Our library will have Ligonier Valley Library’s First Friday events in the Children’s Wing. These will be June 2, July 7 and Aug. 4 from noon to 2 p.m. Friends under 18 can enjoy free bubble tea and popcorn (while supplies last). Patrons get a chance to spin the prize wheel by completing a craft. This is a free summer reading event. The summer reading program is beginning in June. Be sure to get the app and keep track of the books you read and the time you read.
* * *
Antiques on the Diamond happens June 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find all the antique treasures that you could want. Make a day out of it and go check out the quaint shops, choose a restaurant to dine in, and grab a beverage to enjoy all while enjoying town. Sharpen up your bargaining/haggling skills too along with some good cold cash.
* * *
Heritage Methodist Church on the Diamond, Ligonier, will be offering a Sandwich and Salad Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3. According to Ina Mae Smithley, chair of public relations, the popular luncheon held during Antiques on the Diamond will feature pulled pork or chicken salad sandwiches, pasta salad, pretzel salad, and a variety of pies and beverages. Lunch will be available for dine in or takeout. Chuck Shaffer, HMC outreach chair, noted “all proceeds benefit over 20 local and global missionaries and mission projects.”
* * *
The first Night Market of the season is Thursday, June 15, from 5-8 p.m. around the Diamond area. Have fun shopping the vendors as well as the town’s businesses and eateries. Make it an evening event! Thanks neighbor Ina for the above information.
* * *
The scarecrows are in full force at the Ligonier Country Market from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at the market grounds. Enjoy all the market offers and tell your friends and family to meet you at the market. There is something for everyone there! Grab breakfast, brunch, or lunch while you shop for fresh produce, baked goods, delicious sweets and treats, crafts, and who knows what else. I have my favorites that my family and especially children have grown up with. Be sure to check out the Children’s Garden if you have younger ones with you.
This week at the market: Tim Schmider.
Hailing from the Allegheny Mountains, east of Pittsburgh, Tim is a country musician with a voice that has been described as “pure genuine country.” Despite never singing publicly until the age of 25, he now travels all of Pennsylvania and into other states to perform. Drawn to that “three chords and the truth” style country, Tim is notably influenced by classic, red dirt and outlaw country. He can be seen performing your classic country favorites from artists like George Strait and Johnny Cash, to today’s outlaw and Americana like Cody Junks and Tyler Childers.
Market Sprouts at the Children’s Garden
Plant a pumpkin! Grab a pumpkin seed, get your photo taken and prepare a journal for the journey. Plan to bring your pumpkin back Sept. 16 and paint it.
* * *
Chestnut Ridge Community Center square dance will be Sunday, June 4, 2-5 p.m. Live music and food available for purchase. Great family fun.
* * *
Summer vibes are happening at the West Fairfield Community Center Sunday, June 11, from 2-5 p.m. Celebrate the end of the school year and get your summer vibes flowing. There will be backyard games like a potato sack race, hopper relay race, tug of war, and cornhole. Enjoy baseball, basketball and playground fun. There will be carnival games including a bottle ring toss game, bean bag toss, duck pond and more. Concession stand will be open, too. See you there at 165 Beaufort Road, New Florence, PA 15944. This makes my heart so happy because my Uncle Greg was passionate about getting the center revamped and used.
* * *
Don’t forget the baseball/softball concession stand is open a lot because of the season! Go down and support them while grabbing a beverage, ice cream/popsicle, candy and actual meal. P.S., there’s baseball cards for sale too! Be sure to bring your card as it is cashless, don’t say I didn’t warn you.
* * *
The track at Weller Field will be closed with construction for a new track surface and handicap seating installed to the bleachers. What an exciting time and much needed additions! Once the construction is finished the track and field will be open to the public once again.
* * *
Make sure you know there are still school board meetings throughout the summer at the Ligonier Valley High School auditorium. Come at 5:30 p.m. for the planning meeting and/or the 6:30 p.m. regular board meeting. See what the latest is in the school district. The next meetings are June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9 and Nov. 13.
* * *
A message brought to you by Zach. “The Heritage Church’s Family Day at Ligonier Camp & Conference Center is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. June 11. Come explore Ligonier Camp and celebrate the end of another successful school year. There will be a cookout and drinks/snacks provided by Heritage Youth Group. This event is free and open to any students, parents, grandparents, cousins...whoever! LCCC is also providing us with outdoor Lazer Tag for the kids. Covered dishes are more than welcome to help feed our families. If you plan on bringing something please email me at Heritage1youth@gmail.com.”
* * *
Our local dance studio will be performing Saturday, June 17, at the Town Hall. Ticket information will be available soon. This is an open-to-the-public performance. You’ll catch me at both shows with my dancer! Dance families will be purchasing tickets soon and then tickets are available to purchase at the studio. Call to check if they are open at 724-238-3400.
In other dance news, something exciting is happening at the studio. Students from Bridget Dawn’s Studio of Performing Arts are attending Disney World in December to dance their hearts out down Main Street and a showcase. If you know a dancer they are looking for sponsors as well as businesses and individuals. Cheer on our local dancers all the way to Disney. What an amazing opportunity for these performers.
* * *
The Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1 is hosting an “all you can eat crab leg dinner” at Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse Monday, July 24, with two seatings – one at 5 p.m., and the other at 7 p.m. (each are 90 minutes). $100 per person gets you the delicious goods of snow crab legs, potatoes, corn on the cob and bread. There will be a small appetizer spread during the happy hour before each seating, that’s included. Call Linda Ferry at 724-238-4436 to get your ticket and check out their Facebook page. Before each seating there will be a cocktail hour with a cash bar, a huge basket raffle, pull tab games, 50/50 and more. Please come 30 minutes before your seating to check in and get your seating and enjoy the cocktail hour. There is prime steak available (not all you can eat). Please mention wanting the steak option when you book your seating.
* * *
Our community is so blessed to have this format to list events and news for free regarding our amazing community of Ligonier. When you have something to include make sure that you put Valley Views in the subject line so that it is noted and not potentially lost. Let’s enjoy what all is offered!
* * *
“May June bring you joy, happiness, love and lots of sunshine.”
* * *
Valley Views items may be emailed to brshirey@gmail.com.
