Get ready to celebrate our beautiful country this weekend into Tuesday! Grab some goods at the market and at our amazing shops in town. Make a fun day and grab a meal at one of our establishments.
The scarecrows are in full force at the Ligonier Country Market from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the market grounds. Enjoy all the market offers and tell your friends and family to meet you at the market. There is something for everyone there! Grab breakfast, brunch or lunch while you shop for fresh produce, baked goods, delicious sweets and treats, crafts, and who knows what else. I have my favorites that my family and especially children have grown up with. Be sure to check out the Children’s Garden if you have younger ones with you.
Special features for Saturday, July 1
Music by Adam Fitz
Adam Fitz plays and sings soulful songs. Whether he’s wailing on an original or leading a classic sing-along, Fitz aims to excite and entertain. Hailing from Chicago, Fitz brought his full-bodied vocal rasp and earnest Americana storytelling to the Pittsburgh area in 2016. Fitz is a father of two, a former classroom teacher and an obsessive record collector. His diverse life experiences and two decades of performing on stages of all sizes have come together in performances brimming with an energetic and passionate presence. Fitz shines through the field of acoustic troubadours with honest songwriting that is engaging, authentic, deep and humorous. Weathered and sincere, Fitz’s voice is one you must hear.
Chili Pepper Mini Horse Therapy / CORE
8-10 a.m. – Chili Pepper Mini Horse Therapy is dedicated to enhancing, educating and bringing joy to adults and youth by means of comforting those who may need it; particularly nursing homes, children’s hospitals and events like the Ligonier Country Market where individuals can interact with a tiny horse which brings happiness and a sense of peace to their hearts.
10 a.m.-noon — The Center for Organ Recovery and Education
Market Sprouts
Flower stamping! Grab a provided T-shirt or bring anything you want. Learn how flowers can be used as paint and stain.
Market — Every Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon
Ligonier Night Market — third Thursday of the month, June-September
Harvest Dinner — Aug. 12
Holiday Market — Nov. 4.
For a good time go to Chestnut Ridge Community Center, square dance is July 1, from 7-10 p.m. All ages are welcome for family fun. Food available for purchase.
The Sunday night band concerts are in full swing on the Diamond Sunday nights at 7 p.m. This Sunday there will not be a concert. July 9 — Scottdale Area Concert Band; July 16 — Kiski Valley Community Band; July 23 — East Winds Symphonic Band; July 30 — Community Band South; Aug. 6 — Penn Trafford Community Band; Aug. 13 — Big Fat Jazz; Aug. 20 — Wally Ginger’s Orchestra, and Aug. 27 — Candle in the Wind.
Our adult summer reading challenge started June 21. New and current users can open up the fun by visiting either ligonierlibrary.beanstack.org or downloading and joining through the free Beanstack app.
There’s a reading challenge for everyone! The challenge is to read or listen to 2,121 minutes between June 21 and Aug. 21 – about 35 minutes each day. Books, eBooks, audiobooks, newspapers and magazines all count. Log your minutes and complete activities to earn fun badges and tickets that can be used for a chance to win a prize!
If you need help, stop in or call the Ligonier Valley Library at 724-238-6451.
Checkmate! The Chess Club at Ligonier Valley Library will happen every fourth Saturday of the month for ages 17 and under. Stop by the Community Room any time between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for chess practice and games. All experience levels are welcome. Learn from our tournament judge and other experienced players. Have fun playing and learning the game of the minds.
Join us in the Smart Room for LEGO challenges and free play. Suggested for ages 6-12. LEGO Duplo will be provided as free-play for children under 6. Registration is not necessary.
Abracadabra, the magician Steve Haberman will be presenting the mystery and magic in the Community Room July 20 from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. All ages are welcome and registration is not needed.
Did you miss a recent weekend at Compass Inn and Scoundrel’s Alley? You don’t want to miss Saturday, July 15, starting at 10 a.m., and Sunday, July 16, and ending 4 p.m. for a step back in time during 1812. Interact with the Ship’s Company, a reenactment unit that portrays the naval contractor system that was used along with many other roles of people in the early 1800s. The Living History events are always something to do at Compass Inn in Laughlintown.
The Summer in Ligonier Block Party is July 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. around the Diamond. Kids and adults will have fun with the activities and sales happening that day.
Our community is so blessed to have this format to list events and news for free regarding our amazing community of Ligonier. When you have something to include make sure that you put Valley Views in the subject line so that it is noted and not potentially lost. Let’s enjoy what all is offered!
Have a happy and safe Fourth of July weekend and holiday!
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
