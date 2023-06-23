The Sunday Night Band Concerts are in full swing on the Diamond at 7 p.m. June 25 — Swing City; July 9 — Scottdale Area Concert Band; July 16 — Kiski Valley Community Band; July 23 — East Winds Symphonic Band; July 30 — Community Band South; Aug. 6 — Penn Trafford Community Band; Aug. 13 — Big Fat Jazz; Aug. 20 — Wally Ginger’s Orchestra, and Aug. 27 — Candle in the Wind.
The scarecrows are in full force at the Ligonier Country Market from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the market grounds. Enjoy all the market offers and tell your friends and family to meet you at the market. There is something for everyone there! Grab breakfast, brunch or lunch while you shop for fresh produce, baked goods, delicious sweets and treats, crafts, and who knows what else. I have my favorites that my family and especially children have grown up with. Be sure to check out the Children’s Garden if you have younger ones with you.
Music by Heavenly Grace
Heavenly Grace consists of two teenage sisters ages 14 and 18 who started performing together four years ago. They both play guitar and the oldest plays a few other instruments depending on the song while the youngest sings. Together they look forward to sharing their music at the Ligonier Country Market. They will be playing a variety of old and new pop music and hope you come out to support the local vendors and stop by to listen to a song or two.
Pollinator Week
Stop by the children’s garden to see host plants and nectar plants. Plan to participate in the scavenger hunt. If you want to know who can certify a home garden as a Penn State Pollinator Friendly Garden, this is the place to ask.
Market — Every Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon
Ligonier Night Market — third Thursday of the month, June-September
Harvest Dinner — Aug. 12
Holiday Market — Nov. 4.
It’s blood drive time at the Heritage Methodist Church (on the Diamond) on Friday, June 23, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Social Hall. If you are an eligible type O, B-, or A- donor consider making a Power red donation. Please call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter HERITAGEUMC to schedule an appointment. You can save lives.
The Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1 is hosting an “all you can eat crab leg dinner” at Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse Monday, July 24, with two seatings – one at 5 p.m., and the other at 7 p.m. (each are 90 minutes). $100 per person gets you the delicious goods of snow crab legs, potatoes, corn on the cob and bread. There will be a small appetizer spread during the happy hour before each seating, that’s included. Call Linda Ferry at 724-238-4436 to get your ticket and check out their Facebook page. Before each seating there will be a cocktail hour with a cash bar, a huge basket raffle, pull tab games, 50/50 and more. Please come 30 minutes before your seating to check in and get your seating and enjoy the cocktail hour. There is prime steak available (not all you can eat). Please mention wanting the steak option when you book your seating.
Our adult summer reading challenge started June 21. New and current users can open up the fun by visiting either ligonierlibrary.beanstack.org or downloading and joining through the free Beanstack app.
There’s a reading challenge for everyone! The challenge is to read or listen to 2,121 minutes between June 21 and Aug. 21 – about 35 minutes each day. Books, eBooks, audiobooks, newspapers and magazines all count. Log your minutes and complete activities to earn fun badges and tickets that can be used for a chance to win a prize!
If you need help, stop in or call the Ligonier Valley Library at 724-238-6451.
Check mate! Beginning June 24 at the Ligonier Valley Library, Chess Club will happen every fourth Saturday of the month for ages 17 and under. Stop by the Community Room any time between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for chess practice and games. All experience levels are welcome. Learn from our tournament judge and other experienced players. Have fun playing and learning the game of the minds.
Join us in the Smart Room for LEGO challenges and free play. Suggested for ages 6-12. LEGO Duplo will be provided as free-play for children under 6. Registration is not necessary.
Did you miss this past weekend at Compass Inn and Scoundrel’s Alley? You don’t want to miss Saturday, July 15, starting at 10 a.m., and Sunday, July 16, and ending 4 p.m. for a step back in time during 1812. Interact with the Ship’s Company, a reenactment unit that portrays the naval contractor system that was used along with many other roles of people in the early 1800s. The Living History events are always something to do at Compass Inn in Laughlintown.
The Summer in Ligonier Block Party is July 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. around the Diamond. Kids and adults will have fun with the activities and sales happening that day.
Our community is so blessed to have this format to list events and news for free regarding our amazing community of Ligonier. When you have something to include make sure that you put Valley Views in the subject line so that it is noted and not potentially lost. Let’s enjoy what all is offered!
Happy summertime!
