Celebrate the Easter season in Ligonier by attending an Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 4, on the Diamond.
The Rev. Frank Hodges of Heritage United Methodist Church and the Rev. Christine Doren of the Stahlstown United Methodist Charge will lead the service. Live music will be performed by the CCW Praise Band from the Christian Church of Waterford.
Coffee and doughnuts will be available in Heritage’s Fellowship Hall following the service. Remember to stay safe by wear a mask and practice social distancing.
* * *
Covenant Presbyterian Church will hold an outdoor Easter Service at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 4, at Ligonier Camp and Conference Center, Route 711 North, under the large outdoor pavilion.
Bring your own lawn chair, a few chairs will be available. Wear a mask and be certain to dress comfortable for the weather.
* * *
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, West Main Street, will have an outdoor Easter Service on the church lawn at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 4, rain or shine, dress according.
* * *
Lenten dinners continue to be available for pick up from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, at the Wilpen Volunteer Fire Department, located on Wilpen Road.
The meals are takeout only due to COVID-19; there will be no phone orders and people must come to the hall to place and pick up your order.
The menu includes fried fish sandwich dinner or fried shrimp dinner with one side of your choice: french fries, haluski, mac and cheese or four pierogies.
Cost is $12 per dinner. Individual sides are available for purchase at $5 each. Cash or check only.
* * *
An indoor “Flea Market & Bake Sale” will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, March 20, in the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown.
Food will be available for purchase from the center’s kitchen.
* * *
Last March, Ligonier Valley BPW planned to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the organization’s chartering by Ina Smithley, but due to the beginning of COVID-19, they were unable to celebrate at that time.
A small celebration was held in August and Ligonier Borough Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas presented a proclamation stating that the week of March 22 to March 26. 2021, would be Ligonier Valley Business and Professional Women’s Week in Ligonier.
A Virtual Luxury Bash is scheduled on Sunday, March 21, at Carol & Dave’s to kick-off the week.
There are plans to start canvassing the town, during the week, to present the merchants and others with a small token of appreciation for the 20 great years that the Ligonier Valley BPW has experienced in this community.
* * *
An open house for Champion Christian Preschool-Ligonier Campus, located in the lower level of Calvary United Methodist Church, corner of East Church and North St Clair streets, was announced as follows: 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 25, and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 29.
* * *
Stop by the Ligonier Valley Library Children’s Department and get a pre-school storytime packet containing a few items like a craft project and book you can use to join in on the Facebook Live Storytime all about Easter.
These packets are geared for children 3 to 5 years old only, but anyone can watch storytime starting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 24.
Activities include: reading a story or two, playing a fun game, a song or rhyme and working on a craft together.
For additional information, contact Heather Oates, children’s librarian, or Bobbi McDowell, children’s department desk clerk, at 724-238-6451 or go to https://www.facebook.com/ligoniervalleylibrary
* * *
A Community Wide Egg Hunt, sponsored by Girl Scout Troop 90003, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, March 27, and April 3.
Scouts will hide 500 Easter eggs throughout the community on Main Street, Mellon Park, St Clair Park and the Diamond. Participants can start where ever they like, but are reminded to leave some eggs for others to find. All participants are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines.
To earn their bronze award, the Troops Junior Scouts are providing this fundraising egg hunt as a way to purchase new children’s books for the Ligonier Valley Library.
To assist them in this endeavor, Scouts are requesting that participants make a monetary donation, which can be dropped off at the library.
* * *
Spring into golf at the Ligonier Valley YMCA, West Church Street, starting Tuesday, March 23, and continuing for six Tuesdays from 6 to 7 p.m.
A sport-specific fitness and fundamental refresher, it includes range and course work.
The first three sessions will be held in the Y’s aerobics room, and the last three at the Ligonier Country Club’s driving range.
Cost is members $70 and non-members $99. For additional information, call the Y at 724-238-7580
* * *
A virtual “Seven Years’ War Symposium,” the gathering of international scholars, will be hosted by Fort Ligonier from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27.
The theme, “The Global Art of War,” will feature speakers from across the country who will present an array of topics such as immigration, military material culture and the British Navy.
Access link will be sent prior to the event. The presentations will be pre-recorded and released a week before the panel discussion.
Speakers include: Jonathan Abel, Ph.D., “The Military Enlightenment”; Daniel A. Baugh, Ph.D., “Naval capability, protection of trade, and the financing of 18th-century wars”; Matthew Keagle, Ph.D., “Un empire de choses militaires: Sourcing the French Army”; Sascha Möbius, Ph.D., “The Prussian Army in the Seven Years War”; and Jack Weaver, A Poor Lieutenant: Military Service, Immigration, and Patronage in Eighteenth Century America.”
For additional information and the cost, call 724-238-9701 or visit https://www.fortligonier.org/event/seven-years-war-symposium-the-soldier/.
* * *
The “Native Plant Sale” held by Ligonier Valley Historical Society and Penguin Court, a Preserve of Brandywine Conservancy, will occur from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Compass Inn Museum, Laughlintown.
As of now, this event is pre-order and scheduled pickup only. If COVID-19 restrictions change before May 8, there is a possibility of an in-person sale.
All pre-orders are due no later than April 30. To receive a catalog and order form, call 724-238-6818 or email at info@compassinn.org.
* * *
Penn State Master Gardeners of Westmoreland County’s hotline opens Thursday, April 1, and continues until Oct. 31.
The garden hotline is a free service offered through the Penn State Extension office to help Westmoreland County residents with gardening questions and concerns.
There are two ways to contact them: email at westmorelandmg@psu.edu. Attach to your email inquiry any digital photos for plant or insect identification.
For additional information, leave a message at 724-858-4045 with your name, phone number, question and email address.
* * *
The Ligonier Township Supervisors will hold a workshop at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, in the municipal complex, Route 711.
The meeting will be available on Zoom.
A limited number of residents can attend in-person. Masks are required.
To attend in-person or remotely, contact Jim Nieusma before 2 p.m. the day of the meeting jnieusma@ligoniertownship.com or call 724-238-2725, ext. 116.
* * *
The Ligonier Borough Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 23, in Town Hall, was canceled for lack of an agenda.
* * *
The Ligonier Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, in the municipal complex, Route 711.
The meeting will be available on Zoom. A limited number of residents can attend in-person. Masks are required.
To attend in-person or remotely, contact Jim Nieusma before 3:30 p.m. the day of the meeting jnieusma@ligoniertownship.com or call 724-238-2725. ext. 116.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
