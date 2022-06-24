The Ligonier High School Class of 1962 60th Class Reunion will be held Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Foggy Mountain Lodge and Pub, 127 Foggy Mountain Lane in Stahlstown.
The sit-down outdoor luncheon will be under a covered deck with a cash bar. The $30 luncheon fee will include one of three main entrees — laurel chicken, grilled ribeye steak or asiago crusted cod — a salad, two sides, coffee, tea and dessert.
Any class members who have not yet been contacted and want to attend should contact Albert Fiorina by phone or text (724-454-7002) or email (acande@comcast.net) before July 20.
* * *
Did you hear that? The Sunday Night Band Concerts are in full swing. ‘Tis the season for music. This Sunday, it happens again on the Diamond in front of Town Hall at 7 p.m. Bring your chairs, please leave the pooches home as dogs are not to be on the Diamond grass. Swing City will be performing for all to enjoy. The fun continues every Sunday with different groups performing throughout the summer season with Scottdale Area Concert Band, Kiski Valley Community Band, East Winds, Symphonic Band, Community Band South, Penn-Trafford Community Band, Big Fat Jazz, Wally, and Ginger’s Orchestra.
* * *
Connie Baptiste Annual Night Market and Strawberry Festival will happen Friday, June 24, from 4-7 p.m., at the Flax Scutching Festival Grounds in Stahlstown. There will be delicious treats to purchase such as sandwiches, fries, cake, strawberries, ice cream, and drinks. You can sell your wares for $5 a table and bring your own table. Any questions, call 724-593-7417. Setup will begin at 2 p.m. Thank you from the Stahlstown Trinity U.M. Women.
* * *
The St. John’s UCC Church Youth Group is selling Marianna subs and pizza. For $9 each, you can enjoy the delicious food. Delivery will be July 12. Please let a youth member/parent know if you would like to order or call Shannon at 724-689-6835 to place your order. The youth raise money to pay for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter meals for some families in need, community charities, attending an Altoona Curves baseball game, and youth group meetings. They appreciate all your support.
Looking ahead, there will be the annual yard sale of the youth group Saturday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Darlington Fire Hall. There will be treasures to purchase as well as a lemonade stand with beverages and snacks to purchase. You can sell your own treasures of yard sale goods, not crafts, for $15 a table. Please contact Shannon at 724-689-6835 to purchase a table or with questions.
* * *
Enjoy producers and processors around the Diamond for the Ligonier Night Market. Find your goodies and enjoy shopping and eating around town. Mark your calendar for July 21, Aug. 18, and Sept. 15, from 5-8 p.m. There’s something for everyone. Remember to support your local everything.
* * *
Did you know there are summer camps at Bridget Dawn’s Studio of Performing Arts? There are camps for ages 3 to adult. Rumored that yours truly is taking the adult tap, some company would be great. Check out the camps and register as they fill quickly at http://www.bridgetdawnsstudio.com/classes.html and choose summer camps and classes to access them or call 724-238-3400 for guidance.
* * *
Get your writing caps ready for the Forbes State Forest 2022 Storybook Trail Story Writing Contest. This is brought to you by the Ligonier Valley Library. The contest runs from June 1-Aug. 1 with the contest winner being announced Aug. 5. This is a community-wide story writing contest. You, your child and/or your entire family are welcome to participate in writing, illustrating and submitting a short story. This is an open contest to everyone... children, teens, adults and families. The chosen winner wins the privilege of having their story featured along the Storybook Trail at Forbes State Forest in Laughlintown. This trail allows people to visit and enjoy nature while reading a story along the footpath. Each story needs to be 10-25 pages long. Illustrations are recommended. Writing templates will be available for pickup at the library. For full details go to www.ligonierlibrary.org. Please remember stories must be family friendly. The handwritten final copy must be legible or the story may be typed up with illustrations included and follow the template. The theme is wonders of water... this can include rain, stream, pond, puddle, or anything water related. On your mark, get set, write.
* * *
The Christian Church of Waterford will host its Vacation Bible School June 27-July 1 from 6-8 p.m. on site. Be sure to register at https://856-nature-run-rd.mycokesburyvbs.com/register-child.
* * *
June 28, the library will host the Pacific Mammal Rescue Program in California at 1 p.m. via Zoom. Please reach out to Mrs. Oates or Miss Bobbie for the Zoom code. There is a limited number of logins available. Call 724-238-6451 to get the login.
Join the library and the Westmoreland Land Trust for a fun, interactive, family friendly show showing you how to find birds, explore streams/woodlands, and identify pollinators. Educator Paula Purnell will be presenting the information. There will also be backpacks to check out and use as part of the Westmoreland Nature Backpack grant program. Please register by calling the library.
* * *
“Cannons and Cocktails” will be served up from 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 1 at Fort Ligonier. Enjoy artillery firings, cocktails served by the Rusty Musket Distillery Company, light bites and music. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for non-members.
* * *
The free summer kid’s program at the fort, Cannonball Club, begins Wednesday, July 6, from 10:30 to noon. Ages 5-12 are welcome to enjoy learning about the history of the fort and colonial days in fun ways. Registration is required 48 hours before the day. Every Wednesday through Aug. 10, the club will meet. Please call the fort to register your little cannonball at 724-238-9701.
* * *
Looking ahead to July, mark your calendar for Saturday, July 16, for some fun at Summer in Ligonier Arts and Crafts Show on the Diamond from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Enjoy the creations of the art and craft vendors along with kid activities and sidewalk sales. There will also be some live entertainment as well. It’s a great day to spend in our town.
* * *
The second Living History Weekend of the Summer happens July 16 and 17 at Compass Inn Museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Interact with the men and women of the Ship’s Company, a Maryland-based reenactment unit that portrays the roles of early American businesswomen, tailors, seamstresses, sailmakers, brewers and millers. This also includes tours of the historic Compass Inn and the buildings around it. Enjoy the demonstrations of cooking and blacksmithing. General admission is $14 for adults, $12 for 62+, $8 for youth (6-18) and free for 5 and younger. Email lvhscompassinn@mail.com or call (724) 238-4983.
You are cordially invited to dance into the night at Compass Inn Museum’s A Midsummer Night’s Ball with Miss Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy, along with Dance Mater Brett Walker, accompanied by The Wayward Companions music. Dust off your period clothing, leave your pride and prejudice at home, and dance the night away while enjoying music and refreshments Saturday, July 16, from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $40 a person. Email the inn and call the number mentioned in the above event.
* * *
St. James Lutheran Church in town will have its day camp from July 25-29 with Camp Sequanota. Ages kindergarten to sixth grade will meet Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a snack provided; please pack a lunch. This fun program is free and they look forward to seeing you. Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/stjamesdaycamp.
* * *
Get your poodle skirt, saddle shoes, slicked hair, and all your Stroll attire ready for Friday, Aug. 5, from 5-9 p.m., around the Diamond. The annual Stroll will have all the amazing vehicles, live music, dancing and music of the 50’s. Find your dream vehicle.
* * *
The light is long and the summertime is here, so get out and enjoy the events so near.
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
