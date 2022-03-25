Ligonier Troops 372 and 1372 are selling Easter flowers and candy to raise funds for their summer camp and Scout outings. Enjoy the Agway flowers and O’Shea’s Candies for the annual curbside event. Order online at www.ligonierscouts.com now through March 30. Pick up at Valley Youth Network Barn on April 12. Local delivery available.
* * *
Darlington Volunteer Fire Co. members are taking orders for their delicious, not to be missed Easter eggs. Egg flavors and prices are caramel nut 1/2 pound — $7.50, 1 pound — $15 and peanut butter 1/2 pound — $7.50. Please contact a member or text/call (leave a message) Nikki at 724-454-1904 to place your order. Deadline for orders is March 26. Your support is always appreciated.
* * *
The local Book Drive sponsored by the Ligonier Lodge 331 F&AM will be collecting children’s books for the Champion Christian School, which includes the Ligonier, Donegal and Champion locations. New and slightly used books are appreciated for children up to 10 years old. The book drive is an annual event that runs from Feb. 25-April 2. Book donations are accepted at Fox’s Pizza Den of Ligonier, Fox’s Pizza Den of Seward, Ligonier Creamery, and Kelley Asset Management (132 W. Main St. #6, Ligonier). Thank you to the businesses for allowing the collections. For any questions, please contact Karl Horman at 724-259-0226. Thank you for your donations and support.
* * *
The chess tournament will happen Saturday, March 26, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Children in kindergarten through eighth grade are invited to compete for 1st- and 2nd-place trophies in the junior (K-fourth grade) category and senior (fifth-eighth grade) divisions. Participants had to be registered by Wednesday, March 23, at 5 p.m. Please bring a bagged lunch and if possible a standard chess set. Bring something to do quietly when there is a little down time, but we stress the quiet part so that those playing can concentrate. This is a drop-off event with caregivers picking up earlier than 2:30 p.m. depending on the approximate end time. For more information call the library at the above listed number. Best of luck to all participants!
* * *
Something fishy this way comes! Everyone’s favorite season is upon us, Fish Fry time! Plan your Friday meals accordingly and also support the local area’s organizations. It’s a win win.
Wilpen Volunteer Fire Co.’s Lenten Fish Fry started on the first Friday of Lent with doors opening at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Freezers are stocked and ready to provide you with the delicious hand-cut and breaded fried fish and baked with along with the favorites of haluski, pierogi and shrimp. Call 724-238-7221 for questions and orders.
The 2022 Waterford Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department will have their to-go-only Friday Fish Fry dinners. All dinners include a choice of two sides, coleslaw, one dessert, roll/bun with sandwich. Call 724-238-5270 for prices and orders.
The American Legion has their Fish Fry up and running.There’s a fish sandwich, coleslaw, choice of mac and cheese or authentic haluski, and a dessert. All buns and desserts are homemade. Dine-in or takeout available and open to the public every Friday during Lent from 4 to 8 p.m. To place your order ahead of time, call the Legion at 724-238-5525.
The VFW Fish Fry happens Fridays 5 to 8 p.m., dine-in or takeout. Call 724-238-4994 for your takeout orders. Open to the public with this week’s feature a blackened ahi tuna wrap basket served with fries and coleslaw. The ever-popular homemade pierogi, spaetzle-style haluski and coleslaw also will be on sale.
Fort Ligonier’s Summer Day Camp registration is open! This is a very popular camp with campers learning so much about 18th-century living. They explore the fort, play games, craft, and so much more. The highlight of the camp is “Dave’s game,” which you will just have to call and find out what it is, but I know since we have attended the camp. This camp is for kids who have completed K-6 grades. Space is limited so advance registration is required with scholarships available. June 13-17 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the fun happens.
The Ligonier Valley Historical Society and Compass Inn Museum has an opening for a full-time marketing and communications coordinator. The candidate needs excellent writing skills, social media and graphic design experience. View the job description at www.compassinn.org/careers and submit a cover letter, salary requirements, and resume to lvhscompassinn@gmail.com. Work right in the local history of our area.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels is planning a Volunteer Appreciation Tea (that was canceled two years ago due to the pandemic). They have almost 100 volunteers, including drivers and kitchen help. Not one meal was missed being delivered during the pandemic, which is simply amazing. The special Tea is Sunday, May 15, at 2 p.m in the Heritage United Methodist Church meeting room. Please note if you have volunteered in some form to attend and give yourself a pat on the back.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Association of Churches reminds the Ligonier community of the Ligonier Food Pantry that is held monthly at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on West Main Street. The Food Pantry is held under the auspices of the Westmoreland Food Bank. On the Saturday following the third Friday of the month beginning at 8 a.m. individuals may pick up their boxed items for the month. There are varieties of canned and boxed goods along with fresh vegetables and meat products. Stop by Saturday morning where the volunteers will happily register you for the Food Pantry. If eligible you will be able to receive your items that day. Do you know of someone that might benefit from the Food Pantry? If so, help them get to the Catholic church on Saturday, April 16. Thank you to all the volunteers that make this possible. If you’re interested in volunteering please show up before 8 a.m. and check in with the front desk volunteers. Many hands make light work.
* * *
Ready for some beach fun? Go to the Wicked Googly on Wednesday, March 30, in your beach attire to have some Ligonier Beach Trivia fun. Meet the Friends of Ligonier Beach and find out what’s going on at the beach. 6:30 p.m. the fun happens! There’s a prize for the best beach attire so grab those Hawaiian shirts, bikinis, coverups and surfer gear and show up. Hang tight.
The Spring Fling Vendor Event will have local small businesses for two days. Come to Champion Lakes to shop and eat. Saturday, April 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and see the Easter Bunny from noon to 2 p.m.
The locally famous Hollow Tree Players present “The Little Mermaid” written and directed by Melissa Zimmerman. Saturday, April 2, at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Town Hall you can enjoy the always entertaining and hilarious acting of the Hollow Tree Players. Tickets are $5 at the door with proceeds going to a local child in need. This is a kid-friendly performance with audience participation!
* * *
Kick your heels up at the Chestnut Ridge Community Center Square Dance. Everyone is welcome April 2 at 7 to 10 p.m. All skill levels are welcome for a good boot scootin’ time. Don’t be a square and have some fun.
The Fairfield Community Center’s Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for Sunday, April 3, at 3 p.m. at the West Fairfield Community Center. The big bunny will make an appearance too! Egg donations are being accepted, please contact Alysha, 724-420-1937.
* * *
Support the sophomore class by eating at Fox’s Pizza in Seward. April 4 be sure to place an order and support their fundraising by mentioning this.
* * *
Compass Inn will be holding a workshop to construct your own historically accurate shift that you can wear. They will walk you through the steps from beginning to end. The price for the class includes the materials for the lightweight linen which is suitable for everyday attire. This hands-on event is Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register for the event https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hands-on-history-sew-a-shift-tickets-266996663207?utm-campaign=socialandutm-content=attendeeshareandutm-medium=discoveryandutm-term=listingandutm-source=cpandaff=escb or call the Inn for assistance in registering.
* * *
Get those Easter baskets ready! The fifth annual Easter Egg Hunt at SAMA is hopping on April 9 at 1 p.m. Kindly RSVP at https://bit.ly/35NQhZg
Speaking of our lovely local museum, have you popped in to admire the masterpieces by the school children in the surrounding schools? There’s quite the talent on display.
* * *
Stretch your knowledge wings at the Powdermill Nature Reserve as they host an open house for the Avian Research Center on April 9 from 8 a.m. to noon. This event is a free behind-the-scenes event for people to watch bird banding and see how the researchers capture and band birds, and learn about what kinds of data that they gather. Visit the PARC’s flight tunnel and learn about how they study avian perception of glass, which if you’re like me this is useful since I get a lot of birds flying into my picture window. This will help glass manufacturers and building designers learn how to reduce bird-window collisions. Chat with scientists on staff and researchers about the projects that are happening at PARC. This is a weather-dependent event and will be canceled for several weather reasons. Drop in as there is no registration required.
* * *
The Christian Church of Waterford will have crafts, pictures with the Easter Bunny, and games along with an Easter egg hunt. Every bunny is welcome Saturday, April 16, at 1 p.m. Located at 856 Nature Run Road. Hop your way down.
* * *
Mark those calendars for the Darlington Fire Hall Ladies Auxiliary Spring Vendor Show Saturday, April 30, from noon to 4 p.m. at the fire hall. There will be shopping, Chinese auction, food and fun. Grab your family and friends to enjoy the fun. If you wish to be a vendor please email or call Marissa mal81378@gmail.com or 724-875-5057.
* * *
As always looking ahead, the Free Museum Day will be back this year. If you’re like me, you are beyond excited! Sunday, May 1, mark it down.
* * *
Happy spring!
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
