A limited number of tickets are still available for “Soup’s on! Walk,” hosted by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, with merchants offering samples in front of their shops.
In addition to sampling 18 creative soups, you can play Ligonier Business Bingo to win prizes. Participating restaurants include: Carol & Dave’s Roadhouse, Connections Café, Darlington Inn, Diamond Café, Eastern Westmoreland Career & Tech Center, El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant, Foggy Mountain Lodge & Restaurant, Green Gables Restaurant, Ligonier Country Club, Ligonier Giant Eagle, Ligonier Tavern and Table, Pop’s Pub and Grub Inn, Sharky’s Cafe/The Pier, The Gray Goose, The Kitchen on Main, and The Road Toad.
Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ligonier-soups-on-tickets-141481754737, and the chamber’s office in Town Hall.
Tickets are not available over the phone or by voicemail request. For additional information, contact the chamber at 724-238-4200.
* * *
Special “Hat” themed pre-school storytime packets, geared for children ages 3-5, are still available until Tuesday, March 9, at the Ligonier Valley Library.
There will be a Facebook Live Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, using the fun items found in the packet. Even if you do not have a packet, feel free to join the live storytime. It will be available on https://www.facebook.com/ligoniervalleylibrary/
For additional information, call the library at 724-238-6451 and speak to Heather Oates, children’s librarian, or Bobbi McDowell, children’s department clerk.
* * *
Lenten dinners continue to be available for pick up from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 5, at the Wilpen Volunteer Fire Department, located on Wilpen Road.
The meals are takeout only due to COVID-19; there will be no phone orders and people must come to the hall to place and pick up your order.
The menu includes fried fish sandwich dinner or fried shrimp dinner with one side of your choice: french fries, haluski, mac and cheese or four pierogies.
Cost is $12 per dinner. Individual sides are available for purchase at $5 each. Cash or check only.
* * *
Square dancing will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at the Chestnut Ridge Community Center with a live caller; no experience is necessary.
Cost of admission is $5 per person. Food will be available for purchase.
Help support the community center by attending this fun event. Masks are requested, not required, and social distancing applies.
For additional information, contact Jane Guyer 724-235-9793.
* * *
BSA Troop 372 of Ligonier is holding an Easter community curbside fundraiser to raise money for two summer camps and other activities this year.
Order online for Ligonier Agway Easter Flowers and O’Shea’s Candies Easter Candy. Scouts will box it for pick-up on Tuesday, March 30. Paid delivery within Ligonier is also available.
You can designate a Scout or choose the Troop to split the proceeds among the Scouts.
Place your order no later then Tuesday, March 9, at https://www.ligonierscouts.com
* * *
Join members of the Ligonier Valley Library’s virtual Socr... Hypatia Virtual Café at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11. In honor of Women’s History Month, the cafe was renamed for March after an ancient philosopher, Hypatia of Alexandria, Egypt.
The topic for discussion is “You’ve Come a Long Way — Next Steps in the Women’s Movement in 2021.”
Registration is required. For additional information and a registration, link visit https://www.ligonierlibrary.org/events/socrates-virtual-cafe-march.
* * *
Join Wilma Light of the Bluebird Society of Pennsylvania for an informative online program on the Eastern Bluebird, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 13.
To register for this free program, hosted by the Loyahanna Watershed Association, visit https://bluebirdprogram.eventbrite.com.
Additional information on how to access the virtual program link will be forwarded prior to the program date.
* * *
Ligonier Paws On Main Street is now taking orders for customized Pet Easter Baskets in small, medium or large.
Stop in to pick out special toys and treats for your furry friend’s Easter basket. For additional information, call 878-238-1729.
* * *
Ligonier Valley Writers (LVW) has decided to move forward with plans to publish a new issue of The Loyalhanna Review in 2021, 30 years after the magazine was founded.
All authors and artists can check the revised guidelines, posted at www.LVWonline.org and consider submitting. Those who sent art or writing last year are invited to resubmit or send new work.
LVW hopes to be able to celebrate their authors and artists in-person and raise funds for printing the magazine at a publication party in July or August depending on COVID-19 guidelines at that time.
In an attempt to plan ahead, they are asking now for donations to help figure out how many copies they can afford to print. LVW is a 501© (3) nonprofit organization.
For additional information, contact Judith Gallagher, publicity director, at jgallagher@LHTOT.com or visit www.LVWonline.org
* * *
The first meeting of the Ligonier Valley Library’s new “Magazine Article Discussion Group” will be a planning session, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, held in-person in the library’s Smart Room.
The objective is to create a safe, socially-distancing, friendly, in-person library program where a diverse group can discuss current information found in articles chosen, by individual members, utilizing the online magazine subscriptions found on the library’s website. However, articles from other magazine will be welcome.
Meetings will be held on the third Tuesday of every month. Registration is not required, but is recommended to help prepare for the number of people planing to attend. An email address will be needed to use for a reminder the day before the group meets as well as special notices on the next meeting.
For additional information, contact the library at 724-238-6451 or visit the website at https://www.ligonierlibrary.org/events/magazine-article-discussion-group. Information about other programs can be found on the library’s website www.ligonierlibrary.org.
* * *
Spring is nearly here, and so is the return of the Native Plant Sale offered by the Ligonier Valley Historical Society and Penguin Court, a Preserve of Brandywine Conservancy.
Because of high turnout and demand of last year’s sale, it was decided to add even more varieties of flowers and plants to further spread awareness of Pennsylvania’s natural wonders. Supplies are limited, and will sell quickly, pre-ordering is recommended.
Pre-order catalogs and order forms will be available Friday, March 12. All pre-orders are due no later than Friday, April 30. The plant sale will occur from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Compass Inn Museum, Laughlintown. Pickup times will be scheduled for each pre-order. If you would like to receive a catalog and order form, contact the historical society at 724-238-6818 or email info@compassinn.org.
* * *
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art — Ligonier Valley will host Ligonier Valley’s fourth annual Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, rain or shine.
Children of all ages are encouraged to participate in the hunt for Easter eggs hidden throughout the museum’s gardens and lawn. The members of BSA Scout Troop 372 of Ligonier will be lending a hand to hide eggs and help the hunters during the event.
Participants can exchange their eggs for a wide variety of toys and treats. There will also be hands-on art activities offered.
This event is free to attend. Registration is encouraged but not required. All CDC health and COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be in place. For additional information, call 724-238-6015.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Police Department has posted the following alert for residents:
“The Social Security Administration will NOT call you and they will certainly NOT threaten you with arrest or ask you to pay anything with gift cards.”
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Police Commission will meet at 5 p.m. and Ligonier Township Supervisors at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, in the municipal complex. A limited number of residents can attend in-person. Email before 2 p.m. the day of the meeting to find availability. Masks are required.
The meetings will be available on Zoom. Comments to be read can be emailed to Terry Carcella, tcarcella@ligoniertownship.com or mailed to Caracella at 1 Municipal Park Dr., Ligonier, PA 15658. To attend remotely, contact Jim Nieusma by 3:30 p.m., Tuesday at jnieusma@ligoniertownship.com or call 724-238-2725, ext. 116
* * *
Ligonier Borough Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, via Zoom. Meeting access information will be available next week on the borough website, ligonierboro.com, or by calling the office at 724-238-9852.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Valley School Board, committee meeting 5:30 p.m., business meeting 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 8, in Ligonier Valley High School auditorium, Springer Road, and Ligonier Township Recreation Board, 7 p.m., Monday, March 8, in the municipal complex.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.