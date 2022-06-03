Get your writing caps ready for the Forbes State Forest 2022 Storybook Trail Story Writing Contest. This is brought to you by the Ligonier Valley Library. The contest runs from June 1-Aug. 1 with the contest winner being announced Aug. 5. This is a community-wide story writing contest. You, your child and/or your entire family are welcome to participate in writing, illustrating and submitting a short story. This is an open contest to everyone... children, teens, adults and families. The chosen winner wins the privilege of having their story featured along the Storybook Trail at Forbes State Forest in Laughlintown. This trail allows people to visit and enjoy nature while reading a story along the footpath. Each story needs to be 10-25 pages long. Illustrations are recommended. Writing templates will be available for pickup at the library. For full details go to www.ligonierlibrary.org. Please remember stories must be family friendly. The handwriting final copy must be legible or the story may be typed up with illustrations included and follow the template. The theme is wonders of water... this can include rain, stream, pond, puddle, or anything water related. On your mark, get set, write.
R.K. Mellon Elementary PTO presents the school picnic at Idlewild scheduled Friday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Pavilion D-2. In addition to the park fun, there will be a basket raffle, photo booth and more. Get your ticket through the PTO for $26.99 for the day. Contact the RKM PTO for information.
The famous Antiques on the Diamond town event is Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., around the Diamond. Enjoy finding some unique finds while milling around town.
Saturday, June 4, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, join the Market Sprouts at the Ligonier Country Market plant a pumpkin, get a photo taken and grab a journal for the journey. Come back Sept. 17 to paint your pumpkin that grew. All young sprouts are welcome as long as supplies last. See you in the sprouts garden.
The 16th Annual Cash Bash for Darlington Volunteer Fire Co. will happen 4 to 9:15 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the fire hall. Get your tickets for many chances to win some of that long green. Contact the fire hall or a member to get your tickets. They are sure to sell out.
Treat yourself at the Sandwich and Salad Luncheon Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond. According to Ina Mae Smithley, chair of public relations, the popular luncheon held during “Antiques on the Diamond” will feature pulled pork and chicken salad sandwiches, pasta salad, pie, gob cake, pretzel salad and beverages. You are welcome to dine in or take out. The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, chair of the Outreach Program, said “all proceeds will benefit local and global missions.”
It’s music to the ears with the Sunday Night Band Concerts striking up their tunes beginning 7 p.m. Sunday, June 5, around the Town Hall area and on the bandstand part of the Diamond. Tune into the Allegheny Brass Band kicking off the season. Bring your chairs, and grab some ice cream and beverages from the local places that are open. It’s a great time for all ages.
The American Legion Post 267 Riders have organized their second annual Benefit Ride. This year, the ride is “Ride for Renee,” scheduled June 4. Registration starts at 9 a.m. with the event running from noon to 6 p.m. There will be food, fun and a basket raffle. Renee Kerklo is a member of the riders group that has helped raise thousands of dollars for veterans and their families who are in need. Now she is asking to help raise money for her daughter’s education fund. Basket donations are being accepted as you can make arrangements by calling Matt Will at 304-290-8262 or Tom Wynkoop at 724-689-5223. Pre-registration before May 28 will be $20/motorcycle, $5/passenger. After May 28, registration will be $30/motorcycle, $10/passenger. All proceeds go to her daughter’s education fund.
50 nifty years marks the Compass Inn Museum “Keeping History Alive.” This celebration presents you with some tasty bits during the welcome reception, a brief update on what’s happening with the Ligonier Valley Historical Society and the museum, the new board members, a goodbye to the retiring board members, and a dinner from Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse with the presentation about the last 50 years with Executive Director Theresa Rohall. RSVP by Tuesday, June 7, with a check or credit card payment of $50 per person. Any questions email tgrohall@compassinn.org or call 724-238-6818.
Join the library at their summer kick-off event at the Donaldson Field Tuesday, June 14, at 11 a.m. If it rains, the program will be in the library. Enjoy yummy treats to buy at the concession stand. This will support the Ligonier Youth Baseball Softball Association. Kids on the Block will be performing three puppet shows about bullying, vision impairment and hearing impairment. The group uses interactive puppetry to teach children about disabilities while engaging them with question-and-answer time. The children’s institute will be providing the puppet show. No registration is required and best for younger children with all ages welcome. Enjoy the free program.
Thursday, June 16, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, join the library and have some fun with the puppet-making workshop. Learn with Darlene Thompson and Joann Kieler, puppet-making experts, how to make puppets and perform a small skit at the end. It’s a fun, interactive workshop for children 5 and older. Children 5 and 6 years old must have a caregiver stay with them. Registration is required by calling 724-238-6451.
Get your brew on at the Loyalhanna Brewfest Saturday, June 18, at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy the outdoor festival held on the Ligonier Country Market grounds. There will be local craft breweries, distilleries and food vendors. HI-DEF will be playing live entertainment for your enjoyment. This is a 21-and-over event with tickets required. $25 per person, $10 for the designated driver. Call the Loyalhanna Watershed Association for more information 724-238-7560.
Summer is just gearing up! Be sure to get to some of the amazing local events. See you around!
