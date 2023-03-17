Oh brother! Enjoy some Peanuts fun with the Ligonier Valley High School in “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.” Catch a performance March 17 and 18, at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for senior citizens and students. Support the local arts.
* * *
It’s fish fry season. Happy Lent! I’ll feature a different one each week. Want yours included, shoot a message. Enjoy fishing.
The Ligonier American Legion Post 267 will have lunch and dinner Friday, March 17, from noon to 6 p.m. If you want lunch, text 724-689-7130. Fish sandwich dinner includes coleslaw, one side and dessert for $15; seafood lasagna or regular lasagna with coleslaw, roll and dessert $15; Irish stew over mashed potatoes with a roll and dessert $15; one pint Irish stew $5 with mini bread; choices for sides are haluski, mac and cheese, and coleslaw, and dessert choices are Irish chocolate cake with Irish baileys buttercream icing, white cake with baileys buttercream, mint or regular gobs, and shamrock cookies.
Any questions call 724-689-7130.
Ligonier American Legion Post 267 has a St. Patrick’s Day Dance Friday, March 17, from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
* * *
Baseball tryouts for the Ligonier Youth Baseball Softball Association baseball season are this Sunday, March 19, at the Ligonier Valley High School gym. Enter through the back doors.
Batter up! The Ligonier Youth Baseball Softball Association (LYBSA) spring baseball/softball registration is open online. The board has been working hard to plan an exciting new season with some added benefits. There will be Tee-Ball (6U), Baseball Rookies (8U), Softball (8U) ages 6-8, Baseball Minors (10U), Softball (10U) ages 9-10, Baseball Majors (12U), Softball ages 11-14. Go to www.ligonierybsa.org to find more information and to register. Any questions email ligonierybsa@gmail.com. If cost is a concern please don’t hesitate to reach out. All our youth should have the chance to play baseball/softball.
* * *
The next school board meeting for the Ligonier Valley School District is April 11, at the Ligonier Valley High School auditorium. Come at 5:30 p.m. for the committee of the whole meeting and/or the 6:30 p.m. regular board meeting. See what the latest is in the school district. The subsequent meetings are May 8, June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9 and Nov. 13.
* * *
It’s the most wonderful time of the year...sub sales resume! The Ligonier Valley football program will be selling Marianna 14-inch subs (Italian flavor only onsite) April 15, May 13 and June 10. Can’t say I didn’t warn you. Get with your favorite football player and pre-order an Italian, turkey, all American or roast beef. This helps the players with their training expenses.
* * *
St. James Lutheran Church at 300 W. Main St. will hold Lenten services on Wednesday evenings, March 22 and 29, at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to a Simple Supper (soup and salad) at 5:45 p.m. prior to the service.
* * *
Are you ready to do Over The Hill? I’m not calling you old! The 5K, Obstacles, and Mud event is Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with the start at The Watershed Farm. Registration and more info can be found at https://oth2023.eventbrite.com.
* * *
The Ligonier Country Market is in search of a mascot for the children’s program. The gig is a part-time job on Saturdays (Memorial Day-Labor Day). For more details call Cari at 724-858-7894. Must be 14 years old or a parent must be with you at all times. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to noon. Males and females are invited to apply.
* * *
The new nonprofit, Ligonier Youth Inc. is officially official! Look for fundraisers in the near future. The organization was created to provide funding to the area’s youth who wish to participate in extracurricular activities, but are financially limited. They will be able to provide funding through direct grants to other local organizations or through individual scholarships. They need your help to make this dream a reality for so many of our youth. To inquire about helping, email Ligonieryouthinc@gmail.com. This is so very exciting to help those who wish to play a team sport, play an instrument, be a part of a club or dance, and the sky’s the limit.
* * *
Everybody loves a good spaghetti dinner. Ligonier Valley Wrestling will host a spaghetti dinner 4-7 p.m. March 18. The admission is $10 for dine in or takeout, there will be a basket raffle and a 50/50 at Holy Trinity. To purchase tickets contact Nicole at 724-953-3057.
* * *
The Cook Township Community Center will be hosting an Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market & Bake Sale Saturday, March 25, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. $10 pre-paid reserved space with table provided (call Pat at 724-238-2630) and $15 with table if not reserved (on day of sale). Food available to purchase from Community Center Kitchen. Come shop and or sell your own treasures.
* * *
The Cook Township Community Center in Stahlstown has their Easter Party scheduled for Saturday, April 1, starting at 1 p.m. Ages 0-12 are welcome for the visit from the Easter Bunny (parents may take pictures, games, an Easter egg hunt, treats, and light lunch (for kids). Please bring your own basket or bag with you. Happy hopping.
* * *
Our local Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. 1 is holding a 33-panel blood test Saturday, March 25, from 6:30-9:30 a.m., at Ligonier Town Hall through Excela Health. Registration closes March 24. You must register for this. Contact the Excela Health Call Center at 1-877-771-1234 to register. Starting cost is $55 with add-ons available.
* * *
Meet-and-greet March 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cook Township Community Center during their indoor/outdoor flea market and bake sale. Meet the school board director candidates: Robert Fryman, Matt Kaufman, Joe Vella, Gary Steffey and John Kenyon. Ask those questions and find out why they are running and where they stand on topics.
Look for popup meet-and-greets with Maureen Ittig who is also running for a school board director position. She is ready to chat and have you get to know her.
* * *
The Darlington Inn is taking orders for holiday rolls/bread; plain bread, poppyseed roll, nut roll, apricot roll, and raisin bread. Pickup date is April 5, and deadline to order is April 1.
* * *
Mark those calendars for the Ligonier Valley School District Athletics Hall of Fame Induction April 15 starting at 5:30 p.m. at The Barn. The district is so excited about this induction of people from the past and their achievements.
* * *
The amazingly talented and entertaining ladies of the Hollow Tree Players will be performing “Cursed: A Tale of Sleeping Beauty,” written by our town’s beloved Melissa Zimmerman and directed by the born comedian Rita McKnight. Catch the performance Friday, April 28, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 29, at 1 p.m. at the Town Hall. Tickets are $5 at the door. All proceeds from the public performance go to Scarlett’s Warriors to help a local child in her fight against leukemia. You don’t want to ever miss their shows; it’s great for all ages!
* * *
If you were part of the LVHS Class of 1983 (I was only 1) they are looking for updated email and mailing addresses. There’s a ton of graduates they don’t have. Reach out if you are one to make sure that they have the right contact information for you. Email lvhs83@gmail.com with your information.
* * *
The Ligonier Lodge 331 F&AM will be hosting its second Sporting Clays Shoot June 24 at the Butler Creek Sporting Clays. Get your reservation before June 17 by contacting Damian Hart at 724-691-4338. An individual is $100, a team is $400, and just dinner only is $35. You get 100 birds, a cart included, and prime rib dinner (BYOB). Wish to sponsor this event? Inquire as there are $100 station sponsorships.
* * *
March, march, march along.
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to: brshirey@gmail.com.
