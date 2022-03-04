The local Cub Scouts Pack 370 are selling Marianna Subs and Pizza to raise funds for their camps and events. Find a Cub Scout to place your order before March 28 with subs being delivered April 9. Support your Scouts.
* * *
The local Book Drive sponsored by the Ligonier Lodge 331 F&AM will be collecting children’s books for the Champion Christian School, which includes the Ligonier, Donegal and Champion locations. New and slightly used books are appreciated for children up to 10 years old. The book drive is an annual event which runs from Feb. 25-April 2. Book donations are accepted at Fox’s Pizza Den of Ligonier, Fox’s Pizza Den of Seward, Ligonier Creamery & Kelley Asset Management (132 W. Main St. #6, Ligonier). Thank you to the businesses for allowing the collections. For any questions please contact Karl Horman at 724-259-0226. Thank you for your donations and support.
* * *
The Secret of the Crocus will be an in-depth audio-visual experience about Emily Dickinson’s gardening world. Come join in the celebration of spring on Saturday, March 12, from 1-3 p.m. This is a free program with no required registration.
The Great Discussions Group will meet Saturday, March 19, (usually the third Saturday of the month) at 10:30 a.m. This upcoming discussion will be diving into the National Foreign Policy Association’s Great Decisions 2022 program. You can find a copy of the book and all nine topics at the library; please ask staff for assistance. For more information on the program visit https://www.fpa.org/great_decisions/ This group is open to the public with it being asked of you to bring an open mind for a great discussion. If you are interested in attending virtually, call the library at 724-238-6451.
The chess tournament will happen Saturday, March 26, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Children in kindergarten through eighth grade are invited to compete for first- and second-place trophies in the junior (K-fourth grade) category and senior (fifth-eighth grade) divisions. Participants must be registered by Wednesday, March 23, at 5 p.m. Please bring a bagged lunch and if possible a standard chess set. Bring something to do quietly when there is a little down time, but we stress the quiet part so that those playing can concentrate. This is a drop-off event with caregivers picking up earlier than 2:30 p.m. depending on the approximate end time. Registration is currently open. For more information call the library at the above listed number. Best of luck to all participants!
* * *
Everyone’s favorite season is upon us, Fish Fry time! Plan your Friday meals accordingly and also support the local area’s organizations. It’s a win win.
Wilpen Volunteer Fire Co. will have their Lenten Fish Fry this year starting on the first Friday of Lent with doors opening at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Freezers are stocked and ready to provide you with the delicious hand-cut and breaded fried fish and baked with along with the favorites of haluski pierogi and shrimp. Call 724-238-7221 for questions and orders.
The 2022 Waterford Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department will have their to-go-only Friday Fish Fry dinners. All dinners include a choice of two sides, coleslaw, 1 dessert, roll/bun with sandwich. Call for prices and orders 724-238-5270.
The American Legion has their Fish Fry up and running. There’s a fish sandwich, coleslaw, choice of mac and cheese or authentic haluski, and a dessert. All buns and desserts are homemade. Dine in or takeout available and open to the public every Friday during Lent from 4-8 p.m. To place your order ahead of time call the Legion at 724-238-5525.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels is planning a Volunteer Appreciation Tea (that was canceled two years ago due to the pandemic). They have almost 100 volunteers, including drivers and kitchen help. Not one meal was missed being delivered during the pandemic, which is simply amazing. The special Tea is Sunday, May 15, at 2 p.m in the Heritage United Methodist Church meeting room. Please note if you have volunteered in some form to attend and give yourself a pat on the back.
* * *
Did you know that Ligonier has their own DAR Chapter? Daughters of the American Revolution is a lineage-based membership service organization for women who are directly descended from a person involved in the United State’s efforts toward independence. The nonprofit group passionately promotes historic preservation, education, and patriotism. For more information on the local chapter email, mamurty@outlook.com.
There is also a Children of the American Revolution Chapter as a part of the DAR Chapter. For more information please email Jennifer Gavin jennygavdar@yahoo.com.
* * *
If you know of anyone in the Ligonier Valley who would be eligible to receive the items from the Food Pantry please advise them to go to Holy Trinity Catholic Church on West Main Street in town. The Food Pantry is held on the Saturday after the third Friday of every month beginning at 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. This month’s Food Pantry will be held on Saturday, March 19. You may sign up then.
* * *
Fort Ligonier will remember General John Forbes, the fort’s forgotten hero with a special program on March 11 from 6:30 — 8 p.m. This is the anniversary of his passing in 1759. Register online https://www.eventbrite.com/e/general-john-forbes-a-remembrance-tickets-267598553477 or call the fort at 724-238-9701.
* * *
Chestnut Ridge 4-H Club started their 2022 season. Children ages 8-19 by Jan. 1, 2022, are eligible to join. Cloverbuds for ages 5-8 enjoy activities and projects available; there’s more to it than just animals. For other information please call or text Jane Guyer 412-554-2562.
The famous local Chestnut Ridge Community Center Square Dance is March 5 at 7-10 p.m. $5 admission for the fun and food available for purchase with a live band playing. All ages and skills available. For more information call Jane at the above number.
* * *
One day only, the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department will be at the Ligonier Township Municipal Building on Tuesday, March 22, from noon until 6 p.m. Get your gun permit applications and renewals. Grab your gun permit paperwork online at the county’s website to fill out ahead of time. Please wear a mask when you enter the building; they are required. Expect an extended wait with this event.
* * *
Mark those calendars for the Darlington Fire Hall Ladies Auxiliary Spring Vendor Show Saturday, April 30, from noon to 4 p.m. at the fire hall. There will be shopping, Chinese auction, food and fun. Grab your family and friends to enjoy the fun. If you wish to be a vendor please email or call Marissa mal81378@gmail.com or 724-875-5057.
* * *
As always looking ahead, the Free Museum Day will be back this year. If you’re like me you are beyond excited! Sunday, May 1, 2022; mark it down.
* * *
How lucky are we to have all of this happening in our own backyard!
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.