Reverse, reverse...now is the cupid shuffle in your head? The Reverse Basketball Game “Ballin’ for Barks” is happening March 10, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the game at 6 p.m. in the Greater Latrobe High School gymnasium. This includes Greater Latrobe and Ligonier Valley with the boys cheering and the girls playing basketball. Donations are requested at the entry of the event. All proceeds go to Action for Animals and Helping Hearts and Healing Tails. There will be basket raffles and a 50/50 in addition to all the fun.
* * *
It’s fish fry season. Happy Lent! I’ll feature a different one each week. Want yours included, shoot a message. Enjoy fishing.
The Ligonier VFW has its Fridays during Lent menu: fish sandwich basket $10, a beer battered fish on a baked long bun, lettuce, tomato, served with coleslaw, fries, and a pickle; fish basket $9 beer battered filet (no bun) with coleslaw, fries, and pickle; popcorn shrimp basket $9, breaded shrimp, fries, coleslaw, and pickle; popcorn shrimp wrap basket $10, shrimp in a warm tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cheese, spicy ranch with fries, coleslaw, and pickle; grilled cheese basket $5, grilled cheese sandwich, with fries, coleslaw, and pickle; seasoned peel and eat shrimp 1/2 pound $8 or one pound $14, sides $1 french fries and coleslaw. Located right in town on the corner of Main and South St. Clair streets. Their phone number is 724-238-4994.
* * *
The famous MOPS Shop is returning Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church. This is a wonderful event for all caregivers to snag some amazing deals on clothes, shoes, toys and other children’s accessories. This event is brought to you by the Ligonier MOPS and MOMSNEXT group.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Writers are holding a Student Poetry Contest for students in grades four-12. Cash prizes in 30 categories, no entry fee, and there will be an awards ceremony and booklet of all the winning poems. Download the contest rules and entry form from lvwonline.org. Poetry is such a beautiful way to write and express yourself, for the youth to be able to work and hone this art is quite a gift that the LVWriters are encouraging. March 11 is the deadline for the entries in the Student Poetry Contest.
* * *
The next school board meeting for the Ligonier Valley School District is Monday, March 13, at the Ligonier Valley High School auditorium. Come at 5:30 p.m. for the committee of the whole meeting and/or the 6:30 p.m. regular board meeting. See what the latest is in the school district. The subsequent meetings are April 11, May 8, June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9 and Nov. 13.
* * *
RKM Elementary School has Spring Pictures on Wednesday, March 15. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.
* * *
It’s the most wonderful time of the year...sub sales resume! The Ligonier Valley football program will be selling Marianna 14-inch subs (Italian flavor only onsite) March 11, April 15, May 13 and June 10. Can’t say I didn’t warn you. Get with your favorite football player and pre-order an Italian, turkey, all American or roast beef. This helps the players with their training expenses.
* * *
St. James Lutheran Church at 300 W. Main St. will hold Lenten services on Wednesday evenings, March 15, 22, 29, at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to a Simple Supper (soup and salad) at 5:45 p.m. prior to the service.
* * *
The Skills & Drills Practice for the Ligonier Youth Baseball Softball Association baseball season resumes this Sunday, March 12, at the Ligonier Valley High School gym. League age 7-8 Rookies (birthdate Sept. 1, 2014, to Aug. 31, 2017, at 1-2 p.m. League age 9-10 Minors (birthdate Sept. 1, 2012, to Aug. 31, 2014, at 2-3 p.m. Majors age 11-12 (birthdate Sept. 1, 2010, to Aug. 31, 2012) at 3-4 p.m. Enter through the back doors.
Batter up! The Ligonier Youth Baseball Softball Association (LYBSA) spring baseball/softball registration is open online. The board has been working hard to plan an exciting new season with some added benefits. There will be Tee-Ball (6U), Baseball Rookies (8U), Softball (8U) ages 6-8, Baseball Minors (10U), Softball (10U) ages 9-10, Baseball Majors (12U), Softball ages 11-14. Go to www.ligonierybsa.org to find more information and to register. Any questions email ligonierybsa@gmail.com. If cost is a concern please don’t hesitate to reach out. All our youth should have the chance to play baseball/softball.
* * *
Oh brother! Enjoy some Peanuts fun with the Ligonier Valley High School in “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.” Catch a performance March 16, 17, and 18, at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for senior citizens and students. Support the local arts.
* * *
Are you ready to do Over The Hill? I’m not calling you old! The 5K, Obstacles, and Mud event is Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with the start at The Watershed Farm. Registration and more info can be found at https://oth2023.eventbrite.com.
* * *
The Ligonier Country Market is in search of a mascot for the children’s program. The gig is a part-time job on Saturdays (Memorial Day-Labor Day). For more details call Cari at 724-858-7894. Must be 14 years old or a parent must be with you at all times. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to noon. Males and females are invited to apply.
* * *
The new nonprofit, Ligonier Youth Inc. is officially official! Look for fundraisers in the near future. The organization was created to provide funding to the area’s youth who wish to participate in extracurricular activities, but are financially limited. They will be able to provide funding through direct grants to other local organizations or through individual scholarships. They need your help to make this dream a reality for so many of our youth. To inquire about helping, email Ligonieryouthinc@gmail.com. This is so very exciting to help those who wish to play a team sport, play an instrument, be a part of a club or dance, and the sky’s the limit.
* * *
Everybody loves a good spaghetti dinner. Ligonier Valley Wrestling will host a spaghetti dinner 4-7 p.m. March 18. The admission is $10 for dine in or takeout, there will be a basket raffle and a 50/50 at Holy Trinity. To purchase tickets contact Nicole at 724-953-3057.
* * *
The Cook Township Community Center will be hosting an Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market & Bake Sale Saturday, March 25, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. $10 pre-paid reserved space with table provided (call Pat at 724-238-2630) and $15 with table if not reserved (on day of sale). Food available to purchase from Community Center Kitchen. Come shop and or sell your own treasures.
* * *
The Cook Township Community Center in Stahlstown has their Easter Party scheduled for Saturday, April 1, starting at 1 p.m. Ages 0-12 are welcome for the visit from the Easter Bunny (parents may take pictures, games, an Easter egg hunt, treats, and light lunch (for kids). Please bring your own basket or bag with you. Happy hopping.
* * *
Our local Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. 1 is holding a 33-panel blood test Saturday, March 25, from 6:30-9:30 a.m., at Ligonier Town Hall through Excela Health. Registration closes March 24. You must register for this. Contact the Excela Health Call Center at 1-877-771-1234 to register. Starting cost is $55 with add-ons available.
* * *
Meet-and-greet March 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cook Township Community Center during their indoor/outdoor flea market and bake sale. Meet the school board director candidates: Robert Fryman, Matt Kaufman, Joe Vella, Gary Steffey and John Kenyon. Ask those questions and find out why they are running and where they stand on topics.
Look for popup meet-and-greets with Maureen Ittig who is also running for a school board director position. She is ready to chat and have you get to know her.
* * *
The Darlington Inn is taking orders for holiday rolls/bread; plain bread, poppyseed roll, nut roll, apricot roll, and raisin bread. Pickup date is April 5, and deadline to order is April 1.
* * *
Mark those calendars for the Ligonier Valley School District Athletics Hall of Fame Induction April 15 starting at 5:30 p.m. at The Barn. The district is so excited about this induction of people from the past and their achievements.
* * *
The amazingly talented and entertaining ladies of the Hollow Tree Players will be performing “Cursed: A Tale of Sleeping Beauty,” written by our town’s beloved Melissa Zimmerman and directed by the born comedian Rita McKnight. Catch the performance Friday, April 28, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 29, at 1 p.m. at the Town Hall. Tickets are $5 at the door. All proceeds from the public performance go to Scarlett’s Warriors to help a local child in her fight against leukemia. You don’t want to ever miss their shows; it’s great for all ages!
* * *
If you were part of the LVHS Class of 1983 (I was only 1) they are looking for updated email and mailing addresses. There’s a ton of graduates they don’t have. Reach out if you are one to make sure that they have the right contact information for you. Email lvhs83@gmail.com with your information.
* * *
The Ligonier Lodge 331 F&AM will be hosting its second Sporting Clays Shoot June 24 at the Butler Creek Sporting Clays. Get your reservation before June 17 by contacting Damian Hart at 724-691-4338. An individual is $100, a team is $400, and just dinner only is $35. You get 100 birds, a cart included, and prime rib dinner (BYOB). Wish to sponsor this event? Inquire as there are $100 station sponsorships.
* * *
March along and don’t forget to spring forward with the time. Time marches on.
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to: brshirey@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.