June 26, 2020

There are still a few slots available for the Sled Dogs program being offered by the Ligonier Valley Library from Monday, June 29, through Friday, July 3.
Join Black Bear and Friends for this free program geared for children ages 6 through 12.
The times will be flexible and this program will often be self-paced, but you will have live virtual sessions with actual sled dogs.
Each participant will receive an autographed copy of “Black Bear Goes to Washington” at the end of the program.
Register at https://forms.gle/X6D9RiycHzRwvy479. For additional information, call the library at 724-238-6451.
* * *
Ligonier Valley YMCA Child Development Program is now enrolling for a five day per week Pre-K Program with extended care options available.
Call or email for additional information, 724-238-7580 ext. 20 or Jessica Stehley at jstehley@ligonierymca.org or Kathi Betton at kbetton@ligonierymca.org
* * *
Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, West Main Street, will be open this weekend showing “Trolls World Tour” at 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27, and 7 p.m. Sunday, June 28.
* * *
It is not too late to sign up for the Ligonier Valley Library’s Adult Summer Reading Challenge.
If you haven’t already joined, visit https://www.ligonierlibrary.org/beanstack/ for all the details. There are still plenty of prizes available to win.
The challenge ends on Friday, Aug. 7, and those who complete the necessary badges will be entered into a chance to win a $25 Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce gift certificate.
If you need help registering, watch the YouTube video by Heather Oates, children’s librarian, or email lvl.activities@ligonierlibrary.org.
* * *
Some of Ligonier Valley YMCA group exercise classes will begin on Tuesday, June 30. The Y will be running on a modified schedule, with plans to keep adding more offerings.
All rooms have been adjusted to account for 6 feet of space for each member, and the Y will need to use a reservation process.
Online registration will not be accepted, instead you need to call 724-238-7580 ext. 0 for the Welcome Center no later then 7 p.m. the day prior to class to reserve a spot. The Y is unable to accept reservations any earlier than 24 hours in advance.
Contact Ashley Wilson at awilson@ligonierymca.org if you have any questions.
* * *
The Open Hands Ministry Boutique in the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown, will host a bag sale Monday, June 29, through Thursday, July 2.
A small grocery store bag full of clothing is $1 per bag, while a small kitchen bag of clothing is $3 per bag.
Regular hours of operation are 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and closed Friday and Sunday. The boutique will also be closed Saturday, July 4.
Under current regulations, customers and volunteers are expected to wear masks, practice proper hand hygiene, and social distancing. Customers will be limited to five at a time.
The boutique is seeking volunteers to serve shoppers by assisting with sales and directing them to the items they are looking for. Volunteers man the shop in two and three hour segments
Monies raised stay in the community and fund local projects to help the elderly and disabled, as well as provide layettes for newborns of financially struggling families. If you are interested in helping out or have any questions, call volunteer scheduler Esther Berkey at 724-238-4844.
Monetary donations, to support these projects, and help defray the costs of rent and utilities can be made by sending contributions to Open Hands Ministries, P.O. Box 896, Ligonier PA, 15658.
* * *
Join the Ligonier Valley Library’s Socrates Virtual Café from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 9.
Registration is required by noon Wednesday, July 8. Every one will be email the login information that afternoon.
Learn more at www.ligonierlibrary.org/events-programs/socrates-cafe/ #socratescafe #ligoniervalleylibrary #virtuallibraryprograms, or call the library at 724-238-6451.
* * *
The Ligonier Valley YMCA will hold the 31st annual golf outing Friday, July 10, at Ligonier Country Club. Check in begins at 10:30 a.m. and shot gun starts at noon.
Lunch, dinner and beverages will be provided. Skill prizes will be given for the hole-in-one contest, and 50/50 Shootout.
Cost for individual participants is $150 or for a foursome $600. For additional information, call the Y at 724-238-7580.
* * *
An indoor flea market, craft and antique show will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, in the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown.
Space with table provided costs: $10 pre-paid or $15 on day of show.
Food will be available for purchase in the community center’s kitchen.
For additional information or to make a reservation, contact Pat at 724-238-2630.
* * *
According to information posted online, El Vaquero Mexicano Resturante, a full-time restaurant serving authentic Mexican, will be changing their name and location to 105 East Main St. on the Diamond.
They will continue at Connections Café, South Market Street, for a few more weeks while preparing to open in the new location.
* * *
The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, in the township municipal building.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for Saturday’s column is the prior Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
