The summer reading program is beginning in June. Be sure to get the app and keep track of the books you read and the time you read. Westmoreland Performing Arts will perform “Alice in Wonderland New Adventure” on the Ligonier Valley Library patio beginning at 6 p.m. June 15. Lasting a little over 30 minutes, performers will act out a modern twist on this classic story by Lewis Carroll. Taken from their brochure: Alice is the girl; in school, until she falls through a rabbit hole in her locker and lands into a place where she’s the one who doesn’t fit in. Registration for seats on the patio is open. Due to space limitations, there is a maximum number of seats. Contact 724-238-6451 to reserve a space.
The scarecrows are in full force at the Ligonier Country Market from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the market grounds. Enjoy all the market offers and tell your friends and family to meet you at the market. There is something for everyone there! Grab breakfast, brunch, or lunch while you shop for fresh produce, baked goods, delicious sweets and treats, crafts, and who knows what else. I have my favorites that my family and especially children have grown up with. Be sure to check out the Children’s Garden if you have younger ones with you.
Special features for Saturday, June 10
Historic Hanna’s Town
Established in 1773, Hanna’s Town was the site of the first seat of government for Westmoreland County and hosted the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains, signaling settlers foothold on the Pennsylvania frontier and the push to move west. The town was an oasis for travelers, settlers, and those seeking justice and order in the often chaotic environment of the western Pennsylvania frontier. The town and its inhabitants played a major role in the armed conflict between Pennsylvania and Virginia for control of the area now recognized as southwestern Pennsylvania. Visit their tent this weekend and find out more about the Military Timeline Weekend event at Hanna’s Town July 30-31. westmorelandhistory.org
The Westmoreland County Historical Society is an educational organization dedicated to acquiring and managing resources related to the history of Westmoreland County and using these resources to encourage a diverse audience to make connections to the past, develop an understanding of the present, and provide direction for the future. westmorelandhistory.org
Market Sprouts at the Children’s Garden
Katie Rocks & Rolls... A great way to remind people you are thinking of them is a note, or in this case…a rock. Paint one and leave it for someone special to find it. Ask one of the scarecrows about how special this is :-)
The monthly Ligonier Night Market kicked off its 2023 season 5 p.m. Thursday, June 15, around the Diamond and along Main Street in historic downtown Ligonier.
Established in 2020, the event enables shoppers to buy fresh produce, farm-raised meats, craft-made beverages, and other food products from more than 30 local farmers and food processors. And last year, crafters and artisans joined the Night Market to sell their hand-made goods and products – ranging from unique woodcrafts to original artwork and more.
The Ligonier Country Market (LCM) and the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce co-sponsor The Night Market, which will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month through September (June 15, July 20, Aug. 17 and Sept. 21).
Music by The Evergreens (One of my favorites from the Market and if you were ever lucky enough to hear them do Christmas songs at the Christmas Markets you know what I mean!).
”We’re an indie folk duo hailing from Johnstown, Pennsylvania. As full time musicians, we perform at a wide variety of special events and locations across Pennsylvania and surrounding states (but we’re always up for traveling further)! So why did we choose the name, ‘The Evergreens?’ While we do love Christmas and the smell of cedar, we call ourselves ‘The Evergreens’ because of the songs we play. We cover hits that have stood the test of time and have never ‘gone out of season’ – much like evergreen trees. We put our own indie/folk twist on hits ranging from the 1950s to 1990s (with a few modern songs in the mix). This allows us to connect with all people in an audience – young and old. (Example: We’ve rocked the stage at both a 100-year-old and a 3-year-old’s birthday party!).”
Market — Every Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon
Ligonier Night Market — third Thursday of the month, June-September
Harvest Dinner — Aug. 12
Holiday Market — Nov. 4
Cook Township Community Center invites you to its third Annual Community Day Sunday, June 11, from 2-4 p.m. Celebrate the kickoff to summer with backyard games like bumper balls, giant hamster wheel fun, water balloon hot potato, volleyball, cornhole, tug o’ war, bubbles, craft stations, face painting and more. Hotdog/kielbasa combo meals, snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.
Summer vibes are happening at the West Fairfield Community Center Sunday, June 11, from 2-5 p.m. Celebrate the end of the school year and get your summer vibes flowing. There will be backyard games like a potato sack race, hopper relay race, tug of war, and cornhole. Enjoy baseball, basketball and playground fun. There will be carnival games including a bottle ring toss game, bean bag toss, duck pond and more. Concession stand will be open, too. See you there at 165 Beaufort Road, New Florence, PA 15944. This makes my heart so happy because my Uncle Greg was passionate about getting the center revamped and used.
Guess what time it is? School board meeting time! Monday, June 12, at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the high school auditorium. Be sure to sign up if you want to speak and make your voice be heard. You can find the agenda online at the district website under the school board section. They post them closer to the meeting date. Make sure that you know that there are still school board meetings throughout the summer at the Ligonier Valley High School auditorium. Come at 5:30 p.m. for the planning meeting and/or the 6:30 p.m. regular board meeting. See what the latest is in the school district. The next meetings are July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9 and Nov. 13.
It’s blood drive time at the Heritage Methodist Church (on the Diamond) on Friday, June 23, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Social Hall. If you are an eligible type O, B-, or A- donor consider making a Power red donation. Please call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter HERITAGEUMC to schedule an appointment. You can save lives.
The Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1 is hosting an “all you can eat crab leg dinner” at Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse Monday, July 24, with two seatings – one at 5 p.m., and the other at 7 p.m. (each are 90 minutes). $100 per person gets you the delicious goods of snow crab legs, potatoes, corn on the cob and bread. There will be a small appetizer spread during the happy hour before each seating, that’s included. Call Linda Ferry at 724-238-4436 to get your ticket and check out their Facebook page. Before each seating there will be a cocktail hour with a cash bar, a huge basket raffle, pull tab games, 50/50 and more. Please come 30 minutes before your seating to check in and get your seating and enjoy the cocktail hour. There is prime steak available (not all you can eat). Please mention wanting the steak option when you book your seating.
