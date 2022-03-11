The Ligonier Valley junior class is holding a Spirit Night Fundraiser at Chick-fil-A. Grab your favorites on Friday, March 11, to help support the LVHS junior class. Make sure you tell the order taker that you’re there to support them. They will earn a percentage of every sale. Pass the word along to your friends and family! This is at the Eastgate Plaza Chick-fil-A.
* * *
Fort Ligonier will remember Gen. John Forbes, the fort’s forgotten hero, with a special program on March 11 from 6:30 — 8 p.m. This is the anniversary of his passing in 1759. Register online https://www.eventbrite.com/e/general-john-forbes-a-remembrance-tickets-267598553477 or call the fort at 724-238-9701. Will you be there to remember?
* * *
The local Cub Scouts Pack 370 is selling Marianna Subs and Pizza to raise funds for its camps and events. Find a Cub Scout to place your order before March 28 with subs being delivered April 9. Support your Scouts.
Ligonier Troops 372 and 1372 are selling Easter flowers and candy to raise funds for their summer camp and Scout outings. Enjoy the Agway flowers and O’Shea’s Candies for the annual curbside event. Order online at www.ligonierscouts.com now through March 30. Pick up at Valley Youth Network barn on April 12. Local delivery available.
* * *
The local Book Drive sponsored by the Ligonier Lodge 331 F&AM will be collecting children’s books for the Champion Christian School, which includes the Ligonier, Donegal and Champion locations. New and slightly used books are appreciated for children up to 10 years old. The book drive is an annual event that runs from Feb. 25-April 2. Book donations are accepted at Fox’s Pizza Den of Ligonier, Fox’s Pizza Den of Seward, Ligonier Creamery and Kelley Asset Management (132 W. Main St. #6, Ligonier). Thank you to the businesses for allowing the collections. For any questions please contact Karl Horman at 724-259-0226. Thank you for your donations and support.
* * *
Good news for fans of the Darlington Inn. They will be open on Saturdays only in March. As always check its Facebook page for any schedule changes or call 724-238-7831 to check.
* * *
Pleasant Grove UMC will have their Chicken and Biscuit Dinner March 19 from 4-7 p.m. This is a takeout only event at Cook Township Community Center. The meal includes biscuits, chicken and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce and chocolate/white cake. Adults are $7 and children are $4 with children under 3 free.
* * *
Meet & Greet with Daniel the Golden Retriever and purchase his book on site to have it signed. Check out the furry celebrity at Paws on Main on Sunday, March 20, from 1-4 p.m.
* * *
Ligonier Valley Library presents “The Secret of the Crocus,” an in-depth audio-visual experience about Emily Dickinson’s gardening world. Come join in the celebration of spring on Saturday, March 12, from 1-3 p.m. This is a free program with no required registration.
The Great Discussions Group will meet Saturday, March 19, (usually the third Saturday of the month) at 10:30 a.m. This upcoming discussion will be diving into the National Foreign Policy Association’s Great Decisions 2022 program. You can find a copy of the book and all nine topics at the library; please ask staff for assistance. For more information on the program visit https://www.fpa.org/great_decisions/ This group is open to the public with it being asked of you to bring an open mind for a great discussion. If you are interested in attending virtually, call the library at 724-238-6451.
The chess tournament will happen Saturday, March 26, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Children in kindergarten through eighth grade are invited to compete for 1st- and 2nd-place trophies in the junior (K-fourth-grade) category and senior (fifth-eighth-grade) divisions. Participants must be registered by Wednesday, March 23, at 5 p.m. Please bring a bagged lunch and if possible a standard chess set. Bring something to do quietly when there is a little down time, but we stress the quiet part so that those playing can concentrate. This is a drop-off event with caregivers picking up earlier than 2:30 depending on the approximate end time. Registration is currently open. For more information call the library at the above listed number. Best of luck to all participants!
* * *
Something fishy this way comes! OK, OK, but you can’t hate me because everyone’s favorite season is upon us, Fish Fry time! Plan your Friday meals accordingly and also support the local area’s organizations. It’s a win win.
Wilpen Volunteer Fire Co. will have its Lenten Fish Fry this year starting on the first Friday of Lent with doors opening at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Freezers are stocked and ready to provide you with the delicious hand-cut and breaded fried fish and baked with along with the favorites of haluski, pierogi and shrimp. Call 724-238-7221 for questions and orders.
The 2022 Waterford Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department will have its to-go-only Friday Fish Fry dinners. All dinners include a choice of two sides, coleslaw, one dessert, roll/bun with sandwich. Call for prices and orders, 724-238-5270.
The American Legion has its Fish Fry up and running.There’s a fish sandwich, coleslaw, choice of mac and cheese or authentic haluski, and a dessert. All buns and desserts are homemade. Dine-in or takeout available and open to the public every Friday during Lent from 4-8 p.m. To place your order ahead of time call the Legion at 724-238-5525.
The VFW Fish Fry happens Fridays 5-8 p.m. Dine in or takeout. Call for your takeout orders, 724-238-4994. Open to the public with this week’s feature a blackened ahi tuna wrap basket served with fries and coleslaw. The ever- popular homemade pierogi, spaetzle-style haluski and coleslaw.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels is planning a Volunteer Appreciation Tea (that was canceled two years ago due to the pandemic). They have almost 100 volunteers, including drivers and kitchen help. Not one meal was missed being delivered during the pandemic, which is simply amazing. The special tea is Sunday, May 15, at 2 p.m. in the Heritage United Methodist Church meeting room. Please note if you have volunteered in some form to attend and give yourself a pat on the back.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Association of Churches reminds the Ligonier community of the Ligonier Food Pantry held monthly at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on West Main Street. The Food Pantry is held under the auspices of the Westmoreland Food Bank. On the Saturday following the third Friday of the month beginning at 8 a.m. individuals may pick up their boxed items for the month. There are varieties of canned and boxed goods along with fresh vegetables and meat products. Stop by Saturday morning where the volunteers will happily register you for the Food Pantry. If eligible you will be able to receive your items that day. Do you know of someone who might benefit from the Food Pantry? If so, help them get to the Catholic church on Saturday, March 19! Thank you to all the volunteers who make this possible. If you’re interested in volunteering please show up before 8 a.m. and check in with the front-desk volunteers. Many hands make light work.
* * *
Chestnut Ridge 4-H Club started its 2022 season. Children ages 8-19 by Jan. 1, 2022, are eligible to join. Cloverbuds for ages 5-8 enjoy activities and projects available; there’s more to it than just animals. For more information please call or text Jane Guyer, 412-554-2562.
* * *
Ever play the game Wingspan? Powdermill Nature Reserve is hosting a game night to learn and play the award-winning game. Friday, March 18, at 6:30 p.m. bird lovers and board game fans will play the game. This is open to all people whether you’ve never played this or if you’re a frequent player. Masks are required indoors at this free event. Please pre-register at https://carnegiemnh.org/.../game-night-at-powdermill.../
* * *
One day only, the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department will be at the Ligonier Township Municipal Building on Tuesday, March 22, from noon until 6 p.m. Get your gun permit applications and renewals. Grab your gun permit paperwork online at the county’s website to fill out ahead of time. Please wear a mask when you enter the building; they are required. Expect an extended wait with this event.
* * *
The Fairfield Community Center’s Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for Sunday, April 3, at 3 p.m. at the West Fairfield Community Center. The big bunny will make an appearance too! Egg donations are being accepted; please contact Alysha at 724-420-1937.
* * *
Compass Inn will be holding a workshop to construct your own historically accurate shift that you can wear. They will walk you through the steps from beginning to end. The price for the class includes the materials for the lightweight linen which is suitable for everyday attire. This hands-on event is Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register for the event https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hands-on-history-sew-a-shift-tickets-266996663207?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb or call the inn for assistance in registering.
* * *
Get those Easter baskets ready! The fifth annual Easter Egg Hunt at SAMA is hopping on April 9 at 1 p.m. Kindly RSVP at https://bit.ly/35NQhZg
Speaking of our lovely local museum, have you popped in to admire the masterpieces by the school children in the surrounding schools? There’s quite the talent on display.
* * *
Mark those calendars for the Darlington Fire Hall Ladies Auxiliary Spring Vendor Show, Saturday, April 30, from noon to 4 p.m. at the fire hall. There will be shopping, Chinese auction, food and fun. Grab your family and friends to enjoy the fun. If you wish to be a vendor please email or call Marissa mal81378@gmail.com or 724-875-5057.
* * *
As always looking ahead, the Free Museum Day will be back this year. If you’re like me you are beyond excited! Sunday, May 1, mark it down.
* * *
What will you try this month? Is your calendar filling up with fun?
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
