to architecture.”
The five winners of the “2020 Travel Lemming Reader Awards,” were: First place — Lausanne, Switzerland, second — Prince Edward Island, third — Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands, fourth — McLaren Vale, South Australia, and fifth — Nova Scotia.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Dinner, originally scheduled for April 2, has been postponed until a future date to be determined because of COVID-19.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Chamber’s Soup’s On! event is being rescheduled for Saturday, April 18, because of COVID-19.
If you are a ticket holder and cannot attend on April 18, contact the Chamber office at 724-238-4200 or office@ligonierchamber.com.
* * *
Bethlen Communities posted notices on their website advising that in the best interest of senior residents, visiting hours have been temporarily restricted to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Screening polices have been put in place and visitors need to stop at the front desk.
Detailed information of the screening polices are available online at www.bethlen.com.
For additional information, call 724-238-2235.
* * *
An additional announcement was posted on Graceful Aging Wellness Center/Bethlen Communities’ Facebook page:
“It is with regret that Bethlen Communities informs you that this year’s Basket Bash for Alzheimer’s has been postponed, due to concerns surrounding the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus). The health and safety of residents, staff and attendees must come first. The decision to postpone this year’s Basket Bash was not an easy decision, and we fully hope to be able to celebrate at a time later in the year.”
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board, Tuesday, March 17, meeting canceled, and Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, in the municipal building.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for Saturday’s column is the prior Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
