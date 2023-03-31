The Ligonier Valley Veterans Honor Guard is actively seeking new members from the Ligonier area. The Honor Guard provides ceremonial support during veterans and patriotic holidays as well as military honors for veteran funerals and dedications. Uniforms and equipment are provided. Member eligibility requirements: any veteran regardless of organization affiliation, Sons of the American Legion members, American Legion Riders members. Interested persons should contact Jim Tobias at 724-454-3012 or Carl Penrod at 724-771-8223.
***
Congrats to the winners of the Fairfield Boys Club Pinewood Derby: first place to Matthew Rummel; Powder Puff first place to Sophie Breegle; Best of Show to Skylar Wood; second place to Gabe Lenhart, and third place to Leeland Breegle. Thanks to all who helped out. If you’re interested in joining in the fun for the boys and their fathers/male figure please call Zach Breegle at 724-205-0699 for more information. They have a full list of activities planned and we all know their amazing sausage sandwiches at Fort Ligonier Days.
***
The Darlington VFC Easter Egg Sale is a tad different this year, but just as delicious as it ever was. The caramel-nut Easter eggs can be purchased at Ligonier Agway starting Saturday, March 25, during their regular business hours. Also available at the Darlington Fire Station 5-7 p.m. April 3. Orders are not being taken this year. Any questions call 724-454-1904. You better grab yours because they are so good and definitely will sell out!
***
It’s fish fry season. Happy Lent! Be sure to check out all the local spots that I’ve featured.
***
The next square dance at the Chestnut Ridge Community Center is 7-10 p.m. April 1. All are welcome even if you don’t know how to do si do or promenade. It’s a fun time for all!
***
Easter Egg Hunts
The Cook Township Community Center in Stahlstown has their Easter Party Saturday, April 1, starting at 1 p.m. Ages 0-12 are welcome for the visit from the Easter Bunny (parents may take pictures, games, an easter egg hunt, treats, and light lunch (for kids). Please bring your own basket or bag with you. Happy hopping.
Waterford United Methodist Church is having their Easter egg hunt April 1 at 10 a.m. for all children 12 and under to attend.
The Christian Church of Waterford has their Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 8, at 2 p.m. with Easter Bunny pictures and games. 856 Nature Run Road.
***
Tickets are now available for purchase to attend the very first LHS Inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame Dinner/Induction at the Barn of Ligonier Valley at 1 Springer Road (right beside the high school), Saturday, April 15, with hors d’oeuvres at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $60, mail only, reservations will be held at the door. There will not be any sales that day. Deadline for the reservations was March 28 because of the limited number available. Please make checks payable to Ligonier Valley High School, 40 Springer Road, Ligonier, PA 15658. With your check, please include your address, telephone number and email address. Any questions, contact Ligonier Valley High School, Athletic Department, 724-238-9531.
The district is so excited about this induction of people from the past and their achievements.
People have asked who the inductees are and here’s the list: 1968-1969 Laurel Valley boys basketball team (Andy Pahach); 1976 Ligonier Valley girls volleyball team (Winnie Lynn); Gerald Page, Laurel Valley football/baseball coach; Andrew Pahach, Laurel Valley basketball coach; Woodrow “Woody” Burkett, Laurel Valley 1958; John Chendy, Ligonier Valley 1978; Christine (Henderson) Denee, Ligonier Valley 2011; Christopher “Chris” Gessner, Ligonier Valley 1985; Robert “Bob” Giesey, Ligonier 1964; William “Bill” Golis, Laurel Valley 1956; Madysen “Mady” Grimm, Ligonier Valley 2013; Christy (Clark) Hajjar, Laurel Valley 1991; John “Bussy” Maier, Laurel Valley 1970, and Ryan Thiel, Ligonier Valley 2006.
***
Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond will hold a Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 21, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22. Shoppers will not only find new and used clothing for the entire family but numerous household items plus a variety of furniture. Takeout or dine-in lunch will be available both days. The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, Outreach Committee chair, noted that all proceeds benefit a wide variety of global missions.
***
Baseball season is here! The LYBSA Opening Day is April 29, at the Donaldson Fields with events starting at 8:30 a.m. and games going until 8 p.m. The delicious concession stand will be busy serving up the goods. We are very excited to have two locals assisting in the celebrations with first pitch and the singing of our national anthem. See you there!
***
The next school board meeting for the Ligonier Valley School District is Tuesday, April 11, please note the day change, at the Ligonier Valley High School auditorium. Come at 5:30 p.m. for the committee of the whole meeting and/or the 6:30 p.m. regular board meeting. See what the latest is in the school district. The subsequent meetings are May 8, June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9 and Nov. 13.
***
It’s the most wonderful time of the year...sub sales resume! The Ligonier Valley football program will be selling Marianna 14-inch subs (Italian flavor only onsite) April 15, May 13 and June 10. Can’t say I didn’t warn you. Get with your favorite football player and pre-order an Italian, turkey, all American or roast beef. This helps the players with their training expenses.
***
The new nonprofit, Ligonier Youth Inc. is officially official! Look for fundraisers in the near future. The organization was created to provide funding to the area’s youth who wish to participate in extracurricular activities, but are financially limited. They will be able to provide funding through direct grants to other local organizations or through individual scholarships. They need your help to make this dream a reality for so many of our youth. To inquire about helping, email Ligonieryouthinc@gmail.com. This is so very exciting to help those who wish to play a team sport, play an instrument, be a part of a club or dance, and the sky’s the limit.
Their first fundraiser is birdhouses made by a talented board member. This is the second round as the first sold out. There are currently four left. If you’re interested in purchasing, contact them at 724-259-0226. All proceeds go into the fund to provide the school district children with extracurricular activities being paid for that they otherwise would not be able to participate in. Donations are accepted as LYI is a registered nonprofit. Be sure to follow their Facebook page for the latest. Thank you for your support!
***
The Darlington Inn is taking orders for holiday rolls/bread; plain bread, poppyseed roll, nut roll, apricot roll, and raisin bread. Pickup date is April 5, and deadline to order is April 1.
***
The amazingly talented and entertaining ladies of the Hollow Tree Players will be performing “Cursed: A Tale of Sleeping Beauty,” written by our town’s beloved Melissa Zimmerman and directed by the born comedian Rita McKnight. Catch the performance Friday, April 28, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 29, at 1 p.m. at the Town Hall. Tickets are $5 at the door. All proceeds from the public performance go to Scarlett’s Warriors to help a local child in her fight against leukemia. You don’t want to ever miss their shows; it’s great for all ages!
***
One of my favorite local events is approaching, Free Museum Day, Sunday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. I remember when they first started hosting this, I have tried to never miss it. You can explore six Ligonier Valley museums including Antiochian Heritage Museum, Compass Inn Museum, Fort Ligonier, Ligonier Valley RailRoad Museum, Lincoln Highway Experience, and the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art for free! Grab the family and friends for a day filled with exploring. Trust me, even if you’ve been to them all before there’s always something to learn and see. What better way to explore the local museums than for free?
***
Wine, Whiskey, and Sweets Walk will tickle your taste buds Saturday, May 13, from 1-5 p.m. around town. Sample over 15 local wines, whiskeys and sweets. These walks are always a fun time to enjoy with a friend or two. Be sure to register and reserve your spot at https://ligoniervalleychamberofcommerce.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/nPeqbJxP?sourceTypeId=Website&mode=Attendee or pop into the Chamber at Town Hall to have some assistance or call 724-238-4200. Happy sipping!
***
If you were part of the LVHS Class of 1983 (I was only 1) they are looking for updated email and mailing addresses. There’s a ton of graduates they don’t have. Reach out if you are one to make sure that they have the right contact information for you. Email lvhs83@gmail.com with your information.
***
The Ligonier Lodge 331 F&AM will be hosting its second Sporting Clays Shoot June 24 at the Butler Creek Sporting Clays. Get your reservation before June 17 by contacting Damian Hart at 724-691-4338. An individual is $100, a team is $400, and just dinner only is $35. You get 100 birds, a cart included, and prime rib dinner (BYOB). Wish to sponsor this event? Inquire as there are $100 station sponsorships.
***
April showers bring lots of things!
***
Valley Views items may be emailed to: brshirey@gmail.com.
