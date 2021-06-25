June 25, 2021

The Ligonier Valley Library Children’s Department has rescheduled kite flying day to 1 p.m. Friday, July 2, because the weatherman is predicting it to be more than 90 degrees on Monday, June 28, and it can be dangerous since participants love to run with their kites.
Kite take and make kits are available, while supplies last, in the children’s department.
It includes everything needed, except scissors, tape and either crayons or Sharpies. One kit per family/household. You can bring any kite to fly. This event is for all ages.
Library staff will be at Friendship Park at approximately 1 p.m. and everyone walk over to the practice field.
If the weather does not cooperate on July 2, the event will be rescheduled for a safer day.
* * *
“Know Your Boundaries: How to End Gerrymandering and Support Fair Voting Maps,” a short educational workshop open to the public, will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, in the Ligonier Valley Library on the Diamond.
The once-a-decade redistricting process, the redrawing of voting district maps, has begun in the PA General Assembly. Local speakers from Fair Districts PA and the League of Women Voters are offering a short workshop to help ordinary citizens understand the process and why change is needed.
Participants will learn how gerrymandering harms communities; how voting districts are drawn, and how to talk about redistricting reform with legislators.
Learn more online at https://fairdistrictspa.com/events/2021/06/29/know-your-boundaries-how-to-end-gerrymandering-and-support-fair-voting-maps
After the workshop, participants will have the opportunity to socialize on the Diamond.
* * *
The Ligonier Township Recreation Board invites the public to attend the dedication of the new handicapped accessible family fishing platform, held in honor of Alan Ludwig at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, in Mill Creek Memorial Park, located behind Weller Field.
Ludwig was a teacher in Ligonier School District for 38 years, a coach, a mentor to many, a friend to all and he loved fishing.
Larry Shew, recreation board president, said “Al was an inspiration on how to lead life the right way and its very fitting that our fishing platform be dedicated to him.”
* * *
Join the Ligonier Valley Library Children’s Department and Lynne Donnelly at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, for storytime at the Loyalhanna Watershed barn, intersection of West Main Street and Springer Road, Ligonier Township.
Participants will learn about nature through stories along with hands-on fun. This free program is geared for ages 3 to 6 but older siblings are welcome.
Call 724-238-6451 to register for this event.
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Wine Tasting, with samples of Danimi and Collefrisio wines paired with appetizers, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at the Loyalhanna Watershed Barn, Old Lincoln Highway West.
Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased at the chamber office, in Town Hall, East Main Street, daily from 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cash, check or credit card payment will be accepted. Call the chamber office at 724-238-4200 with questions or to purchase tickets over the phone.
* * *
First Responder Wheels and Reels Movie Night will be a double feature showing Ladder 49 and BackDraft on Friday, July 16, at the Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department, No. 1 Waterford, on the firehall grounds, Route 711 North.
Come out to support and celebrate first responders with donations of $8 per person or $25 per car of four or more people.
Gates open at 7:30 p.m., and the movie starts at 9 p.m. Concessions will be available.
For additional information, call 724-238-5270 or email Waterfordstation44@outlook.com.
* * *
Purchase a Ligonier Valley Restaurant Tour Book for $5 in the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce office, located in Town Hall.
Visit each participating restaurant from Thursday, July 1 to Dec. 30 to redeem the offer and get credit for your stop. Once completed, return the book to the chamber office by Jan. 7, 2022, to be entered in the drawing for two-night lodging for two at Seven Springs with a complimentary breakfast buffet each morning.
Participating restaurants include Abigail’s Coffeehouse, Carol & Dave’s Roadhouse, Connections Café, Darlington Inn, El Vaquero Mexicano, Foggy Mountain Lodge & Restaurant, Getaway Café, Green Gables Restaurant, Kingfisher Coffeehouse, Ligonier Fox’s Pizza Den, Ligonier Tavern and Table, Main Street Wine Bar, Pop’s Pub & Grub Inn, Roman’s Pizzeria, Sharky’s Café, The Kitchen on Main, The Pier, The Road Toad, and Tyler’s Bakery & Café. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, Donna Tidwell, G Squared Gallery, and McIntire Insurance Services are sponsors of the event.
* * *
Ligonier Township continues paving, weather permitting, on Beech Drive, Gregg Avenue, Hillside Avenue, Laurel Drive, Maple Drive, Ridgeview Drive, Forbes Drive, Hermitage Circle, Oakview Drive, St. Clair Circle, Tall Timber Drive and Westview Drive.
Make allowance in your schedule for delays and temporary closures.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for the column is Thursday morning. Note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
