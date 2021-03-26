Ligonier Valley Library (LVL) will be among libraries across the United States recognizing National Library Week, April 4-10, with the theme “Welcome to Your Library,” promoting the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building.
During the pandemic, LVL has been adapting by expanding resources and continuing to meet the needs of users through access to technology, multi-media content and educational programs.
The library offers the community access to more than 3,000 movies, five to 10 live virtual programs each month, 20 databases, more than 12,000 ebooks and 88,000 additional cataloged items.
Patrons can obtain online digital magazines with a library card, proactive library programing, including virtual discussion groups, children’s story times on Facebook, Beanstack Bookworm Challenge for teens plus Beanstack reading challenges for all ages.
This annual celebration highlights the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in strengthening communities.
Among the multiple Easter Egg hunts scheduled for Saturday, March 27, are:
- Community Wide Egg Hunt sponsored by Girl Scout Troop 90003, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Main Street, Mellon Park, St Clair Park and the Diamond, a fundraiser to purchase new children’s books for the Ligonier Valley Library, monetary donation, can be drop off at the library.
- Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art — Ligonier Valley, Route 711 South, 1 p.m., children of all ages, eggs hidden throughout the museum’s gardens and lawn, can exchange eggs for a wide variety of toys and treats.
- Stahlstown United Methodist Charge for toddlers to age 12, at 2 p.m. on the Flax Grounds, Route 711, Stahlstown.
- Laughlintown Christian Church, Route 30, 2 to 4 p.m. in the church parking lot
There are only two more Fridays, March 26, and Good Friday, that the Wilpen Volunteer Fire Department, located on Wilpen Road, will offer Lenten dinners.
The meals are takeout only due to COVID-19; there will be no phone orders and people must come to the hall to place and pick up your order.
The menu includes fried fish sandwich dinner or fried shrimp dinner with one side of your choice: french fries, haluski, mac and cheese or four pierogies.
Cost is $12 per dinner. Individual sides are available for purchase at $5 each. Cash or check only.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each Monday, free clothing and miscellaneous items are distributed at the First Church of the Brethren on Route 271 in Waterford. Come to the back entrance of the church.
Have a cup of coffee or tea while you browse; masks required.
The Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, West Main Street, will show “Nomadland,” an Amrican drama film, at 8 p.m. Friday, March 26, and Saturday, March 27, and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 28.
Chestnut Ridge Community Center, Route 259, Fairfield Township, will host a square dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 3, with a live band; no experience necessary.
Cost is $5 per person. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
Help support the community center by attending this fun event. For additional information, contact Jane Guyer 724-235-9793.
Powdermill Nature Reserve, located along Route 381 in Rector, will host a guided “Grown-Ups’ Nature Walk” starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10.
Registered participants, age 18 and up, will meet in the center’s atrium before heading outside to explore the beauty of spring.
Pre-registration of everyone in your party is required as space is limited. Face masks are required.
For additional information, call 724-593-6105 or https://carnegiemnh.org/visit-powdermill/
The Chestnut Ridge 4-H Club will hold it’s first meeting of the year at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, in the Chestnut Ridge Community Center, Route 259, Fairfield Township.
All youth over the age of 8 and not older than 18 years are welcome to join. The 4-H is an organization open to anyone that wants to learn more about their interests, explore new ones and develop the skills they need to create positive change in their lives and communities.
Masks and social distancing is required. For additional information, contact Jane Guyer at 412-554-2562.
Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at St. Michaels of the Valley Church, Route 381, Rector.
For additional information, contact the church office at 724-238-9411.
Fort Ligioner will hold a Spring Homeschool Day from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 20.
This is an experiential program created especially for homeschool and cyber school students, pre-K through 12th grade.
This 8-acre historic site, with an authentically reconstructed British Fort, French and Indian War museum, archaeological finds, art and rare exhibits, provides a place for homeschool student to learn about early American history.
Registration fee is $12 per person. For additional information, call 724-238-9701. Purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spring-homeschool-day-tickets-145502093679
The Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA) is conducting the third season of “Loyalhanna Turtle Watch,” asking everyone that sees a turtle to take a picture.
As temperatures warm up, turtles wake up and LWA would like to know where turtles are popping up throughout the Loyalhanna Creek Watershed. Download the free iNaturalist app on your phone and join the project.
Any turtle you come across (live, dead, adult, young, eggs, etc.) take a picture and upload it to the project site. A group of expert naturalists will help identify the species and keep track of the location and date.
For additional information about this community citizen-science project, contact Tammy Colt at loyalhannaturtlewatch@gmail.com.
Ligonier Valley YMCA Child Development is now enrolling for the fall 2021/2022 infant, toddler, preschool and pre-K school year.
Spaces will be limited, registration by Saturday, May 1, is greatly encouraged to secure your child’s enrollment. Part-time and full-time morning-only options are available for toddlers/pre-school, and full-time morning-only options are available for pre-K.
Extended hours are available for interested families.
For additional information or to register, contact the Y at 724-238-7580.
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the third annual “Wine, Whiskey & Sweets Walk” from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 8.
Tickets go on sale at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, through Eventbrite.
Cost is $25 per ticket.
No tickets will be sold the day of the event.
The winning soups entered in the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Soups On event include: first place — Duck Dumpling, Foggy Mountain Lodge & Restaurant; second place — San Marzano Tomato, Carol & Dave’s Roadhouse, and third place — Lemon Artichoke, Green Gables.
Town Hall and the Ligonier Township municipal offices will be closed on Good Friday, April 2.
