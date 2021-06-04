June 4, 2021

The Ligonier Valley Library Children’s Department will officially kick off the summer reading program with an “Animal Heroes Scavenger Hunt” starting at 11 a.m. Monday, June 14.
Complete a library scavenger hunt to earn animal hero trading cards.
Stage Right will present a “A Very Grumpy Monkey!” at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at the baseball field pavilion, next to Friendship Park on North Fairfield Street. An adult caregiver must stay.
Additional programs to attend include a magic show, puppet workshop and kite flying.
Many of the events require participants to be registered for summer reading in order to attend. Find additional information on the children and family page at https://www.ligonierlibrary.org/kids. Look for the summer reading links.
There is a summer reading challenge for all ages including adults. Check them out when you register for summer reading at https://ligonierlibrary.beanstack.org/.
For additional information, call the children’s department at 724-238-6451
* * *
This will be a busy weekend in Ligonier. Among the events scheduled are:
- A free Movie Under the Stars featuring, “Raya and the Lost Dragon,” starting at 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 4, at the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711 South, across from the flax scutching grounds;
- Ligonier Country Market, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 5, on the Loyalhanna Watershed Farm near the intersection of West Main Street and Springer Road, Ligonier Township;
- Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, West Main Street, will be showing “Cruella” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 4-5, and 7 p.m. Sunday, June 6;
- The Jeannette Community Band will perform in front of Town Hall at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 6.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is bringing dozens of antique dealers to town from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5, for Ligonier’s Antiques on the Diamond’s 34th season.
Quality antique dealers will display their antiques and collectibles on the Diamond and East and West Main streets.
For additional information, call the chamber office at 724-238-4200 or visit www.ligonier.com.
* * *
The Outreach Committee of Heritage United Methodist Church, on the Diamond,will have a “Sandwich & Salad Luncheon” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
* * *
Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, Station 43, will hold a Burger and Dog Bash at the station, North Fairfield Street, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5.
Volunteer firemen will be slinging up some grilled goodness and their “almost famous” fresh cut french fries.
* * *
Stop by Second Chapter Books Ligonier, East Main Street, Saturday, June 5, where, starting at 11 a.m. Carl Jasper will be signing his new book about being the official transportation company of the Penguins, Pirates, Steelers and many famous personalities.
He will share interesting stories and display the memorabilia he has collected over the years.
* * *
Come to the Chestnut Ridge Community Center, located along Route 259, Fairfield Township, Saturday, June 5, and enjoy square dancing from 7 to 10 p.m.
There will be a live band and guided instructions via a live caller; no experience necessary.
Cost of admission is $5 per person. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Help support the community center by attending this fun event. For additional information, contact Jane Guyer 724-235-9793.
* * *
Join the Ligonier Valley Library’s Socrates Café’s discussion “America’s Struggle with Structural and Systemic Racism” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 10.
Registration is encouraged, but not required. Walk-ins are welcome. This is an in-person program. A registration form is available at https://www.ligonierlibrary.org/node/5799
For additional information, call 724-238-6451.
* * *
Sign up for the Heritage Family Prayer Breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Carol & Dave’s Roadhouse, North Market Street, Ligonier.
Cost is $10 per person. Call 724-238-2627 to sign up by Wednesday, June 9.
* * *
Meatloaf dinners will be available for pick up from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Waterford United Methodist Church, Route 271.
The dinners are takeout only. There will be no phone orders; you must come to the church to place and pick up your order.
The menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, apple sauce, dinner roll and dessert.
Cost is a donation of $9 for adults and $4 for children ages 3 to 10 years. For additional information, call Donna at 724-238-6834.
* * *
The Connie Baptiste Memorial Night Market & Strawberry Festival will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 18, rain or shine, on the flax scutching grounds, Route 711 Stahlstown.
Sandwiches, french fries, cake, strawberries, ice cream and drinks will be available for purchase.
Flea market and vendor spaces are available for $5. Call the Stahlstown United Methodist Church at 724-593-7417 or email Pastor@Stahlstowncharge.org to reserve a space.
* * *
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley still has spaces available for art camp scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. starting Monday, July 12, and continuing until Friday, July 23.
Around the World in 10 Days with Rita Haldeman, is open to ages 10 to 16. During this two week camp, students will be introduced and explore a multitude of countries and cultures through art. They will learn about the “art” of food, written language, famous artists and techniques and much more.
Register at https://www.sama-art.org/event-list
* * *
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) at all sites, Altoona, Bedford, Ligonier and Loretto, is hiring motived people for the front desk Visitor Services Associate (VSA) position.
Deadline to apply is Monday, June 7, with an anticipated interview the week of June 14-18, and starting as soon as possible. Applications can be mailed or emailed to Sandie Hampton at shampton@sama-art.org or P.O. Box 9, Loretto, PA 15940.
For a full list of details and job responsibilities, interested applicants should visit SAMA’s website at https://www.sama-art.org/apply.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Rail Road Association is seeking summer help for the gift shop at its museum in the Darlington train station located adjacent to Idlewild and SoakZone on Idlewild Hill Lane.
Responsibilities include processing admissions and gift shop sales during the museum’s regular hours 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and other days or times as needed. The association needs to fill the position as soon as possible, with an end date no later then August.
High school and college students, retirees and railroad history enthusiasts are encouraged to apply.
The position will be compensated at $12.50 per hour.
Interested candidates can contact the museum at 724-238-7819 or info@lvrra.org and provide a brief work history and references.
* * *
Ligonier Valley Police Department (LVPD) reports that scam calls are circulating again.
Mutual Aid EMS was made aware that there have been phone calls to residents of the Ligonier communities identifying themselves as Mutual Aid EMS or “the ambulance service” and requesting their social security number.
Be mindful that at no point will the business office at Mutual Aid EMS ever ask for a social security number for payment and invoicing purposes and that these calls should be considered fraudulent.
Residents are encourage to report if they have been a victim of a fraudulent call, to LVPD at 724-238-5105 and file a report.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley Police Commission will meet at 5 p.m. and Ligonier Township Supervisors at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, in the municipal complex, Route 711 North.
There are restrictions on attendance, and fully vaccinated people do not need masks. There will be no Zoom online option unless specifically requested. For more details, call 724-238-2725, ext 116.
* * *
Ligonier Borough Council meeting will be via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10. Information to sign on will be available on the borough website Monday, June 7, ligonierboro.com or call the office at 724-238-9852.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
