The Ligonier Valley Library continues to use Beanstack to bring interactive reading challenges and discussion groups to patrons. Visit the library’s Beanstack landing page, register, join one or more challenges and start tracking your reading minutes and participating in some fun activity challenges.
These can be anything from learning more about something, going on a virtual field trip, reading a specific book to attending a virtual or in-person library program.
A brand new feature of Beanstack is the ability to challenge your friends. Find your special code, send it to your friends, and see who can read the most minutes over the next month or year.
Keep the Beanstack app updated to see the newest features. The library staff is ready to assist you, call 724-238-6451 or stop in.
There are challenges for all ages and more challenges will be coming soon. Currently available are Spring into Reading, Teen Bookworm and Death in the Beanstack.
Visit https://ligonierlibrary.beanstack.org/ to learn more and to get started on your 2021 reading adventure.
* * *
Visit the RK Mellon Elementary (RKM) and Laurel Valley Elementary (LVE) home pages for information and an online survey to begin the process of registering your child for K3/K4 or Kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year.
For additional information, call RKM 724-238-6335, LVE 724-235-2723 or visit https://www.lvsd.k12.pa.us/
* * *
Lenten dinners continue to be available for pick up from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, at the Wilpen Volunteer Fire Department, located on Wilpen Road.
The meals are takeout only due to COVID-19; there will be no phone orders and people must come to the hall to place and pick up your order.
The menu includes fried fish sandwich dinner or fried shrimp dinner with one side of your choice: french fries, haluski, mac and cheese or four pierogies.
Cost is $12 per dinner. Individual sides are available for purchase at $5 each. Cash or check only.
* * *
In response to the unprecedented challenges of this school year, the deadline to enter the Ligonier Valley Writers (LVW) 30th annual Student Poetry Contest was extended one week to Thursday, March 18.
There are 30 cash prizes and no entry fees. Prizes in each of nine categories, from haiku to rhymed forms, are as follows: first $25, second $20, and third $15. For the best of the best in each grade group, now known as the Naccaratto Award, sponsored by LVW member Michele Jones, each of the three winners will receive $30.
Homeschoolers are welcome. The entry form and contest rules are at www.LVWonline.org. You can also read 2020’s winning poems on the website.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Library Children’s Department will host a Facebook Live Preschool Storytime all about Easter starting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 24.
This is geared towards children ages 3 to 5, but all ages are welcome. Activities include: reading a story or two, playing a fun game, a song or rhyme and working on a craft together.
The week prior to the event, you can pick up a preschool storytime packet, for children ages 3 to 5, that will be used during the program. One packet per family while supplies last.
For additional information, contact Heather Oates, children’s librarian, or Bobbi McDowell, children’s department desk clerk, at 724-238-6451 or visit https://www.facebook.com/ligoniervalleylibrary
* * *
“Attracting Bluebirds and Why It’s Important” will be the topic of Powdermill Nature Reserve’s virtual lecture from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.
Not very long ago, Eastern Bluebird populations were in decline. Thanks to many dedicated lovers of nature, they are doing much better. Can this improvement be sustained? Explore the bluebird’s history in Pennsylvania, their uncertain future, and what you can do to help.
Pre-registration is required as space is limited. All ages welcome. For additional information or to register, call 724-593-6105 or visit https://carnegiemnh.org/event/attracting-bluebirds/
Stahlstown United Methodist Charge will host a Community Easter Egg Hunt, for toddlers to age 12, at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, on the Flax Grounds, Route 711, Stahlstown.
* * *
Laughlintown Christian Church, Route 30, plans an Easter EGGstravaganza from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 27, in the church parking lot
There will be Easter games, fun activities, crafts and treats. Activity stations will be socially distanced with masks required by all attending.
* * *
Forbes State Forest reports that Linn Run Road and Hickory Flats Road are now open to traffic.
* * *
Ligonier Borough has scheduled Spring Dumpster Days, for Ligonier Borough residents only, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 23, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24, at the public works garage on Bunger Street.
Cost is $10 per pick-up truck load and $5 per car load. An ID required.
Absolutely no paint, pressurized cans, hazardous materials, items containing dirt, concrete blocks, plaster, fiberglass insulation, shingles, household garbage, broken glass and grass clippings will be accepted.
The borough will take electronics, TVs, intact computer equipment refrigerant-containing appliances at $20 per unit, and passenger/light truck tires for $ 3 off rim and $ 4 on rim.
* * *
Ligonier Township has scheduled Spring Dumpster Day, for township residents only, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24, at the township municipal building.
To maintain social distancing and protect everyone’s health and safety, residents will need to select a time and pre-register an appointment by contacting Tracy Legato, administrative assistant, 724-238-2725, ext 111, or email Tlegato@ligoniertownship.com between now and close of business on Friday, April 23. If your time is not available, you will be contacted.
Unless an all clear comes from Gov. Tom Wolf, the event will be largely self-serve. Residents will need to pull up and empty their own items into the trash receptacles.
Public works employees will be present with machinery for large items and will provide limited assistance for the disabled.
Charges for tires or items with Freon, such air conditioners or freezers, have not yet been determined. They will be announced after the township finds out the disposal fee.
Form of payment is checks only; cash will not be accepted.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board, Tuesday, March 16, canceled for lack of an agenda, and Ligonier Township Municipal Authority, 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, in the municipal complex.
* * *
Remember to spring forward an hour for Daylight Saving Time (DST) this weekend. You can officially turn your clock ahead one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday, March. 14, or unofficially at bedtime Saturday and not interrupt your one hour less night’s sleep.
The intent of DST is to use more natural daylight and save energy. Benjamin Franklin first proposed the concept in 1784. George Vernon Hudson, an entomologist from New Zealand, proposal a hour shift in 1895. The town of Thunder Bay in Ontario, Canada, implemented it in 1908, and Germany, on April 30, 1916, became the first country in the world to use DST on a national level.
In the US, “Fast Time,” was first introduced in 1918. During World War I and II, DST, in the USA was referred to as “War Time.” After the surrender of Japan in mid-August 1945, the time zones were relabeled “Peace Time.”
From 1945 to 1966, there were no uniform rules for DST. The Uniform Time Act of 1966 was established, granting U.S. states the ability to opt out
For additional details on DST history, visit https://www.timeanddate.com/time/us/daylight-saving-usa.html.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.