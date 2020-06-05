Covenant Presbyterian Church, working with Bethlen Communities, is requesting donations of some fun activities that Bethlen’s residents can do in their own rooms.
Items like jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzle books, coloring books, crayons, playing cards, Rubik’s cubes, dot to dot books, simon, electronic games, legos, and painting by number kits are welcome to be donated. They can be dropped off at Abigail’s Coffeehouse, located on the Diamond, no later than Friday, June 12.
These items will help keep Bethlen’s residents mentally active since Gov. Tom Wolf announced in his updated guidelines, released last month, that he is not lifting nursing home restrictions when areas enter the green phase as COVID-19 especially impacts people who live in communal settings
Bethlen Communities must remain vigilant and follow the guidelines put forth by governing bodies. When the time is right, it will allow visitation to resume in a manner that is safe for their residents, staff, and family members.
* * *
Fort Ligonier sold 514 tickets for a raffle held May 31. One half of the proceeds from the raffle were presented to the Ligonier Valley Food Pantry with a check in the amount of $2,500.
* * *
Today, June 5, is very special, it’s National Donut Day. Does that mean there is an obligation to eat a couple of donuts, at least one from The Pie Shoppe and one from Giant Eagle?
* * *
Craft vendors are expected to return to the Ligonier Country Market (LCM) beginning Saturday, June 6.
The Market Sprouts Kids’ Club, musical entertainment, and other special features are still on hold until further notice.
The Market operates from 8 a.m. to noon on the Watrshed Association Farm, at the intersection of West Main Street and Springer Road, Ligonier Township.
Shoppers are reminded to maintain social distancing, wear face masks and observe safety precautions as listed on the Market’s Facebook page.
Additionally, health officials are advising farmer markets to prohibit shoppers’ use of restrooms and portable toilets. No portable toilets will be available for LCM shoppers until further notice.
Before attending the Market each Saturday, visit ligoniercountrymarket.com and/or LCM’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LigonierCountryMarket/ to review the latest prevention and safety guidelines plus any updates.
* * *
Ligonier Valley YMCA will reopen on Monday, June 8. Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., closed 2 to 3 p.m. for cleaning, open from 3 to 7 p.m.; 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday.
Larry M. Stormer, the YMCA’s president/CEO, provided a summary of the new policies and procedures including: one point of entry the front entrance, temperatures taken via an infrared non-contact forehead thermometer and questions asked of everyone upon entry, members will then check in at the desk — no touch.
In fitness center, members will be given their own sanitized spray bottle of disinfectant and towel to wipe equipment utilized, then return used bottle to desk and staff member will sanitize and place back in the “cleaned” section for the next member
Staff will also be sanitizing areas of the facility during operational hours.
There will be a max occupancy sign posted in weight room, group exercise room and spin studio. All cardio and weight equipment has been moved 6 feet apart for social distancing during workouts.
The pool will only have one person per lap lane to swim for a designated time period and the sauna will remain closed during the initial opening phase.
Disinfectant bottles and hand sanitizers will be located throughout the facility for use.
Stormer encourages everyone to view more detailed information by visiting the welcome video online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BxIjOHNX3_M&feature=youtu.be and aquatics information at https://youtu.be/QgvBDTwUbRA
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Library children’s department will offer numerous programs and events virtually over the summer.
The kick-off for the summer reading program will be held virtually at 1 p.m. Monday, June 8. Heather Oates, children’s librarian, plans to wear a special outfit for the occasion.
Information about “Beanstack,” and how to register your child for their very own summer reading challenge, plus details on events planned for the summer will be disclosed.
Some of the virtual events include: “Summer With Sled Dogs,” the Russian Dancers, music by the Symphony, a presentation of magic, along with many other virtual programs.
Because the library was not able to have the annual scavenger hunt, Mrs Oates, has created three weekly “Web Quests” instead for children ages 5 to 12.
Participants will have an extra week, from Monday, June 15, to Monday, June 29, to complete the first one. After completing it correctly, their name will be entered into a prize drawing to win an ice cream token from the Ligonier Creamery.
For additional information about the Web Quests, email Mrs. Oates at lvlkids@ligonierlibrary.org
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Library is also offering summer reading challenges for teens and adults starting Monday, June 8.
Create your very own “Beanstack” account today and then register for your challenge, or challenges, on Monday, June 8 (or after). Beanstack will automatically direct you to the appropriate challenge based on your age.
For additional information or to register, visit the library’s website https://www.ligonierlibrary.org/
* * *
Fort Ligonier will reopen on Friday, June 12, and will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays with plans to expand hours of operation in the near future.
Visitors are asked to wear masks in the museum and socially distance from other guests.
“Fort Ligonier is following the recommended CDC and PA Dept. of Health Guidelines regarding cleaning and safety procedures for visitors and staff,” explained Julie Donovan, director of marketing and public relations.
The first special event will be “A Sunset Tour” scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, June 26. Reservations are required as limited space is available.
The summer Kids Camp will be held the week of July 13 to 17. Families are encouraged to register their children early as limited spaces are available.
For additional information or to register your child, visit http://fortligonier.org
* * *
A “Zoom Lunch With Homer The Pet Pigeon” will be hosted by the Ligonier Valley Library (LVL) children’s department at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13.
Grab your lunch and settle in for an hour of pigeon fun with Homer and his owner Elizabeth.
She will share stories about how they met and offer tons of fun pigeon facts too. Best of all, you will meet Homer.
Make sure to register at, https://forms.gle/MsCb1S26MyhrffMPA , as there is a limit of 30 participants to make it manageable for Elizabeth and Homer.
Once you register, Heather Oates, LVL children’s librarian, will be in touch with Zoom information via email a few days before this free event.
* * *
Darlington Volunteer Fire Company, Station 42, will host a Wing Night from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at the firehall.
The menu will include their almost famous fresh cut boardwalk style French fries and chicken wings with homemade secret firefighter made sauces.
This will be a takeout-only event. Pre-ordering will not be available.
* * *
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art — Ligonier Valley, Route 711 South, opens its doors on Tuesday, June 9.
They will be open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Hours are adjusted for now to maintain all safety and cleanliness protocols for everyone’s health and safety.
* * *
Forbes State Forest hosted a tick webinar, presented by the Pennsylvania Tick Research Lab (wwww.ticklab.org), last week. Anyone not able to log in during the time of the presentation of this informative webinar can access a link to the recorded event at https://youtu.be/ybAVCWzAq1Y
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Township Recreation Board, 7 p.m. Monday, June 8, municipal building; Ligonier Valley Police Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, township municipal building; Ligonier Township Supervisors, 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, municipal building, and Ligonier Borough Council, 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, Town Hall.
* * *
James H Nieusma, zoning/community development for Ligonier Township, related that the recreation board plans to meet in person and supervisors meetings will be some in-person, some virtual.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for Saturday’s column is the prior Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
