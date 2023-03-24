The Darlington VFC Easter Egg Sale is a tad different this year, but just as delicious as it ever was. The caramel-nut Easter eggs can be purchased at Ligonier Agway starting Saturday, March 25, during their regular business hours. Also available at the Darlington Fire Station 5-7 p.m. April 3. Orders are not being taken this year. Any questions call 724-454-1904. You better grab yours because they are so good and definitely will sell out!
* * *
It’s fish fry season. Happy Lent! Be sure to check out all the local spots that I’ve featured.
* * *
Are you ready to do Over The Hill? I’m not calling you old! The 5K, Obstacles, and Mud event is Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with the start at The Watershed Farm. Registration and more info can be found at https://oth2023.eventbrite.com.
* * *
Meet-and-greet March 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cook Township Community Center during their indoor/outdoor flea market and bake sale. Meet the school board director candidates: Robert Fryman, Matt Kaufman, Joe Vella, Gary Steffey and John Kenyon. Ask those questions and find out why they are running and where they stand on topics.
Look for popup meet-and-greets with Maureen Ittig who is also running for a school board director position. She is ready to chat and have you get to know her.
* * *
The Cook Township Community Center will be hosting an Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market & Bake Sale Saturday, March 25, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. $10 pre-paid reserved space with table provided (call Pat at 724-238-2630) and $15 with table if not reserved (on day of sale). Food available to purchase from Community Center Kitchen. Come shop and or sell your own treasures.
* * *
Our local Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. 1 is holding a 33-panel blood test Saturday, March 25, from 6:30-9:30 a.m., at Ligonier Town Hall through Excela Health. Registration closes March 24. You must register for this. Contact the Excela Health Call Center at 1-877-771-1234 to register. Starting cost is $55 with add-ons available.
* * *
Tickets are now available for purchase to attend the very first LHS Inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame Dinner/Induction at the Barn of Ligonier Valley at 1 Springer Road (right beside the high school). Saturday, April 15, with hors d’oeuvres at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $60, mail only, reservations will be held at the door. There will not be any sales that day. Deadline for the reservations is March 28 because of the limited number available. Please make checks payable to Ligonier Valley High School, 40 Springer Road, Ligonier, PA 15658. With your check, please include your address, telephone number and email address. Any questions, contact Ligonier Valley High School, Athletic Department, 724-238-9531.
The district is so excited about this induction of people from the past and their achievements.
People have asked who the inductees are and here’s the list: 1968-1969 Laurel Valley boys basketball team (Andy Pahach); 1976 Ligonier Valley girls volleyball team (Winnie Lynn); Gerald Page, Laurel Valley football/baseball coach; Andrew Pahach, Laurel Valley basketball coach; Woodrow “Woody” Burkett, Laurel Valley 1958; John Chendy, Ligonier Valley 1978; Christine (Henderson) Denee, Ligonier Valley 2011; Christopher “Chris” Gessner, Ligonier Valley 1985; Robert “Bob” Giesey, Ligonier 1964; William “Bill” Golis, Laurel Valley 1956; Madysen “Mady” Grimm, Ligonier Valley 2013; Christy (Clark) Hajjar, Laurel Valley 1991; John “Bussy” Maier, Laurel Valley 1970, and Ryan Thiel, Ligonier Valley 2006.
* * *
The next square dance at the Chestnut Ridge Community Center is 7-10 p.m. April 1. All are welcome even if you don’t know how to do si do or promenade. It’s a fun time for all!
* * *
Baseball season will be soon! The LYBSA Opening Day is April 29, at the Donaldson Fields. Stay tuned for more information.
* * *
The next school board meeting for the Ligonier Valley School District is Tuesday, April 11, please note the day change, at the Ligonier Valley High School auditorium. Come at 5:30 p.m. for the committee of the whole meeting and/or the 6:30 p.m. regular board meeting. See what the latest is in the school district. The subsequent meetings are May 8, June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9 and Nov. 13.
* * *
It’s the most wonderful time of the year...sub sales resume! The Ligonier Valley football program will be selling Marianna 14-inch subs (Italian flavor only onsite) April 15, May 13 and June 10. Can’t say I didn’t warn you. Get with your favorite football player and pre-order an Italian, turkey, all American or roast beef. This helps the players with their training expenses.
* * *
The new nonprofit, Ligonier Youth Inc. is officially official! Look for fundraisers in the near future. The organization was created to provide funding to the area’s youth who wish to participate in extracurricular activities, but are financially limited. They will be able to provide funding through direct grants to other local organizations or through individual scholarships. They need your help to make this dream a reality for so many of our youth. To inquire about helping, email Ligonieryouthinc@gmail.com. This is so very exciting to help those who wish to play a team sport, play an instrument, be a part of a club or dance, and the sky’s the limit.
Their first fundraiser is birdhouses made by a talented board member. This is the second round as the first sold out. There are currently four left. If you’re interested in purchasing, contact them at 724-259-0226. All proceeds go into the fund to provide the school district children with extracurricular activities being paid for that they otherwise would not be able to participate in. Donations are accepted as LYI is a registered nonprofit. Be sure to follow their Facebook page for the latest. Thank you for your support!
* * *
Easter Egg Hunts
The Cook Township Community Center in Stahlstown has their Easter Party Saturday, April 1, starting at 1 p.m. Ages 0-12 are welcome for the visit from the Easter Bunny (parents may take pictures, games, an easter egg hunt, treats, and light lunch (for kids). Please bring your own basket or bag with you. Happy hopping.
Waterford United Methodist Church is having their Easter egg hunt April 1 at 10 a.m. for all children 12 and under to attend.
The Christian Church of Waterford has their Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 8, at 2 p.m. with Easter Bunny pictures and games. 856 Nature Run Road.
* * *
The Darlington Inn is taking orders for holiday rolls/bread; plain bread, poppyseed roll, nut roll, apricot roll, and raisin bread. Pickup date is April 5, and deadline to order is April 1.
* * *
The amazingly talented and entertaining ladies of the Hollow Tree Players will be performing “Cursed: A Tale of Sleeping Beauty,” written by our town’s beloved Melissa Zimmerman and directed by the born comedian Rita McKnight. Catch the performance Friday, April 28, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 29, at 1 p.m. at the Town Hall. Tickets are $5 at the door. All proceeds from the public performance go to Scarlett’s Warriors to help a local child in her fight against leukemia. You don’t want to ever miss their shows; it’s great for all ages!
* * *
If you were part of the LVHS Class of 1983 (I was only 1) they are looking for updated email and mailing addresses. There’s a ton of graduates they don’t have. Reach out if you are one to make sure that they have the right contact information for you. Email lvhs83@gmail.com with your information.
* * *
The Ligonier Lodge 331 F&AM will be hosting its second Sporting Clays Shoot June 24 at the Butler Creek Sporting Clays. Get your reservation before June 17 by contacting Damian Hart at 724-691-4338. An individual is $100, a team is $400, and just dinner only is $35. You get 100 birds, a cart included, and prime rib dinner (BYOB). Wish to sponsor this event? Inquire as there are $100 station sponsorships.
* * *
In like a lamb, out like a lion? We shall see.
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to: brshirey@gmail.com.
