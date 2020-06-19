Ligonier Country Night Market was welcomed with a large turnout. Several businesses reported benefiting from the event.
The next night market will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 16, and on the third Thursday in August, September and October.
* * *
Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 will hold a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, in the fire hall located along Route 271, Waterford.
Choices on the menu include shrimp, baked fish, fried fish, fried fish sandwiches, parsley potatoes, mac-and-cheese, green beans and French fries.
Cost of fish is $8.50, shrimp is $9.50 and a fish sandwich is $6.
Call 724-238-5270 for takeout orders. Picnic tables will be available to enjoy your meal under the pavilion.
* * *
Cathy’s Coffee Clutch is held, using ZOOM, at 9 a.m. Mondays. Bring your favorite beverage, sit in your most comfortable chair and start your week off by chatting with friends.
Anyone and everyone is welcome to attend. Email Cathy Graham to receive your ZOOM invitation at cgraham@bethlen.com
* * *
A few spaces are available for Fort Ligonier’s Sunset Tour scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, June 26. The private tour includes the museum, wine and cheese reception and a lantern-lit walk through the fort at dusk.
Go to fortligonier.org to register. For additional information, call 724-238-9701.
* * *
The seventh annual Loyalhanna Sojourn will begin at the Cardinal Park launch in Latrobe at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 27. It will continue nine miles downstream to the take out launch at Gray Wing Park in New Alexandria.
Paddlers of all ages and levels of experience are welcome to attend this one-day float. Registration cost is $20 per person and includes event insurance, shuttle transportation, refreshments and a commemorative T-shirt.
Register online at www.latroberecreation.org. For additional information, call 724-238-7560.
* * *
Join the Ligonier Valley Library this summer for some fun science experiments from your couch at 2 p.m. Monday, June 29, when the MadScience will host a virtual program.
A demonstration of the principles of air and pressure are artfully woven into tales of mischievous spells, dragon-riding and explosive dragon sneezes.
Kids will be enchanted by stories of a magician named Spectaclia and her pet dragon. They are captivated by a vortex generator that creates giant smoke rings, a dry-cleaning bag that becomes a hot air balloon, and a special powder that transforms into a fire ball.
At the end of the show, there will be an experiment that participants can try at home using simple materials. This program is geared for kids ages 5 to 12.
Registration is necessary, and information about how to sign up will be available on the library’s website https://www.ligonierlibrary.org/ For additional information, call 724-238-6451.
* * *
Forbes State Forest staff will host the Beam Rocks graffiti clean up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. Pre-registration is required.
Due to current state Department of Health and national CDC guidelines, social distancing and other COVID-19 mitigation actions will be observed during the cleanup, including limiting volunteers to 15 individuals.
Register by contacting rmahony@pa.gov. Provide your name, email and a phone number. If you are registering yourself and another individual, provide both names, as well as email and a phone number. Additional details, including meeting location, will be provided.
* * *
Paving in Ligonier Township begins on Monday, June 22, and will continue for approximately four days.
Roads on the paving list for this month include: Barron Road, Country Club Road, Longbridge Road, Orchard Lane, Idlewild Hill, Franklin Street, Hi Acres Drive, Summit Drive and Wildview Drive.
Anticipate delays and watch for traffic control.
* * *
Ligonier Borough Public Works will NOT pick up grass clippings, sod, potting soil, dirt, etc., as they are not recyclable.
Visit the borough’s website at http://ligonierboro.org/ for additional information regarding brush pickup.
* * *
Ligonier Township is notifying residents that any swimming pool more than 3 feet deep requires a zoning permit. If you have to level the ground first you may need additional permits. If you install an electric post for the pool, that requires an inspection.
Permit fees are substantially less than penalties for no permits. These definitions and requirements come from the township’s zoning ordinance.
* * *
Among the meetings scheduled for the coming week are: Ligonier Valley School Board., committee meeting at 5:30 p.m. and business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 22, high school auditorium, Springer Road; Ligonier Township Supervisors, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, in the municipal building; Ligonier Borough Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, canceled for lack of an agenda, and Ligonier Township Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Thursday, June 25, in the municipal building.
* * *
Items for Valley Views can be submitted by emailing to rita_g1@verizon.net or left at the Ligonier Valley Library. Deadline for Saturday’s column is the prior Thursday morning. Please note that the 1 in the email address is the numeric one on the keypad not the lower case L.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.